"The Penguin" y "Severance" lideran nominaciones a los Premios Emmy

Este año, las nominaciones de Meghann Fahy por Sirens, Colman Domingo por The Four Seasons, Uzo Aduba por The Residence, y Robby Hoffman por Hacks, han sido una sorpresa positiva positiva para los televidentes. Igualmente, Harrison Ford logra por primera vez una nominación al Emmy por Shrinking.
Sin embargo, Selena Gomez y Steve Martin no recibieron este año nominaciones por Only Murders in the Building. Mientras que 1923, tampoco obtuvo nominación, pese a los elogios de la crítica.
La septuagésima sexta edición de los Premios Emmy se llevará a cabo el 14 de septiembre de 2025 en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles, y será transmitida por TNT y HBO Max.
A continuación, DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS presenta la lista de nominados para los Emmy 2025.
Nominaciones
Mejor serie de drama
Andor
The Pitt
Severance
The White Lotus
The Last of Us
The Diplomat
Paradise
Slow Horses
Mejor actriz en una serie de drama
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Britt Lower, Severance
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Mejor actor en una serie de drama
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Adam Scott, Severance
Sterling K Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de drama
Zach Cherry, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
James Marsden, Paradise
Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
John Turturro, Severance
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de drama
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Britt Lower, Severance
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Mejor actor invitado en una serie de drama
Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys
Scott Glenn, The White Lotus
Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us
Forest Whitaker, Andor
Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us
Mejor actriz invitada en una serie de drama
Jane Alexander, Severance
Gwendoline Christie, Severance
Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
Catherine O’Hara, The Last of Us
Merritt Wever, Severance
Mejor serie de comedia
The Studio
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Abbott Elementary
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
What We Do In The Shadows
Mejor actor en una serie de comedia
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kirsten Bell, Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Catherine O'Hara, The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Mejor actor invitado en una serie de comedia
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Bryan Cranston, The Studio
Dave Franco, The Studio
Ron Howard, The Studio
Anthony Mackie, The Studio
Martin Scorsese, The Studio
Mejor actriz invitada en una serie de comedia
Olivia Colman, The Bear
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face
Robby Hoffman, Hacks
Zoë Kravitz, The Studio
Julianne Nicholson, Hacks
Mejor serie limitada o antología
Adolescence (Netflix)
The Penguin (HBO)
Dying for Sex (FX)
Black Mirror (Netflix)
Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)
Mejor actor en una serie limitada, antología o película
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Cooper Koch, Monsters
Mejor actriz en una serie limitada, antología o película
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada, antología o película
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada, antología o película
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin
Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Mejor dirección para una serie de drama
Janus Metz, Andor
Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt
John Wells, The Pitt
Jessica Lee Gagné, Severance
Ben Stiller, Severance
Adam Randall, Slow Horses
Mike White, The White Lotus
Mejor dirección para una serie de comedia
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Lucia Aniello, Hacks
James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern
Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Mejor escritura para una serie de drama
Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Charlie Brooker, Bisha K. Ali, Black Mirror
Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether, Dying for Sex
Lauren LeFranc, The Penguin
Joshua Zetumer, Say Nothing
Mejor escritura para una serie limitada, antología o película
Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Charlie Brooker, Bisha K. Ali, Black Mirror
Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether, Dying for Sex
Lauren LeFranc, The Penguin
Joshua Zetumer, Say Nothing
Mejor escritura para una serie de comedia
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, Hacks
Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola, The Rehearsal
Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere
Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez, The Studio
Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms, What We Do in the Shadows
Mejor serie Reality de competencia
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors
Mejor Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert