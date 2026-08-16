Did Troy Really Exist? What Archaeologists Found and How to Visit the Site

For centuries, Troy existed somewhere between history and legend. Homer immortalized the city in the Iliad, telling the story of a devastating war involving Achilles, Hector, Helen, Paris, and King Priam. But was Troy itself real?

At Hisarlk, in northwestern Anatolia, archaeologists have uncovered the remains of a major fortified settlement that was repeatedly destroyed, rebuilt, and expanded over thousands of years. UNESCO recognizes the Archaeological Site of Troy as a World Heritage Site and describes it as a place with approximately 4,000 years of history. The site contains evidence of successive settlements, including fortifications, gates, palatial and administrative structures, and a substantial lower city.

The first major excavations were begun by Heinrich Schliemann in 1870–1871. Subsequent archaeological campaigns established that what appeared to be a single city was actually a complex sequence of settlements built one above another.

Among the most important periods are Troy VI and Troy VII, which date to the Late Bronze Age. Troy VIIa, generally dated to around the 13th–12th centuries BCE, shows evidence of destruction by fire and other signs of disruption. Some archaeologists have suggested that this destruction could preserve traces of a conflict that later became part of the Trojan War tradition. But the archaeological evidence does not establish that the Homeric war occurred exactly as described in the epic.

What about Wilusa?

The documentary Archeologists Investigate If the Trojan War Actually Happened, produced and distributed by Odyssey - Ancient History Documentaries, dives deeper into the physical evidence of sieges and defenses found in ancient ruins.

One of the most intriguing pieces of evidence comes not from Troy itself but from the archives of the Hittite Empire, whose capital was Hattusa in central Anatolia.

Hittite diplomatic texts from the Late Bronze Age mention a place called Wilusa and a powerful western group known as Ahhiyawa. Many scholars identify Wilusa with the region of Troy and Ahhiyawa with the Mycenaean Greek world. The linguistic connection between Wilusa and Wilios/Ilios, another ancient name for Troy, is particularly intriguing.

These documents demonstrate that political and military tensions existed in western Anatolia during roughly the period traditionally associated with the Trojan War. However, they do not provide conclusive proof that the Homeric Trojan War took place or that Wilusa was unquestionably the same city as Homer's Troy.

The evidence therefore points to a fascinating possibility: Homer's story may have preserved memories of real conflicts that occurred in and around a real city. But archaeology has not established a complete historical story.

Was Troy besieged?

The archaeological record indicates that Troy experienced destruction and periods of upheaval. Defensive walls, gates, and bastions demonstrate that the settlement was heavily fortified. Some finds from the Late Bronze Age occupation have been interpreted as evidence consistent with warfare.

Yet archaeologists cannot reconstruct a ten-year siege from these remains.

There is no archaeological evidence proving that a massive, unified Pan-Hellenic army led by Agamemnon surrounded Troy for a decade. Nor can archaeology confirm that Achilles, Hector, Paris, or Helen were historical individuals.

UNESCO itself describes the ancient siege of Troy by Greek warriors as a tradition immortalized by Homer, while recognizing the exceptional archaeological importance of the site.

And the famous wooden horse?

The wooden horse occupies an interesting place in the tradition—but it is not described in Homer's Iliad, which ends before the fall of Troy.

The horse does appear in the Odyssey, while later Greek and Roman authors provide more elaborate versions of the story.

Whether the horse represents an actual military device, a literary invention, or a symbolic account of how Troy was captured remains uncertain. Archaeology has found no evidence of a giant wooden horse used to infiltrate Troy.

Summary

Archaeologists have demonstrated that a prosperous, strategically located fortified city once stood there, one that was destroyed and rebuilt repeatedly. Hittite texts point to a world of conflicts and rivalries in Anatolia during the Late Bronze Age. Centuries later, Homer may have transformed that setting into one of the most enduring stories in Western literature.

The Troy that can be visited today belongs to archaeology. The Troy of Achilles, Hector and the wooden horse belongs to epic tradition.

Between the two lies a realm of mystery that, more than 3,000 years later, continues to attract travelers and archaeologists alike.

What visitors will see today

Visitors should not expect to find a completely reconstructed Bronze Age city. Troy is an archaeological mound containing the remains of settlements constructed over one another during different periods.

Among the visible remains are sections of defensive walls, gates, bastions, streets, foundations, and other structures from the various phases of the settlement. UNESCO notes that excavations have revealed numerous elements from the citadel and lower city, including 23 sections of defensive walls, 11 gates, a paved stone ramp and parts of five defensive bastions.

The site also includes remains from the later Greek and Roman city of Ilion, including the sanctuary of Athena, an odeion and a bouleuterion, and a ‘replica’ of the famous wooden horse.

A visit to Troy is best combined with the Museum of Troy, located near the archaeological site. The museum presents artifacts and information covering the Bronze Age settlement, the Iliad and Trojan War tradition, the later Greek and Roman city, and the history of archaeological investigations.

How to Visit Troy

The archaeological site of Troy is located at Hisarlk, near the village of Tevfikiye, approximately 30 kilometers west of Çanakkale, in today’s Turkey.

The easiest way to access the Ancient City of Troy is from Çanakkale, about 30 km away.

You can take a direct bus from Istanbul to Çanakkale, taking about 4½–5 hours, and take a half-day or full-day guided tour to Troy.

The Museum of Troy and archaeological site can be visited on the same trip, making it possible to see the excavated remains and then examine artifacts and explanations that place them in historical context.

Visitor hours can change seasonally.