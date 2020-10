Fuerte sismo frente a isla griega afecta a Grecia y Turquía

BREAKING: A strong earthquake of magnitude 7 has hit holiday hotspots in Turkey and Greece.



The epicentre of the tremor was in the Aegean Sea some 11 miles (17 km) off the coast of Turkey's Izmir province, at a depth of 10 miles (16km).



More here: https://t.co/rZ6HyAlLzq pic.twitter.com/QTC0b3W9OR