Places to travel to, here we let you know

Trenes de cercanía Tri-Rail, de Miami a West Palm Beach.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Montreal.

UNSPLASH
Cartagena, Colombia.

Jesús Hernández / DLA
Waverley Bridge, Edimburgo.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Capetown, South Africa.

UNSPLASH
Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

West Palm Beach by train ............ Spanish version

Traveling can be tiring and expensive, but only an hour and 20 minutes from Miami by train is West Palm Beach with restaurants, shops and art galleries that get the attention of many families.

Arrive at the train station, cross the street, and walk a couple of blocks and you arrive at the CityCenter.

This a very charming shopping center with a large plaza that resembles a Mediterranean town, all revolving around an old church, which today is a theater hall.

Tri-Rail fares range between 1.75 and 4.25 depending on the day of the week and destination.

Vehicle parking is free at Tri-Rail stations, although parking is not allowed overnight.

https://www.visitpalmbeach.com/

Montreal

When winter is over, Montreal will come back will all its French and English influences.

The old historic center of Vieux-Montréal, the old walled town that borders the new Montreal, has magnificent buildings built under French influence until 1763.

The Basilique Notre-Dame, located in front of Place d'Armes, is an example of Gothic revival built between the years 1824 and 1829. The monumental building has an extraordinary show of colored laser rays inside that attracts everyone's attention.

https://www.mtl.org/en

Cartagena, Colombia

Full of history and facades that show off balconies from the colonial period, the old town of Cartagena de Indias is one of the most beautiful cities in the Caribbean Sea basin.

In fact, its fortresses and walls were designated World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1984.

Cartagena is today the number one tourist destination in Colombia, for national and foreign visitors. Away from conflicts that took place in the country for several years helped the city to stay out of the problems.

https://colombia.travel/en/cartagena-de-indias

Edinburgh, Scotland

Scotland, a large territory that covers the north of the island of Great Britain, has the capital city Edinburgh as its starting point. Medieval, its peculiar location between volcanic hills, and crowned by a castle that dominates the horizon, allows us to understand its riches in history and literature.

When walking the streets and alleys, you will find medieval facades, the bars, the restaurants, and the cultural wealth that best describes the city.

In the afternoon, when night falls, hundreds of people flock to Grassmarket Square, where you find outdoor bars everywhere.

https://edinburgh.org/

South Africa

This African nation is one of the very few places on Earth where you're able to see elephants, buffalos, rhinos, lions, and leopards in one day.

With plenty of sunshine, mountains, sea and rivers, South Africans tend to treat their country like a big playground.

For a taste of the great outdoors, hike to the top of Table Mountain; horse ride in the Drakensberg; watch whales in Hermanus; discover South Africa's urban culture on a guided walking tour of Johannesburg; paraglide over Cape Town's beaches; take a walking safari in the Kruger and cycle through the Cape Winelands.

https://www.southafrica.net/us/en/

