domingo 15  de  enero 2023
Los ganadores de los Critics Choice Awards 2023

A continuación la lista de los ganadores en las principales categorías de cine y televisión en los Premios de la Crítica Cinematográfica

Cate Blanchett posa con su premio a la mejor actriz, por la película Tár, en los Critics Choice Awards 2023.

Cate Blanchett posa con su premio a la mejor actriz, por la película "Tár", en los Critics Choice Awards 2023.

AFP/ Michael Tran

Los premios de la Critics Choice Association se entregaron el domingo 15 de enero, en el hotel Fairmont Century Plaza, en Los Ángeles.

A continuación la lista de los ganadores en las principales categorías de cine y televisión en los Premios de la Crítica Cinematográfica:

CINE

Mejor película

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once - GANADORA

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

RRR

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Mejor actor

Austin Butler – Elvis

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale - GANADOR

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Mejor actriz

Cate Blanchett – Tár - GANADORA

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor actor de reparto

Paul Dano – The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once - GANADOR

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Mejor actriz de reparto

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - GANADORA

Jessie Buckley – Women Talking

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Mejor actor/ actriz joven

Frankie Corio – Aftersun

Jalyn Hall – Till

Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans - GANADOR

Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy

Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time

Sadie Sink – The Whale

Mejor reparto

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - GANADORA

The Woman King

Women Talking

Mejor director

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Damien Chazelle – Babylon

Todd Field – Tár

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once - GANADORES

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

S. S. Rajamouli – RRR

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Mejor guion original

Todd Field – Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once - GANADOR

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Mejor guion adaptado

Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said

Sarah Polley – Women Talking - GANADORA

Mejor cinematografía

Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water

Roger Deakins – Empire of Light

Florian Hoffmeister – Tár

Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans

Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick - GANADOR

Linus Sandgren – Babylon

Mejor comedia

The Banshees of Inisherin

Bros

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - GANADORA

Triangle of Sadness

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Mejor película animada

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio - GANADORA

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Wendell & Wild

Mejor canción

“Carolina” – Where the Crawdads Sing

“Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

“Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” – RRR - GANADORA

“New Body Rhumba” – White Noise

Mejor banda sonora

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Michael Giacchino – The Batman

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár - GANADORA

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

John Williams – The Fabelmans

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor serie dramática

Andor (Disney+)

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Better Call Saul (AMC) - GANADORA

The Crown (Netflix)

Euphoria (HBO)

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

House of the Dragon (HBO)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Mejor actor en serie dramática

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC) - GANADOR

Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+)

Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)

Mejor actriz en serie dramática

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)

Mandy Moore – This Is Us (NBC)

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO) - GANADORA

Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática

Andre Braugher – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Ismael Cruz Córdova – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)

Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)

Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (AMC) - GANADOR

John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX)

Matt Smith – House of the Dragon (HBO)

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática

Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon (HBO)

Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO) - GANADORA

Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)

Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Mejor serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary (ABC) - GANADORA

Barry (HBO)

The Bear (FX)

Better Things (FX)

Ghosts (CBS)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Reboot (Hulu)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Mejor actor en serie de comedia

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)

Keegan-Michael Key – Reboot (Hulu)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX) - GANADOR

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Mejor actriz en serie de comedia

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)

Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max) - GANADORA

Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)

Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat (Fox)

James Marsden – Dead to Me (Netflix)

Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO) - GANADOR

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)

Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled (Netflix)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC) - GANADORA

Mejor serie limitada

The Dropout (Hulu) - GANADORA

Gaslit (Starz)

The Girl from Plainville (Hulu)

The Offer (Paramount+)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

Mejor película para televisión

Fresh (Hulu)

Prey (Hulu)

Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)

The Survivor (HBO)

Three Months (Paramount+)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel) - GANADORA

Mejor actor en serie limitada o película para televisión

Ben Foster – The Survivor (HBO)

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel) - GANADOR

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

Mejor actriz en serie limitada o película para televisión

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Lily James – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Amber Midthunder – Prey (Hulu)

Julia Roberts – Gaslit (Starz)

Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady (Showtime)

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu) - GANADORA

Mejor actor de reparto en serie limitada o película para televisión

Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient (FX)

Matthew Goode – The Offer (Paramount+)

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+) - GANADOR

Ray Liotta – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Shea Whigham – Gaslit (Starz)

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie limitada o película para televisión

Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)

Betty Gilpin – Gaslit (Starz)

Melanie Lynskey – Candy (Hulu)

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) - GANADORA

Juno Temple – The Offer (Paramount+)

Mejor serie en idioma extranjero

1899 (Netflix)

Borgen (Netflix)

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)

Garcia! (HBO Max)

The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)

Kleo (Netflix)

My Brilliant Friend (HBO)

Pachinko (Apple TV+) - GANADORA

Tehran (Apple TV+)

Mejor serie animada

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)

Harley Quinn (HBO Max) - GANADORA

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Undone (Prime Video)

Mejor talk show

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) - GANADOR

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

Mejor especial de comedia

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Netflix)

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO)

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Netflix)

Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth (HBO)

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix) - GANADOR

Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early (Peacock)

