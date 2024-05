Filipinas acusa a China de destruir corales para hacer isla artificial en territorio en disputa

While tensions escalate in the West Philippine Sea between the Philippines and China, Filipino scientists continue to study the environment and biodiversity in the area. In this Rappler Talk episode, environment reporter Iya Gozum talks with University of the Philippines Institute of Biology professor Jonathan Anticamara about their findings in the cays of Pag-asa Island and how these expeditions expand the Philippines’ understanding of its territorial waters. https://www.rappler.com/nation/rappler-talk/interview-jonathan-anticamara-environmental-damage-pag-asa-island/