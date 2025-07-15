"The Penguin" y "Severance" lideran nominaciones a los Premios Emmy

The Studio, The Pitt y Nobody Wants This también se encuentran entre las producciones más aclamadas para recibir el galardón más importante de la televisión.

Este año, las nominaciones de Meghann Fahy por Sirens, Colman Domingo por The Four Seasons, Uzo Aduba por The Residence, y Robby Hoffman por Hacks, han sido una sorpresa positiva positiva para los televidentes. Igualmente, Harrison Ford logra por primera vez una nominación al Emmy por Shrinking.

Sin embargo, Selena Gomez y Steve Martin no recibieron este año nominaciones por Only Murders in the Building. Mientras que 1923, tampoco obtuvo nominación, pese a los elogios de la crítica.

La septuagésima sexta edición de los Premios Emmy se llevará a cabo el 14 de septiembre de 2025 en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles, y será transmitida por TNT y HBO Max.

A continuación, DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS presenta la lista de nominados para los Emmy 2025.

Nominaciones

Mejor serie de drama

Andor

The Pitt

Severance

The White Lotus

The Last of Us

The Diplomat

Paradise

Slow Horses

Mejor actriz en una serie de drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Mejor actor en una serie de drama

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Adam Scott, Severance

Sterling K Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de drama

Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

John Turturro, Severance

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Mejor actor invitado en una serie de drama

Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys

Scott Glenn, The White Lotus

Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us

Forest Whitaker, Andor

Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us

Mejor actriz invitada en una serie de drama

Jane Alexander, Severance

Gwendoline Christie, Severance

Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Catherine O’Hara, The Last of Us

Merritt Wever, Severance

Mejor serie de comedia

The Studio

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Abbott Elementary

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

What We Do In The Shadows

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kirsten Bell, Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Catherine O'Hara, The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Mejor actor invitado en una serie de comedia

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Bryan Cranston, The Studio

Dave Franco, The Studio

Ron Howard, The Studio

Anthony Mackie, The Studio

Martin Scorsese, The Studio

Mejor actriz invitada en una serie de comedia

Olivia Colman, The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face

Robby Hoffman, Hacks

Zoë Kravitz, The Studio

Julianne Nicholson, Hacks

Mejor serie limitada o antología

Adolescence (Netflix)

The Penguin (HBO)

Dying for Sex (FX)

Black Mirror (Netflix)

Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

Mejor actor en una serie limitada, antología o película

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada, antología o película

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada, antología o película

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada, antología o película

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin

Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Mejor dirección para una serie de drama

Janus Metz, Andor

Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt

John Wells, The Pitt

Jessica Lee Gagné, Severance

Ben Stiller, Severance

Adam Randall, Slow Horses

Mike White, The White Lotus

Mejor dirección para una serie de comedia

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Lucia Aniello, Hacks

James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern

Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Mejor escritura para una serie de drama

Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Charlie Brooker, Bisha K. Ali, Black Mirror

Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether, Dying for Sex

Lauren LeFranc, The Penguin

Joshua Zetumer, Say Nothing

Mejor escritura para una serie limitada, antología o película

Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Charlie Brooker, Bisha K. Ali, Black Mirror

Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether, Dying for Sex

Lauren LeFranc, The Penguin

Joshua Zetumer, Say Nothing

Mejor escritura para una serie de comedia

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, Hacks

Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola, The Rehearsal

Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez, The Studio

Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms, What We Do in the Shadows

Mejor serie Reality de competencia

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Mejor Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert