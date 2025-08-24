Montreal, experience its cultural essence

Montreal is a city to be experienced in all its intensity. From peaceful afternoons on Mont-Royal and endless walks through the city's Old Town to the excitement of the Village district and the revelry in the city center.

It's summer, and parks and sidewalks are filled with terraces, where thousands flock to enjoy a refreshment. French is the official language, but English is also spoken, especially in places frequented by tourists.

It is the Creole cultural essence of Quebec that, defended since the end of the colonial era, creates that balance between the Gallic charm and the modernity today.

“I'm from El Salvador, but I've lived here in Montreal for 24 years, so I consider myself a Montrealer,” a Quebecker, a Canadian, to be more precise, said Samuel, an employee of the illustrious Fairmont Le Reine Élizabeth hotel.

It was in this hotel that John Lennon and Yoko Ono barricaded themselves in 1969, when the United States denied them entry, and recorded the song Give Peace a Chance in suite 1742.

Old Montreal

Tracking your route is the best way to save time. This is Vieux-Montréal, the old city that, once walled, borders the new city.

Served by the urban metro and the tourist bus, you can appreciate the intricate streets that remain decorated with large and small buildings that were erected during the French era, and the many others that followed the expansion of the city. The French influence is evident in new buildings and highlights the extensive selection of shops, restaurants, and art galleries.

One of the most emblematic places is Place d'Armes, home to the Basilica of Notre-Dame, a neo-Gothic Catholic church that was built between 1824 and 1829.

The interior of the church is one of the most spectacular in the world and is considered a masterpiece of neo-Gothic architecture.

The vaults are a deep blue and decorated with gold stars, while the rest of the sanctuary displays shades of blue, red, purple, silver, and gold. It is filled with hundreds of intricate wood carvings and several religious images.

At night, the central nave hosts an innovative light and laser show that reveals the stained-glass windows that make up the Catholic church.

A few steps from Place d'Armes, along Rue Notre-Dame, is Place Jacques-Cartier, perched on a small hill overlooking the old port on the Saint Lawrence River.

Filled with cafés and restaurants, the square, which shines in all its splendor during the summer, proudly displays a lavish Renaissance palace built in 1874, which houses the city hall.

Place Jacques-Cartier is a popular spot for friends, painters, musicians, acrobats, and horse-drawn carriages reminiscent of old times.

Just across from City Hall is the Château Ramezay History Museum, where you can learn a lot about Montreal.

New Montreal

This is Centre-Ville. A vast urban area dominated by tall, modern buildings and others that, despite being ancient, endure among the heights of modernity.

A few meters below the pavement, where the city's metro runs, there is a second underground Montreal, with more than 30 kilometers of wide walkways filled with shops, cafes, and restaurants, perfect for walking from one end to the other when the bitter cold hits in winter.

On the grand esplanade of Place Ville Marie, an immense silver ring, which cost nearly five million dollars, frames the splendor of Mont-Royal and emphasizes the achievement of urban revitalization.

A few steps away, you will find the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts. It is the largest art museum in Canada by gallery space. Here you can take a journey from antiquity to the present day as you explore its permanent collections displayed across five pavilions.

Sainte Catherine

This is the busiest street in Montreal. It connects Centre-Ville with Le Village, and hundreds of commercial establishments line its length.

Passing through the bohemian Latin Quarter and the impressive Place des Arts complex, which houses five theater, opera, and concert halls, we arrive at the emblematic, yet equally vibrant, gay district of Le Village, where everyone, regardless of whether they are heterosexual or family oriented, comes to stroll and enjoy the terraces.

Place des Arts hosts the famous international jazz festival, whose main program takes place the first week of July.

Mont-Royal

French explorer Jacques Cartier named the mountain Mont-Royal in 1535, and over time, the name evolved to become Montreal.

This 233-meter-high hill boasts miles of trails and superb views of the city. Here, you can stroll down the tree-lined paths and recharge with a picnic on the grass by Beaver Lake. You can also enjoy outdoor activities year-round, such as canoeing in the summer and skiing in the wintertime. Pay attention to the signs, as there are milder climbs to reach the viewing area at the top.

You can either drive or hop on a public bus to reach the park.

Don't forget to visit St. Joseph's Oratory (Oratoire Saint-Joseph) on Mont-Royal, a Catholic minor basilica and national shrine. Situated on an extraordinary staircase and preceded by a wide esplanade, the temple boasts a sober Neo-Renaissance exterior with a large dome that doesn't anticipate the unique Art Deco interior, seemingly simplistic yet monumental.

Visit the local tourist office here for additional information.

Good Eats

Montreal's cuisine is a vibrant blend of French and international influences, highlighted by dishes like french fries topped with cheese curds and hot brown gravy and perhaps some meat called poutine, bagels, and Montreal-style smoked meat.

Popular restaurants include Schwartz's, with a nearly 100-year tradition, where singer Celine Dion co-owns a significant portion of the business, and people line up for the smoked meat sandwich served on rye bread with mustard.

In Old Montreal, I choose Crêperie Chez Suzette, where, in addition to a variety of crepes, salads, and sandwiches, they serve a delicious onion soup and a quiche that makes you want to eat more.

For a hearty breakfast, lunch, or fine-dining dinner, we recommend Rosélys at the Fairmont Le Reine Élizabeth hotel, where chef Edgar Trudeau-Ferrin surprises with a five-course culinary journey. Each dish is a surprise made using local and seasonal ingredients.

How to get there?

Getting to Montreal by air or road is easy. Several airlines provide service from Miami and major U.S. cities to this Quebecker city.

If you hold a U.S. passport, you do not need a visa, but if you are traveling with a document from another country, contact the Canadian consular office for appropriate information.

Where to stay?

Montreal has a wide range of hotels for all tastes and budgets. However, we recommend the Fairmont Le Reine Élizabeth, located across from Place Ville Marie, in the heart of downtown.

You can learn more about this hotel on the website fairmont.com, where you can also find information on promotional rates.

Save Money

Follow these tips to save money. DO NOT EXCHANGE MONEY, neither before traveling nor at your destination. Most travelers tend to exchange dollars, ignoring the often-excessive fees they are charged.

It's better to have the money in your bank account and use your ATM card as soon as you arrive at your destination. The issuing bank will charge you three or four dollars, but you'll save the exchange fee and get the best international rate available that day.

You can also use credit cards in stores, restaurants, and hotels.