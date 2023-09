Filipinas señala a China por el robo del coral de un arrecife en su zona

In a statement on Thursday, AFP’s Western Command (WESCOM) said aerial patrols on Sept. 6 and 7 showed 23 Chinese fishing vessels in the Rozul (Iroquios) Reef, five in Escoda (Sabina) Shoal and two in Baragatan (Nares) Bank. https://t.co/bbrDnpd1mI pic.twitter.com/ezV7eftHmA