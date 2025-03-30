domingo 30  de  marzo 2025
A travel guide to visit Poland

A lush, beautiful country in the heart of the European continent

Krakow, Poland.

Polish Tourism Organisation
Tatra National Park, High Tatras, Poland.

Polish Tourism Organisation
Barbakan, Krakow.

Polish Tourism Organisation
Wroclaw, Poland.

WPM UMW
Wroclaw, Poland.

WPM UMW
Poznan, Poland.

Visit Poznan
Wroclaw, Poland.

WPM UMW
Warsaw, Poland.

City of Warsaw
Warsaw, Poland.

City of Warsaw
Warsaw, Poland.

City of Warsaw
Poznan, Poland.

Visit Poznan
Diario las Américas | JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ
Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

Poland boasts a long and captivating history, with numerous historical sites, castles, cities, towns, and nature that offer insights into the country's past, present, and future.

Consulting the official tourist agency poland.travel online we learn about the wonders of this unique destination.

Catedral Basílica El Pilar y río Ebro.
Aragon, jewel of the Spanish crown
Impresionante fachada de la biblioteca romana de Celso.
All the way to Ephesus, aboard Turkish Airlines

From the lively arts scene in cities like Warsaw and Krakow to traditional folk festivals and music, here you find a wide array of cultural experiences.

Nature

The country's diverse landscapes range from the stunning Carpathian Mountains in the south to the amazing Baltic Sea coast in the north, with plenty of opportunities for hiking, skiing, and exploring nature.

Gastronomy

Polish cuisine is known for its hearty and flavorful dishes, with regional variations offering a taste of the country's diverse culinary traditions rich in meat, especially pork, and chicken in addition to a wide range of vegetables, spices, mushrooms, and herbs.

Destinations

Krakow: Known for its well-preserved medieval Old Town, vibrant Main Market Square, churches and the nearby Wawel Castle.

Warsaw: A city rebuilt after World War II, offering a blend of historical architecture and modern urban life.

Gdansk: This charming coastal city and its rich maritime history and colorful Old Town will not disappoint you.

Zakopane: A popular mountain resort town in the Tatra Mountains, offering skiing in winter and hiking in summer.

Wroclaw: The city is known for its unique architecture, including the historic Market Square and the charming Old Town.

Time to Visit

Spring (March to May) and fall (September to November) offer pleasant weather and fewer crowds, while summer (June to August) is the most popular time to visit.

Winter can be cold and snowy, but beautiful as well. From the snow-capped Tatra Mountains to the enchanting Christmas markets, winter is a fun time to visit- even if it’s cold. If you´re looking to ski and snowboard in a less touristy area, Wisla might be the place to go.

Getting Around

Poland has a well-developed public transportation system, including trains, buses, and trams, making it easy to travel between cities and regions.

Language

Polish is the official language of Poland, but English is widely spoken and understood in major cities and tourist destinations.

You may want to learn or keep handy a couple of Polish phrases to greet people, like Dzie dobry for Good Morning or Przepraszam, czy mówisz po angielsku? for I´m sorry, do you speak English?

Where to Stay

Poland has a wide array of accommodation options for all budgets. From five-star hotels in several cities to boutique hotels, hostels, and Airbnb apartments.

How to get there?

There are airlines that provide service from several metropolitan areas in the United States to Warsaw, including LOT Polish Airlines from Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Newark, and New Yor City.

If you carry a US passport you do not need a visa for up to 90 days, but if you travel with a document from another origin, please contact the Polish consular office to have appropriate information.

Visit poland.travel for more information.

