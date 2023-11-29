Madrid for less, aboard Iberia

MIAMI . - Close enough to Downtown Madrid , where prices are higher due to the thousands of tourists, there are neighborhoods nearby full of bars, restaurants, shops, and hotels where you can save a few dollars.

That is Chamartín, an excellent neighborhood to stay overnight, only a few steps from Paseo la Castellana, where the famous Santiago Bernabéu stadium and countless commercial premises are located.

If we go up Paseo de La Habana, after leaving Plaza de los Sagrados Corazones, a modern residential building, designed by the firm Bueso-Inchausti & Rein Arquitectos, shows a unique display of geometric figures you must see.

On Víctor Andrés Street, with Paseo de La Habana, there is a pleasant restaurant called El Jamón del Abuelo. Whoever waits on the table does not have a good explanation to support the name of the place Grandfather's Ham, but what we can say is that the grandpa potatoes with eggs are delicious.

And if you order some torreznos, what we call pork rinds in America, you will be more than satisfied.

Lunch

Unlike the 19 or 20 euros, about 21 or 22 dollars at the current exchange rate, that you would pay for a lunch around Puerta del Sol, you´ll only pay here about 14 euros, or 15 dollars.

If you prefer seafood, fresh and well served, we recommend Carta Marina on Calle del Padre Damián.

The grilled prawns are impressive, and the seafood rice, seasoned to perfection with a few spices, is amazing. All this is available for a lower price than you would pay in Puerta del Sol or Plaza Mayor.

In the afternoon, if you want to order a hamburger, you will find McDonald's on Avenida Alberto de Alcocer.

Airline

There are several airlines that fly from Miami and US cities to Spain.

We chose Spanish airline Iberia, and here's what it was like to fly in Coach aboard this aircraft.

This version of the A330-302 had 36 flat-bed Business Plus seats and 242 Tourist (economy) seats.

The cabin itself had light brown and gray seats that looked new and modern. The aircraft seemed updated but lifeless in terms of design because its color scheme was not engaging.

The business class was configured in a 1-2-1 layout, while the economy-cabin arrangement started off at 2-4-2 but then changed to a 2-3-2 style from row 39 to row 42.

The seats were about average, with a basic but comfortable amount of legroom. And when the seat in front of me was reclined, I would still be able to pull out my tray table comfortably.

Economy seats had a pitch of 31 inches, were 18.1 inches wide and each came with a pillow, blanket, and adjustable headrest.

The In-Flight Entertainment screens on Iberia have definitely improved, both in terms of responsiveness and the quantity of programs available.

There were plenty of movies, music, TV shows and games to choose from, and in a variety of languages. The movies and shows were fairly new and there were a number of older films as well as international titles on offer.

The touch screens worked fine. Even during turbulence, the screens continued to work, and entertainment was available the moment we boarded.

There were two outlets underneath the seats and USB ports at every seat. Flight attendants also came around offering earbuds, but since the headphone jacks had a single plug, I was able to use my own, which I much prefer.

Food and Beverage

Flight attendants service has considerably improved. They showed kindness toward passengers during some turbulence.

The food on the flight was better than your usual economy fare. Chicken or pasta, and both tasted good.

The chicken was surprisingly tender and flavorful, while the rice was good enough. The pasta was made with a tasty Alfredo sauce and Italian sausages.

The salad consisted of cold potatoes and green beans, which tasted fresh. The cake I had for dessert was nothing special, but the small roll with butter was delicious.

Wine and beer were available. And before landing, breakfast was served: eggs, ham and a fresh croissant, yogurt, and cookies.

In fact, Iberia has a wide network of connections to several Spanish, European and even Asian and African cities at Madrid airport.

In addition, Iberia offers Hola Madrid stop-over program, which allows you to make a stopover of several days in Madrid, without additional charge, and then continue the trip to your final destination.

If you carry a US passport you do not need a visa, but if you travel with a document from another origin, contact the Spanish consular office for information.

Accommodation

The Spanish capital has a wide range of hotels for all budgets. However, if you want to spend the night near Paseo La Castellana and pay less, we recommend the NH Paseo de La Habana.

This property has modern and comfortable rooms, a restaurant and a very well-stocked and attended breakfast service.

In fact, this hotel is one of the favorites for executives and businesspeople who want to stay in a central but quiet area.

The bright, air-conditioned rooms at NH Paseo de La Habana come with a flat-screen TV, minibar, safe and pillow menu. Their private bathrooms include a rain-effect shower or bath, a hairdryer, and a selection of toiletries.

NH Paseo de la Habana has a restaurant offering traditional Spanish dishes. Guests can enjoy a varied buffet breakfast. There is also a coffee shop and bar on-site. The hotel has a 24-hour reception and offers free WiFi throughout.

The hotel is only a few steps from the nearest shops and restaurants, and Colombia Metro station. And the airport can be reached in 20 minutes by subway.