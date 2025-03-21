viernes 21  de  marzo 2025
Colorado, a summer destination for everybody

Time to plan a vacation, and Colorado offers an endless array of places to visit and activities to enjoy

Ouray Hot Springs, Colorado.

Matt Inden /  Miles / Colorado Tourism Office
Breckenridge, Colorado.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Butte, Colorado.

Denise Chambers / Miles / Colorado Tourism Office
Breckenridge, Colorado.

Hiking, Breckenridge, Colorado.

Breckenridge, Colorado.

Vail, Colorado.

Matt Inden /  Miles / Colorado Tourism Office
Diario las Américas | JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ
Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

Spring is here, and it´s time to plan a vacation. Widely known as a world-class ski destination, Colorado is also a summer destination with breathtaking scenic landscapes, recreational activities, arts, and flavorful cuisine.

From stunning mountain peaks to vibrant cities and towns, Colorado offers an endless array of places to visit and activities to enjoy.

You may stay in Denver first and enjoy the city life full of good shops, restaurants, bars, and museums.

Let´s hit the road after Denver. From Aspen to Vail, Colorado´s destinations are full of history, charm, and outdoor adventures.

Consider Breckenridge, where locals agree summertime offers great opportunities for the whole family to relax, explore the surroundings, and enjoy nature.

Think of the stunning green elevations surrounding the town of Breckenridge, the mountain trails you can hike or bike on, and the panoramic bird's-eye views you can take when riding the chairlift to the top.

Yes, you can rent bikes throughout Breckenridge, and you can bike to nearby towns on a trail that runs along the main road.

Ride the gondola for free from Watson Avenue station. After four stops, you'll arrive at the base of Peak 8 and enjoy everything Breckenridge Fun Park has to offer for the whole family. There are nice restaurants and attractions for everybody.

Accommodation

This summer, Colorado offers a fresh side of the state with exciting new travel offerings. Several new lodging properties will open their doors including the Kosmos Stargazing Resort and Spa in the San Luis Valley and Kindred Resort in Keystone.

For those who enjoy comfort in the outdoors, Colorado will unveil new glamping opportunities including stays in rail cars, grain bins, yurts, historic backcountry cabins and more.

New outdoor adventures abound by day including a new train offering, Via Ferrata climbing experience and cable car adventure, and by night with several exciting night experiences.

Visitors can explore the state along 18 of the state’s EV Byways and through The Colorado Tourism Office’s new Accessible Travel Program. 2025 marks the 10th anniversary of the Colorado Historic Hot Springs Loop, and upgrades to many of the state’s geothermal resorts alongside new wellness retreats, spas and experiences make Colorado the state of wellness.

Colorado also welcomes new immersive arts and cultural experiences, and the state is gearing up for the twin anniversaries of the nation turning 250 and the Centennial State, Colorado – turning 150 in 2026. And to indulge and celebrate after a day of Colorado exploring,exciting new dining and craft beverage concepts are springing up across the state including not-to-miss MICHELIN recognized restaurants and new James Beard nominees.

Please, visit www.COLORADO.com for more information.

