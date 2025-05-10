Santo Domingo, history and great eats

Some travelers prefer the wide, slender beaches of the Dominican Republic, others go for the evergreen countryside, but many others prefer the capital city. Santo Domingo , the city that faces the Caribbean Sea, preserves its historical heritage while it goes forward in modern times.

Let’s go over history to understand the present. Hispanic America practically began on the island of Quisqueya, renamed Hispaniola, when Christopher Columbus, during his second voyage to the Americas in 1493, founded a small settlement he called La Isabela in the north of the island.

However, Santo Domingo de Guzmán, the small settlement established by Columbus's brother, Bartholomew, remained when it was moved to the west bank of the Ozama River. From those early years, the Dominicans proudly repeat that Santo Domingo was one of the first European settlements on American soil and that it boasts the Primate Cathedral of America, the first and oldest, built by order of Pope Julius II in 1504.

Years later, the city took shape, and although the Spanish Empire later paid more attention to Havana and Cartagena due to their important ports, there are streets, mansions, churches, even a fort, a wall, and some small palaces that survive to this day.

Among the colonial buildings, we highlight the Isabelline Gothic-style Royal Audience Palace, dating from 1511, the first court in the New World, today the Museum of the Royal Houses.

And although the palace underwent changes over the centuries, to house governors, generals, captains, and even the office of Rafael Leónidas Trujillo during a period of his dictatorship, today you can appreciate the striking stone-carved façade, interior halls, and typically Hispanic ambiance.

A few steps away is the Alcázar de Colón, which was the official residence of the Spanish governor Don Diego Colón, the first-born son of Christopher Columbus.

The palace today houses an important collection of European tapestries from past centuries, and it’s not far from the sober Ozama Fortress, which boasts a surviving wall around it.

The Primate Cathedral of America, or Cathedral of Santa María La Menor, with a fortress-like appearance, gets the attention because of the imposing Romanesque façade and late Gothic interior. It was built between 1514 and 1546 and consecrated in 1540.

The Primate Cathedral of the Americas, which overlooks the busy plaza Colón Park and a bronze statue of the admiral of the seas, claims to house the navigator's remains, although the Seville Cathedral in Spain maintains the same argument.

Mostly repopulated during the harsh era of slavery, the Dominican Republic is trying to recover its indigenous Taíno roots even though 90% of the indigenous population disappeared during colonization.

An example of this recovery effort is the Taíno Cultural Center, located in the former Casa del Cordón, with ceremonial objects, agricultural tools, and funerary reenactments that offer a dedicated view of the aboriginal lifestyle.

Aside from history, good food and entertainment are attractions of the Dominican capital. These values are well-enhanced by the always affable and festive nature of the Dominican people. Whether sitting on one of the terraces in the Colonial Zone or gazing at the sea from one of the benches on the Malecón, leisure is associated with the pleasure of a very cold beer. A drink that not only satisfies the palate but also helps to cool down high temperatures and better enjoy the country's typical dishes.

Don't forget to try mamajuana, which, in addition to being a traditional drink made with rum, red wine, honey, and a variety of herbs and bark, is said to have aphrodisiac properties for men.

For breakfast, nothing beats a well-made mangú. A delicious dish of mashed green plantain accompanied by fried eggs, sausage, and fried white cheese.

For lunch, dinner, or a night out, Maraca restaurant stands out for its eclectic, tropical decor, air-conditioned indoor lounge, international music, and fine cuisine featuring stylish Dominican dishes.

For international haute cuisine, Zola, at the Kimpton Las Mercedes, will delight you with a selection of Italian dishes and a wide selection of cocktails and wines.

In the modern area of the Dominican capital city, where new buildings denote economic prosperity, the JW Marriott Hotel Santo Domingo stands out with dedicated service and views of the city. It is internally connected to the Blue Mall Shopping Center, where the Japanese restaurant Makoto stands out for its creative cuisine.

How to Get There

Santo Domingo has a major airport served by several international airlines, including Arajet with affordable prices and connections to several Latin American cities. The Dominican airline has a new Boeing 737 Max 8 fleet, comfortable economy class seats, friendly service, and on-board snacks, which include a selection of appetizers, and alcoholic beverages and combinations at affordable prices.

Visit arajet.com for detailed pricing information, where you can select dates and destinations to pay the lowest available price.

You do not need a visa if you are traveling with a U.S. passport. Otherwise, you should contact the Dominican consulate.

Where to Stay

Santo Domingo boasts a large selection of hostels, apartments, and hotels for all budgets, including the iconic Hodelpa Nicolás de Ovando, located in the centuries-old mansion that was once the residence of Spanish Governor Nicolás de Ovando.

Visit www.GoDominicanRepublic.com for detailed information about the tourist destination, as well as available offers.