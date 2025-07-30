miércoles 30  de  julio 2025
¿MANIPULACIÓN MEDIÁTICA?

The New York Times admite error tras publicar imagen engañosa de niño en Gaza

El rotativo en Nueva York reconoció haber omitido información médica sobre un niño palestino cuya imagen fue utilizada para ilustrar la hambruna en Gaza

Captura de pantalla de The Times of Israel, medio que informó sobre la publicación engañosa de la foto del niño en Gaza, por parte de The New York Times.

Captura de pantalla de The Times of Israel, medio que informó sobre la publicación engañosa de la foto del niño en Gaza, por parte de The New York Times

Captura de pantalla / www.timesofisrael.com
Hidaya, una madre palestina de 31 años, acuna a su hijo Mohammed al-Mutawaq, de 18 meses, enfermo y con síntomas de desnutrición, dentro de su tienda de campaña en el campo de refugiados de Al-Shati, al oeste de la ciudad de Gaza, el 24 de julio de 2025.

Hidaya, una madre palestina de 31 años, acuna a su hijo Mohammed al-Mutawaq, de 18 meses, enfermo y con síntomas de desnutrición, dentro de su tienda de campaña en el campo de refugiados de Al-Shati, al oeste de la ciudad de Gaza, el 24 de julio de 2025. 

Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP
Por REDACCIÓN/Diario Las Américas

El diario estadounidense The New York Times se encuentra en el centro de una polémica tras haber publicado en su portada la imagen de un niño desnutrido en Gaza, sin mencionar que el menor padecía enfermedades preexistentes que explican su estado físico.

La foto, que muestra a Mohammed Zakaria al Mutawaq, de 18 meses, extremadamente delgado la columna vertebral marcada, se viralizó en redes sociales y fue interpretada como un símbolo desgarrador del hambre provocada por el conflicto entre Israel y Hamás.

El artículo, publicado la semana pasada con el título “Young, Old and Sick Starve to Death in Gaza: ‘There Is Nothing’”, describía la hambruna generalizada en la Franja de Gaza. La historia citaba a la madre del niño diciendo: “Lo miro y no puedo evitar llorar”, y señalaba que el padre de Mohammed había muerto mientras buscaba comida.

Sin embargo, el martes, el periódico añadió discretamente una nota del editor en la que admitía haber obtenido nueva información médica sobre el niño tras la publicación original.

Según el propio The New York Times, registros hospitalarios y el testimonio de la madre indican que Mohammed padece una enfermedad muscular, desnutrición crónica y requiere terapia física y nutrición especializada desde su nacimiento. Informes médicos adicionales citados por el periodista británico David Collier revelan que el menor sufre parálisis cerebral, hipoxemia y un trastorno genético grave, condiciones que afectan significativamente su desarrollo físico, independientemente del conflicto armado.

Organizaciones como HonestReporting criticaron duramente al diario por lo que calificaron como una “manipulación mediática” al presentar la imagen fuera de contexto. También señalaron que en otras fotos del mismo entorno aparece el hermano mayor del niño, visiblemente sano, lo que cuestiona aún más la narrativa inicial.

“Han utilizado imágenes no verificadas y afirmaciones sin comprobar porque se ajustan a la historia que quieren contar: que Israel está matando de hambre a civiles inocentes”, denunció la organización.

Ex editores y analistas en medios calificaron el episodio como un caso de “mala praxis periodística” y “engaño deliberado”. El periodista Charles Rubenstein fue aún más contundente al afirmar en la red social X: “Es una admisión de una notable manipulación. Omitieron que la desnutrición no se debe a la guerra, sino a una enfermedad preexistente”.

"Silenciosamente agregaron una nota del editor, pero la mentira ya se había globalizado", publicó en X la página del Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores de Israel. "Silenciosamente agregaron una nota del editor, pero la mentira ya se había globalizado", publicó en X la página del Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores de Israel.

A pesar de haber actualizado el artículo e incluir un enlace sin suscripción al texto modificado, The New York Times ha sido cuestionado por no dar visibilidad suficiente a la corrección. La polémica está encendida en torno al papel del periodismo en contextos de guerra y la responsabilidad de los medios de informar con precisión.

Artículo en The New York Times

You have been granted access, use your keyboard to continue reading.

After 21 months of devastating conflict with Israel, Gaza’s most vulnerable civilians — the young, the old and the sick — are facing what aid groups say is impending famine.

Displaced Palestinians waited in front of a charity kitchen in western Gaza City on Wednesday. These kitchens are funded by Arab and Western countries and aid groups.
After 21 months of devastating conflict with Israel, Gaza’s most vulnerable civilians — the young, the old and the sick — are facing what aid groups say is impending famine.

By Rawan Sheikh AhmadIsabel Kershner and Abu Bakr Bashir

Visuals by Saher Alghorra

Rawan Sheikh Ahmad reported from Haifa, Israel; Isabel Kershner from Jerusalem; and Abu Bakr Bashir from London. Saher Alghorra recorded images in Gaza.

Leer en español

Atef Abu Khater, 17, who was healthy before Gaza was gripped by war, lies in intensive care in a hospital in the north of the Palestinian enclave, suffering from severe malnutrition.

“He is not responding to the treatment,” said his father, A’eed Abu Khater, 48, who has been sheltering in a tent in Gaza City with his wife and five children. “I feel helpless,” he added in a phone call, his voice strained with grief. “We lost our income in the war. Food is unaffordable. There is nothing.”

Gaza’s hospitals have struggled since early in the war to cope with the influx of Palestinians injured and maimed by Israeli airstrikes and, more recently, by shootings meant to disperse desperate crowds as they surge toward food convoys or head to aid distribution sites.

Now, according to doctors in the territory, an increasing number of their patients are suffering — and dying — from starvation.

“There is no one in Gaza now outside the scope of famine, not even myself,”said Dr. Ahmed al-Farra, who leads the pediatric ward at Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza. “I am speaking to you as a health official, but I, too, am searching for flour to feed my family.”

ImagePeople step through debris, some carrying large white sacks, in front of a high mound of debris.
Palestinians in Gaza carrying bags of aid on Sunday.
Image
Several men stand around two women, one of them holding a body in a shroud with what appear to be blood stains.
Grieving on Sunday for people who were killed while on their way to receive aid in Gaza City.

The World Food Program, an arm of the United Nations, said this week that the hunger crisis in Gaza had reached “new and astonishing levels of desperation, with a third of the population not eating for multiple days in a row.”

Dr. al-Farra said the number of children dying of malnutrition had risen sharply in recent days. He described harrowing scenes of people too exhausted to walk. Many of the children he sees have no pre-existing medical conditions, he said, giving the example of Siwar Barbaq, who was born healthy and now, at 11 months old, should weigh about 20 pounds but is under nine pounds.

After 21 months of devastating conflict set off by the deadly Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, the lack of available food and water is taking a heavy toll on Gaza’s most vulnerable civilians — the young, the old and the sick.

The Gaza ministry of health has reported more than 40 hunger-related deaths this month, including 16 children, and 111 since the beginning of the war, 81 of them children. The data could not be independently verified.

Throughout the war, U.N. agencies and independent aid groups have accused Israel of allowing far too little food into Gaza, warning of impending famine for its more than two million people. For much of that time, Israel has said that enough food was reaching Gaza, blaming diversions by Hamas and mismanagement by aid groups for problems.

Image
A man with a bicycle in front of a stand in a mostly deserted market, with destroyed high-rises in the background.
A mostly empty market in Gaza City on Thursday.
Image
A woman in a tent, pouring food from a metal pot into a bowl on the floor in front of charred firewood as a child watches.
Ms. Matar cooked for her children on an open fire because of a shortage of cooking gas.

Hollow-eyed, skeletal children languish on hospital beds or are cared for by parents, who gaze helplessly at protruding ribs and shoulder blades, and emaciated limbs resembling brittle sticks. The haunting scenes are a stark contrast to the plenty that exists just a few miles away, across the borders with Israel and Egypt.

Mohammed Zakaria al-Mutawaq, who is about 18 months old and was born during the war, lives with his mother and brother in a tent on a Gaza beach.

Mohammed’s mother, Hedaya al-Mutawaq, 31, said the toddler’s father was killed last October when he went out to seek food.

“I walk the streets looking for food,” she said by phone, her voice barely audible. The charity kitchens she relies on to help feed Mohammed and his brother, Joud, 3, cannot always help, and they go hungry. “As an adult, I can bear the hunger,” she said. “But my kids can’t.”

Mohammed, according to his doctor, had pre-existing health problems affecting his brain and his muscle development. But his health deteriorated rapidly in recent months as it became increasingly difficult to find food and medical care, and the medical clinic that treated him said he suffers from severe malnutrition.

“I look at him and I can’t help but cry,” she said.

“We go to bed hungry and wake up thinking only about how to find food,” she added. “I can’t find milk or diapers.”

Video
Video player loading
Mohammed Zakaria al-Mutawaq, about 18 months old, being held by his mother, Hedaya al-Mutawaq, 31. They and his brother live in a tent on a Gaza beach. Mohammed’s father was killed last year when he went to seek food.

Mohammed was diagnosed with severe malnutrition by the Friends of the Patient clinic and Al-Rantisi children’s hospital, she said, but there was little they could do. On a recent visit to the clinic, she said, “they told me, ‘His treatment is food and water.’”

Yahia al-Najjar was 4 months old when he died of severe malnutrition on Tuesday at the American Hospital in Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, his aunt, Safa al-Najjar, 38, said in an interview.

Yahia was born without serious health issues, but his condition soon deteriorated, she said.

The family has been sheltering under a tent made of a blanket held up by four poles. Yahia’s mother, subsisting on one meal of lentils or rice per day, could not produce enough milk to nurse him, though she had no problems nursing her previous three children. The family could not afford baby formula.

At the hospital, the doctors tried to help, but he was already in critical condition and had lost weight. He died shortly after, she said.

After Israel ended a two-month cease-fire in mid-March and resumed its military campaign in Gaza, it imposed a total blockade on the entry of goods for about 80 days to try to pressure Hamas into surrendering, exacerbating the already severe deprivation.

Now, aid enters in two ways. One is a new, much-criticized system run by private American contractors under the auspices of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a private Israeli-backed group, which has a few set distribution sites in southern Gaza and one in the center of the strip. The other consists of convoys of aid brought in by independent international organizations.

Both systems have been plagued by worsening chaos and violence after months of siege, war, mass displacement and lawlessness. Most of the Israeli shootings, according to the United Nations, have occurred around the Israel-backed distribution sites.

The hunger crisis is the result of human failings, with each of the involved parties blaming someone else for the suffering.

Image
People gather around water distribution tanks in front of damaged buildings.
Collecting water in Gaza City last week.
Image
Two children, one standing and one crouching, next to pots of food.
Children outside a charity kitchen in Gaza City on Wednesday.

Israel accuses Hamas of engineering a narrative of starvation by looting aid trucks and disrupting the distribution of aid to Gazans. It also accuses the United Nations and other humanitarian organizations of failing to collect hundreds of truckloads of aid that have piled up on the Gaza side of the border crossings.

Aid groups blame Israel for laying siege to Gaza, restricting supplies and failing to provide safe routes for their convoys inside Gaza. The only solution, they have long said, is an extensive increase in food deliveries.

Israel countered the images of starving children this week with images of pallets of supplies lying uncollected on the Gaza side of a border crossing and footage of what the military described as Hamas terrorists enjoying platters of food and fresh fruit in the group’s underground tunnels. The military declined to say when the video was recorded.

The leaders of Israel and Hamas are engaged in sluggish negotiations, through mediators, for another temporary cease-fire that could bring relief and have Hamas release hostages it is holding in the tunnels in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli custody.

Doctors warn that malnutrition in early childhood can have long-term effects, disrupting growth, cognitive ability and emotional development.

Mohammad Saqr, head of the nursing department at Nasser Medical Complex, said that on Monday afternoon alone, the hospital received 25 women and 10 children requesting intravenous glucose solution.

While the treatment may briefly relieve symptoms, Mr. Saqr warned, “they feel the hunger again soon after.” He added, “Some arrive shivering from hunger.”

The hospital’s limited supply of IV solution cannot meet the growing demand, he said, adding: “The team is exhausted from hunger. Yesterday, some staff members ate just 10 spoons of plain white rice.”

Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City had recorded three deaths from malnutrition in the previous 36 hours, Dr. Mohammad Abu Salmiya, the hospital director, said in an interview on Tuesday. One was a 5-month-old baby.

Image
Palestinians holding metal and plastic bowls crowd against a wall, awaiting food distribution.
Waiting for food aid in Gaza City on Wednesday.
Editors’ Note:
July 29, 2025

This article has been updated to include information about Mohammed Zakaria al-Mutawaq, a child in Gaza suffering from severe malnutrition. After publication of the article, The Times learned from his doctor that Mohammed also had pre-existing health problems.

Isabel Kershner, a Times correspondent in Jerusalem, has been reporting on Israeli and Palestinian affairs since 1990.

A version of this article appears in print on July 25, 2025, Section A, Page 1 of the New York edition with the headline: Young, Old and Sick Starve to Death in Gaza: ‘There Is Nothing’. Order Reprints | Today’s Paper | Subscribe
See more on: The Israel Hamas War, United Nations, Hamas, World Food Program

Shared with you by a Times subscriber

FUENTE: New York Post / FOX News / i24 News / The Times of Israel

