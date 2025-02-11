martes 11  de  febrero 2025
Greek cuisine experience at Mandarin Oriental hotel in Miami

Diners will have the sole opportunity to explore authentic Greek dishes in an imaginary trip to Greece

Costa Navarino.

Costa Navarino/Mandarin Oriental
Chef Bertrand Valegeas &nbsp;of Olveirna, Greece.

Costa Navarino/Mandarin Oriental
Diario las Américas | JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ
Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

Greece´s cooking can be traced right back to 320 B.C. when the ancient poet Archestratos wrote the first cookbook in history. Since then, Greek gastronomy has evolved thru the centuries to become one of the most popular cuisines in the world, and Miami Mandarin Oriental hotel welcomes guest Chef Bertrand Valegeas of Oliviera, from acclaimed sister property in Costa Navarino, for an exclusive experience at MO Bar + Lounge facing the magnificent ocean views of Biscayne Bay and Downtown Miami.

From February 15-22,diners will have the sole opportunity to explore authentic Greek dishes in an imaginary trip to Greece, that celebrate the incredibly rich and diverse array of recipes that are the culmination of literally thousands of years of living, cooking, and eating in this great nation facing the Mediterranean Sea.

Chef Bertrand brings a curated menu that begins with an assortment of small plates, including Melitzanosalata (charcoal eggplant with Xigalo cheese), Taramosalata(cod roe spread with bottarga), andTzatziki (sheep yogurt with garlic and olive oil), each served with the traditional accompaniments of sourdough bread, fresh oregano, olive oil, grissini and pita bread.

Also, salad and appetizer options, such as the Seabass Carpaccio, Shrimps Mikrolimano(watermelon juice with lemon and basil), Crispy Zucchini Patties (fresh mint, lemon and yoghurt) and Ampelofasoula Beans Salad(cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives and Manoura cheese) to highlight the freshness of produces, seafood and cheese of Greek cuisine.

And yes, there is Moussaka. Chef Bertrand´s Moussaka is called to be a standout dish, featuring slow-cooked beef cheeks, eggplant and velvety béchamel.

Also, Faggri a la Polita, a singular vegetarian dish, with artichokes, carrots, and green peas, while seafood lovers will have the opportunity to taste the Lobster Critharoto with traditional Greek orzo pasta.

There are two exceptional desserts to complete the meal: Verikoko, a dish of grilled apricots with basil sorbet, and the bright Goat Cheese Cremeux with lime, white chocolate crumble and honey-yogurt ice cream.

“With ‘Oliviera Unveiled,’ I want to transport guests to Costa Navarino through every bite, sharing the incredible flavors, fresh ingredients and rich traditions that define Greek cuisine,” announced Chef Bertrand.

In addition to this unique Greek cuisine presentation, this very special occasion features four limited-edition cocktails, each inspired by Greek mythology and ingredients rooted in Mediterranean tradition.

The Oliviera Unveiled menu and cocktails will be available for lunch and dinner from 12:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations are recommended and can be made online here.

For more information about Mandarin Oriental, Miami, please visit their website.

