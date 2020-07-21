On Sunday, July 12th, at around 5:00 pm, the woman in this video went into the Mulberry Walmart (6745 North Church Avenue) with another woman, and the two began placing electronics into their shopping cart.Then they placed a 65” TV into the cart. If you’re reading this before watching the video, you’re probably asking yourself, “Does a 65” TV actually fit in a shopping cart?” The logical answer to that is, “No…not really.” But this woman was determined, and she made it work. Lives by the USPS mantra, "If it fits, it ships."Our suspect’s co-conspirator exited the store first. A short time later, the woman you see in the video went past all of the cash registers and out the front door without paying for any of it. Security confronted the woman about her receipt…but she had none. She said she did, but she couldn’t prove that she did. That's because she didn't have one. The other woman grabbed all of the stolen electronics out of the cart (minus the TV) and put them in their car. Then both women got in the car and fled. Store security was able to keep them from taking the TV though.Now we’re trying to identify the woman. The security video is quite good, and we’re sure someone will recognize her.Quite the bold attempt she made---trying to steal a TV that’s as big, if not bigger than she is.If you recognize her, or maybe you might know who the other woman involved is, or you have some other bit of information that might be helpful to this investigation, please contact Detective Wright at 863-499-2400, or to remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers - call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), visit ww.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip," or download the free "P3tips" app on your smartphone or tablet.HowdThatTVGetInMyCart#MustHaveFallenIntoMyCartFromAShelf#IDidntEvenNoticeIt#SomeWomenDreamOfBeingBigTVStars#ThisWomanDreamedOfBeingABigTVThief