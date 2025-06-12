jueves 12  de  junio 2025
How we approach Renewable Energy as the great solution

As contamination and global warming are threatening life, more countries look into different ways to renew energy

Energia solar

PIXABAY
CEO and founder of Smart Energy Ltd., Ali Nouri.

COURTESY OF Ali Nouri
Diario las Américas | JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ
Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

During the Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum in Miami last May, leaders and representatives from different countries gathered to speak about topics of renewable energy access, project preparation and implementation, as well as addressing possible solutions and financing difficulties.

DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS spoke with CEO and founder of Smart Energy Ltd., Ali Nouri, from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, about different aspects of this crucial industry in today´s world.

Energia solar
Cómo abordamos las energías renovables a modo de gran solución

-Population and industrialization are growing by the second, planet Earth seems to be in danger, due to contamination, the rising of temperature and natural disasters, and we must find ways to stop this. Is renewable energy the actual answer to this situation?

The extensive usage of natural resources is certainly a challenge for our planet, for the biodiversity and ultimately for us as well. We collectively need to realize that all the resources, if not renewed, are finite and that soon or later we’ll run out of them. Global warming is threatening populations in many regions, especially in the Caribbean region where the frequency and intensity of Hurricanes have significantly increased. Energy for example, this realization of resource limitation is now urgent because we already reached and exceeded the peak of oil and gas at the global level more than a decade ago. Transitioning away from the traditional energy resources (oil and gas and coal derivatives) is thus a must. How long it will take for renewable energy resources to take over and replace traditional resources? This is a question that still needs to be answered. But today, at a global level, the amount of renewable energy capacity installed every year is growing very significantly (+15% in 2024). The growth rate is higher than any other fossil fuel energy capacity. We can and should do more to fight the global warming induced by fossil fuels for instance.

-As the founder and CEO of Smart Energy, with more than 35 years of experience in the energy sector, how do you perceive the future of solar energy in the Caribbean area?

The Caribbean region has, to the exception of few counties, very little oil, and gas resources. The current cost of imported fossil fuels is thus very high. Thus, I see a great future for renewables in general in this area. Solar is abundant everywhere, but also geothermal in a few areas, hydro, and wind. Many Caribbean countries have embarked in very ambitious renewable programs, and this is certainly a great way towards an energy independence. With more counties embracing this trend, I think the area will decrease significantly its reliance on fossil fuels in the next decade by implementing significant renewable energy programs.

- Some developed countries get over 20% and 30% of the total energy they use from renewable sources, but many others hardly get over 5%. They claim lack of funds and other issues, like insufficient governments awareness, and this seems to be a significant barrier. What else can be done to expand the awareness and use of renewable energy?

Some Caribbean countries like Barbados are already implementing a large portion of renewables in their energy mix. Combined with energy storage, solar is certainly the cheapest and easiest way in the short and medium term to achieve a high level of renewables in the energy mix (up to 50-60%). In terms of challenges, the political awareness and willingness to develop an ambitious renewable program is the first important condition to have. Funding and expertise can be found easily through multilateral financing institution and through the private sector involvement once the regulations are there. To reach this political commitment, population and opinion makers have a role to play to accelerate this trend. But the word of mouth is also working well and successful experiences in some countries will be replicated in others. We saw that in some of the projects that Smart Energy has implemented in countries like Dominica, Trinidad and Tobago, Saint Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda and in Belize. Other Caribbean countries want to replicate good examples that become new standards.

