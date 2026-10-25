Gdansk: Baltic jewel of history, architecture and culture

From its diverse landscapes to its historic cities, Poland rewards travelers who take the time to explore. On the Baltic coast, Gdansk stands out for its maritime heritage, remarkable architecture and pivotal role in European history.

Visitors arriving in Gdansk encounter a striking cityscape of red-brick churches, ornate merchant houses and narrow façades decorated with elaborate details. Although much of the historic center was destroyed during World War II, its painstaking postwar reconstruction restored many of its architectural landmarks, including buildings reflecting Flemish, Dutch and Gothic influences.

For centuries, Gdansk was a prosperous maritime trading center whose political allegiance shifted between Polish and German rule. In the 20th century, it became one of the first battlegrounds of World War II and, decades later, the birthplace of the Solidarity movement, which helped bring an end to communist rule in Poland and contributed to the collapse of communist governments across Eastern Europe.

World War II

The opening military confrontation of World War II took place at Westerplatte, a peninsula near Gdansk where German forces attacked a Polish military outpost on September 1, 1939, marking the beginning of Germany’s invasion of Poland.

Another site associated with the opening days of the conflict is the Monument to the Defenders of the Polish Post Office. It commemorates the Polish postal workers and other defenders who resisted the German assault on the building.

“German forces attacked the post office. Expecting a quick surrender, the attackers instead faced fierce resistance,” tour guide Michal Maj explained, recounting the events with evident dedication.

After several assaults, German forces brought in armored vehicles and artillery. Following approximately 15 hours of resistance, the surviving defenders surrendered. Many were subsequently captured, and 38 were executed by firing squad.

Exploring Old Gdansk

Walking along the Royal Route, which includes Dluga Street and Dlugi Targ, offers an introduction to the city’s architectural heritage. Colorful merchant houses line the streets, their ornate façades reflecting the influence of the Dutch and Flemish trading world. The Main Town Hall and Neptune’s Fountain are among the route’s most recognizable landmarks.

Gdask is also the birthplace of Daniel Gabriel Fahrenheit, the physicist whose temperature scale remains widely used in the United States. Born in the city in 1686, Fahrenheit is commemorated with a monument and a thermometer installation, while his name is also associated with local businesses and landmarks.

At the end of Piwna Street stands the Great Armoury (Wielka Zbrojownia), one of the city’s most impressive examples of Dutch Renaissance and Mannerist architecture.

“Constructed between 1600 and 1605, it was originally a monumental storehouse for weapons and ammunition,” Maj explained.

Today, the building houses facilities associated with the Gdask Academy of Fine Arts. Its ground floor includes Zbrojownia Sztuki, an exhibition space for contemporary art, as well as a wine bar where visitors can appreciate the building’s imposing interior.

Along the Motlawa River, the atmosphere shifts to a lively waterfront lined with cafés, bars and restaurants. The historic Zuraw, or medieval port crane, stands as a reminder of the city’s commercial importance during the Hanseatic era. Visitors can also take boat excursions aboard traditional-style wooden vessels to explore the waterfront and surrounding waterways.

Nearby, St. Mary’s Church dominates the skyline. Widely recognized as one of the world’s largest brick churches, the Gothic basilica offers visitors the opportunity to climb its tower, approximately 400 steps, for panoramic views of Gdask’s rooftops and historic center.

Another significant religious landmark is St. Bridget’s Church (Kociól w. Brygidy), a Gothic church with roots in the 14th century. During the 1980s, it became closely associated with the Solidarity movement, serving as an important spiritual gathering place for workers and supporters of the opposition to communist rule.

One of its most distinctive features is the Amber Altar of the Fatherland (Bursztynowy Otarz Ojczyzny), an elaborate work incorporating Baltic amber. Its monumental dimensions and extensive use of the golden material reflect the region’s longstanding connection to the amber trade.

Music provides another way to experience the city’s historic architecture. At St. Catherine’s Church, visitors can attend piano recitals featuring works by composers such as Frédéric Chopin, Johann Sebastian Bach and Ludwig van Beethoven.

A short walk away, Mariacka Street offers a different perspective on Gdansk. Its stone terraces, historic façades and amber shops make it one of the most distinctive streets in the old town.

Today, Gdansk is often regarded as one of Poland’s more socially liberal and cosmopolitan cities, a reputation shaped in part by its history as an international trading port.

That contemporary character is evident along the Motawa waterfront, where conversations spill out of low-lit bars and the Baltic breeze moves through the streets. Over glasses of local lager, residents discuss everything from workplace frustrations to rising housing costs, reflecting the everyday concerns of a city that continues to evolve beyond its historic center.

Enjoy video recap about Gdansk.

Museums

The Museum of Gdansk (Muzeum Gdaska) is not a single institution housed in one building but a network of branches occupying historic sites throughout the city. Its collections explore Gdansk’s history, art, architecture and commercial traditions.

Among its most distinctive venues is the Museum of Amber (Muzeum Bursztynu), dedicated to the history, science and craftsmanship of Baltic amber, often called Baltic gold. The museum traces the material’s significance in regional trade and showcases its transformation into intricate works of art and jewelry.

Gdansk’s association with amber is particularly strong, and the city is internationally known for its amber craftsmanship and trade.

The National Museum in Gdansk offers another perspective on the region’s artistic heritage through collections distributed across several locations. Its holdings include Polish painting, regional crafts and European art. One of its most celebrated works is Hans Memling’s 15th-century masterpiece The Last Judgment, a triptych renowned for its detailed depiction of Christian beliefs about salvation and damnation.

For a different historical experience, the Gdansk Shipyard shifts the focus from ornate architecture to industrial heritage. The shipyard was the setting for the labor unrest that led to the emergence of Solidarity, the independent trade union that challenged communist authority in Poland.

The European Solidarity Centre, located nearby, documents the movement and its role in the political transformation of Poland and Eastern Europe. Its building is clad in large, sloping panels of weathered Cor-Ten steel, an architectural treatment that evokes the industrial character of the shipyard and the hulls of vessels built there.

The historic shipyard fence associated with the strikes remains an important reminder of the workers’ struggle. Inside the center, an audio guide leads visitors through exhibitions covering postwar Poland, everyday life under communist rule, the rise of Solidarity and the movement’s eventual political achievements.

The connection between the building and the Solidarity movement extends beyond its exhibitions. The European Solidarity Centre also houses the office of Lech Walesa, the former Polish president and Nobel Peace Prize laureate who led the movement that challenged communist rule. An interview with Walesa during a visit to Gdansk offered a direct connection to the history preserved within these walls, where the struggle for workers’ rights helped reshape Poland and contributed to the transformation of Europe.

For a final overview of the city, the AmberSky Ferris wheel rises approximately 60 meters above the waterfront, offering views of the Motawa River, the old town and its distinctive red rooftops.

Gastronomy

Polish cuisine draws on hearty ingredients, regional traditions and a strong culture of hospitality. In Gdansk, the coastal setting adds seafood and other maritime influences on the country’s familiar culinary repertoire.

Situated beside the Motawa River, Gdanski Bowke combines a rustic nautical atmosphere with dishes inspired by traditional Polish and Kashubian cooking. The menu includes pork knuckle (golonka), a rich and comforting regional staple; zurek, a traditional sour rye soup; pierogi; and fresh fish.

Herring prepared with sour cream and spices (led w mietanie) offers another taste of the region’s culinary traditions. The restaurant also serves its own unpasteurized beer and Machandel, a traditional juniper spirit associated with the area and its maritime history, often served with a plum.

Hala Targowa, the city’s historic market hall, provides a different dining experience. Built in 1896, the Neo-Gothic structure is among the commercial buildings that survived World War II with much of its original fabric intact.

Following extensive revitalization, the market hall has evolved into a culinary and cultural destination. Visitors can sample Middle Eastern, Latin American and Asian dishes alongside contemporary Polish street food, with bars and live music adding to the atmosphere.

For contemporary Polish cooking away from the busiest tourist streets, Pomelo Restaurant, on Ogarna Street, focuses on familiar dishes prepared from scratch.

One of its notable offerings is Gdansk crayfish soup (gdanska zupa rakowa), a rich coastal dish featuring a smooth crayfish broth with salmon, celery and butter. The combination reflects the region’s access to Baltic seafood and its tradition of hearty, carefully prepared cooking.

Gdansk’s appeal extends beyond its historic monuments. Its maritime past, complex political history, amber craftsmanship, cultural institutions and evolving food scene come together in a city that offers visitors multiple ways to explore Poland’s northern coast.

How to get there

Gdansk Lech Walesa Airport (GDN) connects the region with Warsaw and numerous European destinations.

Travelers from the United States can also reach Poland through Warsaw, with LOT Polish Airlines and other carriers offering connections between Poland and several major U.S. cities, including Miami, New York, Newark, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

U.S. citizens do not need a visa for tourist stays of up to 90 days. Travelers using passports from other countries should verify current entry requirements with the appropriate Polish consular authorities before departure.

For travelers already in Europe or visiting other parts of Poland, rail service is often a convenient way to reach Gdansk.

Once in Gdansk, you can visit nearby cities like Sopot and Gdynia, they all stretch along the Baltic coast in a straight corridor called Tri-City, making it easy to travel between them. An integrated transportation network of trains, buses and other public transportation connects the three cities.

Time to visit

Spring and fall can offer a combination of milder weather and fewer visitors, while summer, from June through August, is the busiest season along the Baltic coast and the most popular time for beach activities.

Winter brings colder temperatures and, at times, snow, but the historic cities and Baltic shoreline take on a distinctive character during the quieter season.

Language

Polish is the official language. English is widely spoken in hotels, restaurants, tourist attractions, and other areas frequented by international visitors.

Where to stay

Gdansk offers accommodation for a range of budgets, from luxury and historic hotels to boutique properties, hostels, and apartments.

We stayed at the Hampton by Hilton Gdansk Old Town, exceptionally central in the Main City, located just 150 meters from the Neptune Fountain and steps from the Motlawa River promenade, churches, and local dining.

The building, fully restored in 2018, is a blend of historic Baltic period architecture on the outside with a fully modernized, contemporary interior. It was a winner in the 2026 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards.

Poland remains affordable compared with many Western European destinations, although prices vary depending on the season, location, and type of accommodation.

Currency

Although Poland is a member of the European Union, the country's official currency remains the zloty (PLN), which is divided into 100 groszy.

Credit and debit cards are widely accepted, while ATMs are readily available in the Tri-City. Travelers should check with their banks regarding foreign-transaction and currency-conversion fees before traveling.