Montreal, the historic The Queen Elizabeth

Montreal has a wide range of hotels for all tastes and budgets, but the historic Fairmont Queen Elizabeth hotel is one of a kind.

Yes, Queen Elizabeth II, its most famous guest, is the one who gave the hotel its name when she visited Montreal in 1959. The hotel was relatively new at the time, having been inaugurated in 1958, and she attended a civic ball there during the visit.

TRAVEL All the way to Ephesus, aboard Turkish Airlines

However, other personalities, like John Lennon, Charles de Gaulle, Mikhail Gorbachev, and Henry Kissinger are not far behind.

It was in this hotel that John Lennon and Yoko Ono barricaded themselves in 1969, when the United States denied them entry, and recorded the song Give Peace a Chance in suite 1742.

“They arrived in the afternoon,” then marketing director Joanne Papineau noted. “Everyone was waiting for them at the back door of the hotel, but they appeared through the main entrance.”

The suite was stripped of all furniture. The mattress was placed on the floor, right at the foot of the window overlooking the cathedral. John and Yoko wore white pajamas, the same color as the room's walls, with thin black stripes, and remained in bed for the next seven days. It was an act that served to draw attention, deliver a message of peace, and welcome hundreds of journalists.

The song quickly became an overnight sensation and anthem to the anti-Vietnam War movement.

Hotel

Conveniently located to both downtown and Old Montréal, right next to the magnificent minor basilica Marie-Reine-du-Monde de Montréal, the hotel underwent a multimillion renovation in 2017, resulting in a bright and bold fresh look.

The renovation was extensive, so the acclaimed cocktail lounge Les Voyageurs is gone, but you´ll find instead the Nacarat Bar and terrace overlooking Place Ville Marie, in the heart of downtown, with expert bartenders using traditional and innovative techniques.

The large central hall is characterized by columns and imposing marble-covered pillars, while plaques on the ceiling create attractive geometric motifs.

Please, watch the hotel video recap here.

Embed

Access

The Fairmont Queen Elizabeth spans an entire block of Downtown Montreal, with the main entrance located on René Lévesque Boulevard West.

The hotel has direct access to Montreal Central Station, making it a very convenient place to stay for anyone arriving in the city by train.

And yes, the hotel is connected to Montreal’s famed underground city with more than 30 kilometers of wide walkways filled with shops, cafes, and restaurants, perfect for walking from one end to the other when the bitter cold hits in winter.

Mount Royal Park, the city’s urban green space where it all began when the French explorers arrived in 1642, is a few blocks away from the hotel. You can even see the hill from several rooms.

Other popular sites, like Notre Dame Basilica and Old Port are a 20-minute walk or a seven-minute car, taxi, or subway ride away.

Montreal’s Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport is a 30-minute car ride and can also be accessed by bus service that stops at several spots, including this hotel.

With 950 rooms and 21 floors and a large Le Reine Élizabeth hotel sign at the very top, Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth is the largest hotel in Montreal.

Here every detail, carefully considered, is a top priority throughout the entire organization, from the reception team to the marketing department.

Room

The décor has a contemporary feel with a vintage 1960s flair. As you walk through the hall, you will notice bold accents, such as carpet featuring patterns and designs made from geometric shapes.

We stayed four nights at a Fairmont View 2 Doubles room, overlooking downtown Montreal and the famous ring at Place Ville Marie.

This view room is a standard, base-level room that combines contemporary and elegant decor in a 250 square foot layout that can accommodate up to four guests, with a maximum of three adults.

As you enter the room, a bathroom, decorated with white and black motifs, a single mirror, a shower, and a sink, is to the left.

It is a nice size for a standard room, comfortably having two double beds, two reading chairs, an armoire cabinet, a 32 inches wide TV, and a work desk.

We didn´t have the chance to tour other rooms to write about, but I do remember when I stopped by the hotel almost 20 years ago to have a cocktail at the bar and a look at the famous John Lennon and Yoko Ono suite.

Other facilities

Guests who stay on the Fairmont Gold Floor or book a premium suite have exclusive access to the Fairmont Gold Lounge.

The hotel’s pool and fitness center are on the lowest floor.

The indoor pool includes sauna and boasts an engaging contemporary design where you can swim and relax.

On the other hand, the gym is open 24 hours and it´s spacious and well-equipped, with state-of-the-art equipment for cardio, strength training, pilates and more.

Restaurants

You can have breakfast in several places, but we had the hearty buffet at the Rosélys Restaurant where they combine French and English cuisine with influences from Montreal’s heritage in a welcoming art-deco space. Salmon on toast with cream cheese and some capers, local cheeses, and a savory crepe, those are three things you really need to try.

Kréma is the in-house cafe at the hotel, located in the lobby, offering coffee, fresh baked goods, and small bites like delicious quiche and local chocolate.

On the last night, we had dinner at the Rosélys Restaurant and even met chef Edgar Trudeau-Ferrin, who surprised us with a five-course culinary journey. Each dish is a revelation made using local and seasonal ingredients.

“We bring a harmonious blend of French techniques and Quebecer ingredients to create memorable dining experiences,” pointed out the acclaimed French cuisinier.

You can learn more about this hotel and facilities on the website fairmont.com, where you can also find information about promotional rates.