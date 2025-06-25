jueves 26  de  junio 2025
TRAVEL

Miami Airport increases flights to Brazil with GOL

Brazilian airline GOL flies from Miami to Belém, the gateway to the natural world of the Amazon, and other destinations

GOL, moderno Boeing 737-MAX 8 con capacidad para 176 pasajeros.

GOL / MIA
Bailarines tradicionales brasileños actúan durante la celebración de la nueva ruta Miami-Belém de GOL.

GOL / MIA
De izquierda a derecha: Marcos Tognato, especialista en Relaciones Institucionales de GOL; Ken Pyatt, subdirector de MIA; Eduardo Costa, secretario de Turismo de Pará; el embajador André Odenbreit Carvalho, cónsul general de Brasil en Miami; Zelmar Bonilla, gerente de estación de GOL; y Fabiola Wholers Castanheira, gerente comercial de GOL, cortaron la cinta inaugural de la nueva ruta Miami-Belém.

GOL / MIA
GOL, Miami Culinary Institute, MDC.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
GOL, Miami Culinary Institute, MDC.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Tacacá, que es un caldo delicioso de yuca fermentada, acompañada de camarón y hierba aromática jambu.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Diario las Américas | JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ
Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

MIAMI – Miami International Airport (MIA) adds another international flight with the launch of Brazilian airline GOL to the city of Belém, the gateway to the natural world of the Amazon.

The airline begins operations between Miami and Belém airports on June 26, with twice-week flights, Thursdays, and Sundays, on a modern Boeing 737-MAX 8 with capacity for 176 passengers, including 20 in Premium Class and 156 in Economy Class with food and snack service.

Thus, through a nonstop flight of just over six hours, the Amazon rainforest is connected to the sunny beaches of Miami.

"From Miami, we already fly daily to Brasilia and seasonally to Manaus, but this new route is the first direct connection to a state in northeastern Brazil, home to a large part of the Amazon and all the amenities that Belém offers," Marcos Tognato, GOL's institutional relations specialist, told DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS.

In fact, the Belém route also offers the possibility of connections to other Brazilian cities, such as Fortaleza, Belo Horizonte, Rio de Janeiro, and Sao Paulo, as well as to Buenos Aires, Mendoza, and Montevideo, among others.

"For now, we will have two weekly flights to Belém, but we will see how the market performs and how passenger demand responds to increasing the frequency of departures," he stated.

In fact, GOL Airlines, in collaboration with the authorities of the Brazilian state of Pará, where the city of Belém is located, offered a press conference and a traditional Pará dinner at the Miami Culinary Institute at Miami Dade College.

"It's important not only to present a new route, but also to take a step forward in the internationalization of GOL, a Brazilian company that operates extensively in Brazil and is expanding its operations to international flights," said GOL's institutional relations specialist.

Likewise, José Renato Ruy Ferreira, the Brazilian Vice Consul in Miami, explained that, given the increase in flights and US travelers to the Amazonian country, who require visas to travel, "our team at the consulate is working very hard to respond to this increase that we are currently dealing with."

On the other hand, the Secretary of Tourism for the state of Pará, José Eduardo Costa, emphasized that “since Belém was announced as the host of the United Nations COP30, the city has been in the spotlight and has grown primarily in the tourism sector, and we, Belém, specifically, want to represent and be the gateway to our country.”

The traditional Pará dinner featured the chef Ilca Carmo, who traveled from Belém to personally prepare the dishes with the assistance of the Miami Culinary Institute kitchen team.

“We have selected typical dishes, very typical of our region, such as tacacá, a delicious, fermented cassava broth, accompanied by shrimp and the aromatic herb jambu, and filote fish, a type of young fish, with a smooth taperebá puree and urucum farofa, as well as an exquisite bacuri brulée,” the chef commented.

Indeed, Belém, in addition to the natural richness of the Amazonian environment and significant cultural opulence, boasts a rich gastronomy shaped by the blend of Indigenous, African, and European culinary influences.

Let´s mention that Miami International Airport set another historic record, reporting nearly 56 million passengers in 2024.

The airport is currently undergoing a multi-million-dollar renovation and improvement project to escalators, elevators, concourses, restrooms, and jet bridges, with a budget of $9 billion, which also seeks to expand the airport's facilities.

Work is currently underway to build a new concourse, which will be designated K and will be open in 2029.

