Buscada por sacar un TV de 65 pulgadas de Walmart sin pagar
21 de julio de 2020 - 18:07
Una mujer intentó sacar un televisor de 65 pulgadas de una tienda de Walmart y fue sorprendida, pero logró huir junto a su acompañante
MULBERRY, Fla.- La oficina del Sheriff del condado Polk, unas 200 millas al norte de Miami, en la zona central de Florida, está intentando identificar a dos mujeres que huyeron de una tienda Walmart el domingo en la tarde, después de que una de ellas fuera sorprendida tratando de robarse un televisor de 65 pulgadas.
De acuerdo con un reporte publicado en el canal de noticias WPTV, la Oficina del Sheriff del condado de Polk dijo que las mujeres entraron el domingo por la tarde a Walmart en la ciudad de Mulberry, de apenas 3.800 habitantes, según el Censo de 2010, y comenzaron a colocar productos electrónicos en su carrito de compras, incluido un televisor grande.
FUENTE: Con información de WPTV
Una de ellas salió primero de la tienda y luego la otra empujó el carrito con el televisor y salió sin pagar por los artículos, según refiere el reporte de WPTV.
Las autoridades refieron que un agente de seguridad de la tienda confrontó a la mujer y le solicitó el recibo de la compra, pero ella no lo tenía. El agente evitó que el TV fuera robado.
Mientras, la mujer que salió primero tomó todos los artículos que había puesto en su carrito de compras y los colocó en su automóvil. Ambas huyeron de la tienda y ahora las autoridades están intentando identificarlas.
La Oficina del Sheriff del condado Polk publicó un video en su cuenta de Facebook en el que se ve a la mujer saliendo de la tienda con el televisor de 65 pulgadas.
"Si la reconoce, o tal vez sepa quién es la otra mujer involucrada, o si tiene alguna otra información que pueda ser útil para esta investigación, comuníquese con el Detective Wright al 863-499-2400, o para permanecer en el anonimato, comuníquese Heartland Crime Stoppers - llame al 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)", dicel el final del post publicado en Facebook.
Retail Theft at Walmart in Mulberry
On Sunday, July 12th, at around 5:00 pm, the woman in this video went into the Mulberry Walmart (6745 North Church Avenue) with another woman, and the two began placing electronics into their shopping cart.Then they placed a 65” TV into the cart. If you’re reading this before watching the video, you’re probably asking yourself, “Does a 65” TV actually fit in a shopping cart?” The logical answer to that is, “No…not really.” But this woman was determined, and she made it work. Lives by the USPS mantra, "If it fits, it ships."Our suspect’s co-conspirator exited the store first. A short time later, the woman you see in the video went past all of the cash registers and out the front door without paying for any of it. Security confronted the woman about her receipt…but she had none. She said she did, but she couldn’t prove that she did. That's because she didn't have one. The other woman grabbed all of the stolen electronics out of the cart (minus the TV) and put them in their car. Then both women got in the car and fled. Store security was able to keep them from taking the TV though.Now we’re trying to identify the woman. The security video is quite good, and we’re sure someone will recognize her.Quite the bold attempt she made---trying to steal a TV that’s as big, if not bigger than she is.If you recognize her, or maybe you might know who the other woman involved is, or you have some other bit of information that might be helpful to this investigation, please contact Detective Wright at 863-499-2400, or to remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers - call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), visit ww.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip," or download the free "P3tips" app on your smartphone or tablet.HowdThatTVGetInMyCart#MustHaveFallenIntoMyCartFromAShelf#IDidntEvenNoticeIt#SomeWomenDreamOfBeingBigTVStars#ThisWomanDreamedOfBeingABigTVThief Posted by Polk County Sheriff's Office on Monday, July 20, 2020