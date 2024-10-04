Breckenridge, four seasons to enjoy

Most acclaimed as a world-class ski resort, Breckenridge is also a place to enjoy any time of year in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, Colorado : the display of colors in the fall, skiing in the winter, the sense of renewal in the spring, and the great outdoors in the summer.

Fall is the time to enjoy the changing of colors and take advantage of cooler temperatures before the winter arrives.

During this time, there are still many activities that are usually done during the summer, such as hiking, cycling, horseback riding, fishing, and golf.

This is also when hundreds of photographers visit the Rocky Mountains to capture the colorful foliage of the aspen trees against the majestic backdrop of towering peaks.

The colorful landscape typically peaks in late September and early October, as Breckenridge sits at 9,600 feet, about 2,900 meters, and the altitude speeds up the process of change.

However, after the colorful foliage remains the natural beauty of the leafless trees, the paths covered in leaves and the striking sound caused by walking on them.

Winter

Winter in Breckenridge is usually cold and thanks to that snow covers the mountains, and this is the time when thousands of enthusiastic skiers enjoy the great winter sports.

In November, the snow accumulates about 29 inches, while December brings about 58, January 59, February 55, and March 59.

Even in April and May there is snow.

December is the month when Main Street is decorated to celebrate Christmas in the most traditional way you can imagine. There are public festivals and choirs that sing Christmas carols.

In January, from the 20th to the 29th, they hold the Breckenridge's International Snow Sculpture Championships. Dozens of sculptors come to town to hand-carve 25-ton blocks of snow into great pieces of art. Artists are welcome to use creativity and inspiration to bring their ideas to life. No power tools allowed!

Spring

This season begins in mid-March, but in Breckenridge the snow lasts for a few more days. In fact, all five ski resorts remain open until mid-April.

Here Mother Nature makes new leaves sprout from trees and announce the arrival of warmer temperatures. Flowers and birdsong recreate the landscape.

It´s time to begin hiking. Breckenridge offers a variety of hiking trails ranging from easy to challenging, each providing stunning natural sceneries.

Summer

The temperature here rarely exceeds 73°F (22.7°C) in the summer, and it cools down to the mid-50s°F (10°C) at night.

Locals agree summertime offers great opportunities for the whole family to relax, explore the surroundings, and enjoy nature.

Think of the stunning green elevations surrounding the town of Breckenridge, the mountain trails you can hike or bike on, and the panoramic bird's-eye views you can take in when riding the chairlift to the top.

Want to go higher? You can walk or bike to the top of Peak 8, which is at 12,998 feet, which is 3,961 meters high.

Yes, you can rent bikes throughout Breckenridge, and you can bike to nearby towns on a trail that runs along the main road.

Get up there! Ride the gondola for free from the Watson Avenue station. After four stops, you'll arrive at the base of Peak 8 and enjoy everything Breckenridge Fun Park has to offer for the whole family. There are nice restaurants and attractions for everybody.

You will be asked to sign a liability waiver.

The town

Nestled in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, Breckenridge is merely a town of 5,000 inhabitants, but it attracts as many as visitors any given day.

Settled as a gold-mining camp in 1859, Breckenridge has a distinct historic and commercial district along Main Street.

Here you will find everything you need: From popular restaurants and bars to gift shops and more.

If you love the arts, visit the Arts District and the modern 750-seat Riverwalk Center, which hosts music concerts and other cultural performances.

Minutes away

On the outskirts of town, just a five-minute drive away, there is the stunning Breckenridge Distillery with shop, tours, tastings, bar, and restaurant all together.

Awarded as of the best craft distilleries in the U.S., here you can sip everything they make. From their blended bourbon whiskies to gin, vodka, and spiced rum.

Ask for creative cocktails, conceived by Liquid Chef Billie Kiethley.

How to get there

You can either drive to Breckenridge or fly to Denver where you can hire a driver. The trip takes about two hours, and you’ll be able to see the beauty of the road surrounded by elevations and colorful villages as you approach your destination. There are several charter transportation services: Epic Mountain Express, Summit Express or Peak 1 Express. Prices range from 55 to 65 per person.

Accommodation

Breckenridge has a wide range of hotels, lodges, and guest houses.

However, if you need extra room, even a kitchen, we recommend Mountain Thunder Lodge. This is a striking retreat located in a wooded area near Main Street and the Gondola station.