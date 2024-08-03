Summer or winter, Breckenridge has it all

Better known as a world-class ski resort, Breckenridge is also a vibrant town and summer sports heaven you can enjoy in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, Colorado .

Here the temperature rarely goes beyond 73F (22.7C) in the Summer, and it cools off into the mid 50’s F (10’s C) at night.

In fact, locals agree summertime offers more opportunities for the whole family to relax, explore the surroundings, and experience nature.

Think of stunning green high elevations surrounding the town of Breckenridge, hiking and biking mountain trails, alpine slides and coasters, and scenic views from a chairlift up to the peaks.

Riding up, I can’t stop from hearing John Denver’s song in my mind's internal recorder: “Rocky Mountain high (high in Colorado).”

“This is about creating an entirely different summer alpine experience,” trail attendant at the Epic Discovery Alpine Camp Evelyn said.

“I hike every day in the Summer, and ski in the Winter. This is why I live here,” she commented.

From the Alpine Camp, you can relax on a bench and enjoy beautiful views of the entire town.

Want to be a few more feet higher? You can walk upstairs and feel closer to the clouds from the to the Overlook Tower.

You can also challenge yourself by taking a walk on the rope swings.

Furthermore, you can hike or bike to the top of Peak 8, which stands at 12,998 feet.

Yes, bicycles are available for rent all over Breckenridge, and you can bike to nearby towns on a well-maintained trail that goes along the main road.

Get up there!

Ride the Gondola for free from the station located on Watson Avenue. After four stops, you arrive at Base of Peak 8 and you´ll find yourself emerging into the world of Breckenridge Fun Park.

Here you can enjoy nice restaurants located at the plaza and pay for your ticket to indulge in several attractions, you, and your family.

You’ll be required to sign a waiver of liability.

The Colorado SuperChair might look impressive. But “it’s pretty safe,” as the attendant at the loading site announced.

And it was safe. Just sit in the chair and hold onto the retrain bar. They don't tip to angles; they don't move fast. And if you have a fear of heights, as you travel (fly) in an ‘opened chair,’ don’t look down, look up to the sky and love the horizon.

Hiking

There are dozens of hiking trails in Breckenridge for those seeking a relaxed day outdoors. We chose a naturalist guided hike in the Cucumber Gulch Preserve, where elevation gain is slight, so this makes the perfect route for families with children.

This is a very well-maintained trail. Kids will be happy to learn about wildflowers and plants, berries, medicinal herbs, birds, and friendly wild animals in the area.

In the early hours, if you’re lucky enough, you may see a beaver or a deer, even a moose.

Begin from the Nordic Center on Ski Hill Road. You can hike several miles or only a couple and end up at the Shock Hill Gondola Station to go back to town.

Advice?

Wear fully enclosed shoes, like hiking boots and tennis shoes, and drink plenty of water. Always carry a refillable bottle of water with you since Breckenridge’s altitude requires extra hydration.

And avoid having alcoholic beverages on the first, since it may make it more difficult to acclimate to high altitude.

The town

Nestled in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, Breckenridge is merely a town of 5,000 inhabitants, but it attracts as many as visitors any given day.

Settled as a gold-mining camp in 1859, Breckenridge has a distinct historic and commercial district along Main Street.

A diverse mix of buildings illustrates the town’s history with a wide variety of architectural designs. From the surviving evidence of mining to colorful houses from the Victorian era to mid-size shopping centers which reflect the tourism approach after the skiing boom in the 1960’s.

Walking down Main Street you’ll find all you need. From popular and up-scale restaurants and bars to gift shops, groceries and more.

Founded in 1879, The Gold Pan Saloon remains open on the corner of Skii Hill Road. Here locals and visitors alike gather to enjoy some tasty food and beverages, as they tell stories and listen to music and dance.

One block down and you’ll find The Carlin. This luxury inn offers two restaurants, and guest rooms. If you visit The Tavern Underground, located in the lower level, don’t forget to try the Dynamite Shrimp made with Nam Jim aioli, sesame seeds, green onion, and cabbage.

Another pleasant restaurant to visit is Blue River Bistro, also on Main Street. Here you’ll find an eclectic-American menu from grilled calamari to slowly roasted falling apart to perfection bison short ribs.

If you are for the arts, check out the modern 750-seat performance hall Riverwalk Center, where they host local and visiting musicians, and other events.

Don’t miss the Arts District. There are significant buildings where artists both work and teach workshops. They are mostly located near the corner of Washington Avenue and South Ridge Street where you find the Breckenridge Theater and some interesting performances, including musicals.

Public transportation is free in Breckenridge. And you can ride the free trolley on Main Street and surrounding areas.

Today Breckenridge is an extremely popular destination for a second home. Compared to other regions of the country, the town's cost of living is above the national average. Still, prices are reasonable and comparable to other average travel destinations.

Five minutes away

Take a five-minute ride and you’ll be surprised by the stunning Breckenridge Distillery. This is one of the best I have seen in my years as a travel writer: store, on-site tours, tastings, bar, and restaurant, all together.

Awarded as of the best craft distilleries in the U.S., here you can sip everything they make. From their blended bourbon whiskies to gin, vodka, and spiced rum.

I should mention the impressive selection of creative cocktails, conceived by Liquid Chef Billie Kiethley.

How to get there

You can either drive to Breckenridge or fly to Denver where you can hire a driver. The trip takes about two hours, but you’ll be able to see the beauty of the road surrounded by elevations and colorful villages as you approach your destination. There are several charter transportation services. For example: Epic Mountain Express, Summit Express or Peak 1 Express. Prices range from 55 to 65 per person.

Accommodation

Breckenridge has a wide range of hotels, lodges, and guest houses.

However, if you need extra room, even a kitchen, we recommend Mountain Thunder Lodge. This is a striking retreat located in a wooded area near Main Street and the Gondola station.