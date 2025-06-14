Cap Cana, exceptional destination

Many destinations in the Caribbean Sea boast wide beaches, clear waters, and excellent service, but none stands out as much as Cap Cana , in the Dominican Republic.

Located 10 miles from Punta Cana and four miles from the international airport, Cap Cana impresses with its 74 acres of land, millions of investments in hotels, real estate, and recreational sites.

TRAVEL All the way to Ephesus, aboard Turkish Airlines

Delimited and protected by security checkpoints, this destination, blessed by charming beaches, features exotically designed villas, impressive hotels, and uniquely designed residential areas bordering golf courses overlooking the sea and tropical gardens reminiscent of paradise.

Here the Dominican peso is the official currency, but the US dollar reigns supreme.

Surroundings

A cliff rises on the horizon and marks the boundary of this coastal enclave. Here, peace seems to have found its destination.

When the Sun rises over the sea, the long-awaited light advances silently over the beaches and golf courses and floods each of the buildings set prudently back from the coast. Everything has been meticulously thought out, without falling into the mistake of taking too much space from nature.

We begin at the pier, which boasts an attractive infrastructure and urban setting. Sophisticated recreational boats and others dedicated to fishing dock here. Whether it's blue or white marlin, sailfish, or tuna, each month offers a guaranteed catch.

On either side of the canal, there are eye-catching condominiums, designer stores, and haute cuisine restaurants. Prices for luxury homes might range from a million to $50,000, making the place very tempting.

Nearby is Juanillo Beach. This is a five-mile stretch of white sand and turquoise sea that for many years was the best-kept secret of the area's residents. Locals flocked there, along with the occasionally well-guided tourist who used to walk through the thick forest that once existed.

Today, access to the beach is shared by guests and continues to shine in its splendor across hotel facilities.

Following the coastal route, there is a small cliff bordering the Punta Espada golf course, considered one of the best golf courses in the Caribbean, with its private clubhouse and unique hotel complexes.

Villas highlight the country's typical architecture, based on the use of cedar and handcrafted palm-leaf roofs, contrasting with the comfort of spacious bathrooms and the amenities of the 21st century.

The unique beach club, also made of masonry, rich wood, and handcrafted ceilings, resembles a grand pre-Columbian mansion with soaring ceilings and serves as a meeting, relaxation, and service point for visitors.

Behind it lies the cliff and its ancient caves inhabited by bats, vultures, and iguanas. Places that centuries ago were inhabited by the Taino and today attract the curious gaze of tourists and archaeologists.

At its base, you can see a trail that runs through a semi-humid forest and borders the sea, which also serves as a route for horseback riding. This added value allows you to walk through one of the few areas in the Caribbean where cacti and trees grow side by side.

From the cliff, which looks like an immense 265-foot-high wall, you can appreciate nature in all its splendor. On one side is the evergreen, shimmering vegetation with mountains on the horizon, while on the other is the endless sea.

Embed

Amusement

In addition to beaches, cuisine, and fine drinks, Cap Cana has recreational parks for the whole family.

Dorado Park is like a temple of water, where some 20 water-related attractions and restaurants allow children, teens, adults, and seniors to fully enjoy the day.

There's also Scape Park, an adventure, nature, and learning park that, in addition to attractions that test your daring with ropes and Jeep-like vehicles, features underground caves, hidden cenotes, lush jungle, an imposing cliff, and sites dedicated to indigenous Taino and Dominican culture.

Gourmet paradise

Every sophisticated destination boasts a gourmet universe, whose essential characteristics include the combination of international dishes and thoughtful service.

Cap Cana's culinary offerings reflect this trend and are supported by a culinary team overseen by international experts, mostly from proven gourmet paradises.

The culinary offering is broad and international, from the very Argentine The Steakhouse, with tasty cuts of meat, grills and wines, to the very Italian Capriccio, which specializes in pastas and pizzas, to the Wok, where the cuisines of Japan, Thailand, China, and India converge.

However, the oceanfront Blue Marlin stands out with its succulent Dominican dishes and a suitable selection of international dishes.

How to get there

Several airlines offer service from major international airports, including Dominican airline Arajet, which, in addition to connecting Miami with Santo Domingo and several destinations in Latin America, now offers flights from the Florida city to Punta Cana at low prices.

Flights to Punta Cana from Miami on Arajet.com start at $250 roundtrip.

You do not need a visa if you are traveling with a U.S. passport. Otherwise, you should contact the Dominican Republic consulate.

Where to stay

Can Cana and neighboring Punta Cana have a wide selection of all-inclusive hotels and resorts, but we highlight Sanctuary Cap Cana, managed by the Marriott hotel chain, which features spacious rooms overlooking the ocean or the vast esplanade with pools and bars with direct access to the beach.

This luxurious 324-room resort evokes a Spanish colonial citadel overlooking the sea from a cliff.

Place of interest

You'll go to Cap Cana to relax, but if you want to do something different, you can go to Higüey, the capital of La Altagracia Province, an hour away by road. This is where the Sanctuary of the Miraculous Virgin of Altagracia, patron saint of the Dominican people, is located.

Saving money

The US dollar is strong, and traveling to the Dominican Republic is affordable.

Even though you don´t need Dominican pesos in Cap Cana, follow these tips to save money. DO NOT EXCHANGE MONEY before traveling or at your destination. Most tourists tend to exchange dollars, unaware that they are charged a fee, which is often excessive.

It's better to have the money in your bank account and use your ATM card as soon as you arrive at the airport. This way, you'll save on the exchange fee and get the best international rate available.

Consult your banking institution about a possible international service charge.

You can also use credit cards in stores, restaurants, and hotels.