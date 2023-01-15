Los nominados a los Critics Choice Awards 2023

La comedia Abbot Elementary, de Star+ y la serie dramática Better Call Saul, de Netflix, lideran las nominaciones de los Critics Choice Awards 2023, con seis y cinco nominaciones, respectivamente.
Los premios de la Critics Choice Association se entregan el domingo 15 de enero, en el hotel Fairmont Century Plaza, en Los Ángeles.
A continuación la lista de los nominados:
Mejor serie dramática
Andor (Disney+)
Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
Better Call Saul (Netflix)
Euphoria (HBO Max)
The Good Fight (Paramount+)
House of the Dragon (HBO Max)
Severance (Apple TV+)
Yellowstone (Paramount+)
Abbott Elementary (Star+)
Barry (HBO Max)
The Bear (Star+)
Better Things (FX)
Ghosts (CBS)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Nuevo, pero no tanto (Reboot) (Star+)
Reservation Dogs (Star+)
Mejor Miniserie
Gaslit (Lionsgate+)
The Girl from Plainville (Lionsgate+)
The Offer (Paramount+)
Pam & Tommy (Star+)
Station Eleven (HBO Max)
This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
Por mandato del cielo (Star+)
Fresh (Star+)
Depredador: la presa (Star+)
Ray Donovan: The Movie (Paramount+)
The Survivor (HBO Max)
Three Months (Paramount+)
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (Star+)
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (Star+)
Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (Netflix)
Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+)
Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)
Mandy Moore – This Is Us (Star+)
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone (Paramount+)
Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO Max)
Mejor actor en serie de comedia
Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (Star+)
Bill Hader – Barry (HBO Max)
Keegan-Michael Key – Nuevo, pero no tanto (Reboot) (Star+)
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Star+)
Jeremy Allen White – El oso (Star+)
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (Star+)
Christina Applegate – Muertos para mí (Netflix)
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (Star+)
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)
Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (Star+)
Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)
Ben Foster – The Survivor (HBO)
Andrew Garfield – Por mandato del cielo (FX)
Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
Julia Garner – Inventando a Anna (Netflix)
Lily James – Pam & Tommy (Star+)
Amber Midthunder – Depredador: La presa (Star+)
Julia Roberts – Gaslit (Lionsgate+)
Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady (Paramount+)
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Star+)
Andre Braugher – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Ismael Cruz Córdova – El señor de los anillos: los anillos de poder (Prime Video)
Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)
Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (Netflix)
John Lithgow – The Old Man (Star+)
Matt Smith – La casa del dragón (HBO Max)
Milly Alcock – La casa del dragón (HBO Max)
Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul (Netflix)
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO Max)
Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)
Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (Netflix)
Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)
Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat (HBO Max)
James Marsden – Muertos a mí (Netflix)
Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (Star+)
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (Star+)
Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO Max)
Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (Star+)
Ayo Edebiri – El oso (Star+)
Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled (Netflix)
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (Star+)
Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (Prime Video)
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (Star+)
Murray Bartlett – Bienvenidos al Chippendales (Star+)
Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient (FX)
Matthew Goode – The Offer (Paramount+)
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
Ray Liotta – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
Shea Whigham – Gaslit (Lionsgate+)
Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
Betty Gilpin – Gaslit (Lionsgate+)
Melanie Lynskey – Candy (Star+)
Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monstruo: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer (Netflix)
Juno Temple – The Offer (Paramount+)
1899 (Netflix)
Borgen (Netflix)
Woo, una abogada extraordinaria (Netflix)
Garcia! (HBO Max)
The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)
Kleo (Netflix)
La amiga estupenda (HBO Max)
Pachinko (Apple TV+)
Tehran (Apple TV+)
Bluey (Disney+)
Bob’s Burgers (Star+)
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)
Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
Undone (Prime Video)
The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)
Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Netflix)
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO)
Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Netflix)
Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth (HBO)
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)
Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early (Peacock)
