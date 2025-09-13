Breckenridge, the vibrant display of color in the fall season

Most acclaimed as a world-class ski resort, Breckenridge is also a place to enjoy any time of year in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, Colorado : the display of colors in the fall turns this destination into a vibrant display of yellows, oranges, and reds.

Breckenridge's peak fall foliage season generally runs from late September to early October, with the brightest colors often appearing in the latter half of September and the first week of October, as the altitude speeds up the process of change.

TRAVEL All the way to Ephesus, aboard Turkish Airlines

Factors like cool nights and sunny days contribute to the vibrancy of the golden and orange aspen leaves, but the exact timing can shift annually based on local weather conditions.

Yes, fall is the time to enjoy the changing of colors and take advantage of cooler temperatures before the winter arrives.

During this time, there are still many activities that are usually done during the summer, such as hiking, cycling, horseback riding, fishing, and golf.

This is the time when hundreds of photographers visit the Rocky Mountains to capture the colorful foliage of the aspen trees against the majestic backdrop of towering peaks.

However, after the colorful foliage you will enjoy the natural beauty of the leafless trees, the paths covered in leaves and the striking sound caused by walking on them.

The town

Nestled in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, Breckenridge is merely a town of 5,000 inhabitants, but it attracts as many daily visitors.

Settled as a gold-mining camp in 1859, Breckenridge has a distinct historic and commercial district along Main Street.

Here you will find everything you need: From popular restaurants and bars to gift shops and more.

If you love the arts, visit the Arts District and the modern 750-seat Riverwalk Center, which hosts music concerts and other cultural performances.

Minutes away

On the outskirts of town, just a five-minute drive away, there is the stunning Breckenridge Distillery with shops, tours, tastings, bar, and restaurants all together.

Awarded as of the best craft distilleries in the U.S., here you can sip everything they make. From their blended bourbon whiskies to gin, vodka, and spiced rum.

Ask for creative cocktails, conceived by Liquid Chef Billie Kiethley.

How to get there

You can either drive to Breckenridge or fly to Denver where you can hire a driver. The trip takes about two hours, and you’ll be able to see the beauty of the road surrounded by elevations and colorful villages as you approach your destination. There are several charter transportation services: Epic Mountain Express, Summit Express or Peak 1 Express. Prices range from 55 to 65 per person.

Accommodation

Breckenridge has a wide range of hotels, lodges, and guest houses.

However, if you need extra room, even a kitchen, we recommend Mountain Thunder Lodge. This is a striking retreat located in a wooded area near Main Street and the Gondola station.

Visit GoBreck.com for more information regarding accommodation, attractions and special deals.