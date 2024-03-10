"Oppenheimer" se consolida como la gran vencedora de los Óscar

MIAMI.- Oppenheimer, de Christopher Nolan, se alzó como la gran triunfadora de la 96° edición de los premios de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas. Se llevó siete estatuillas a casa, incluyendo Mejor Actor, Mejor Actor de Reparto, Mejor Dirección y Mejor Película.
Emma Stone se impuso ante Lily Gladston en la categoría Mejor Actriz.
Por su parte, Barbie, consagrada como la película más taquillera del 2023, tan solo logró la estatuilla a Mejor Canción Original por What Was I Made For? de Billie Eillish.
Ryan Gosling y Mark Ronson sacudieron el escenario con la presentación de I'm Just Ken, la cual tuvo como invitado especial a Slash.
La ceremonia se llevó a cabo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, y una vez más contó con Jimmy Kimmel como anfitrión.
A Continuación, DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS presenta la lista completa de los ganadores de los Premios Óscar.
Mejor película
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer - GANADORA
Past Lives
Poor Things
Zone of Interest
Mejor actor principal
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer - GANADOR
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Mejor actriz principal
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things - GANADORA
Mejor actor de reparto
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer - GANADOR
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Mejor actriz de reparto
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers - GANADORA
Mejor película internacional
The Teachers’ Lounge, Germany
Io Capitano, Italia
Perfect Days, Japón
La sociedad de la nieve, España
The Zone of Interest, Reino Unido - GANADORA
Mejor corto documental
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island In Between
The Last Repair Shop - GANADOR
Ni Nai & Wài Pó
Mejor documental
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol - GANADOR
Mejor canción original
The Fire Inside de Flamin’ Hot
I’m Just Ken de Barbie
It Never Went Away de American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People), Killers of the Flower Moon
What Was I Made For? de Barbie - GANADORA
Mejor película animada
The Boy and the Heron - GANADORA
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor guion adaptado
American Fiction - GANADOR
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Mejor guion original
Anatomy of a Fall - GANADOR
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Mejor director
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer - GANADOR
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Mejor diseño de producción
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things - GANADORA
Mejor fotografía
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer - GANADORA
Poor Things
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things - GANADORA
Mejor sonido
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest - GANADORA
Mejor corto animado
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko - GANADOR
Mejor cortometraje
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Mejor banda sonora
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer - GANADOR
Poor Things
Mejores efectos visuales
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One - GANADORA
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Mejor edición
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer - GANADORA
Poor Things
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things - GANADORA
Society of the Snow