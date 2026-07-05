domingo 5  de  julio 2026
TRAVEL

Armenia: Endearing landscapes and ancient monasteries

Extraordinary natural scenery, monastic complexes, and a millennia-old cultural tradition make this destination one of the world's most overlooked treasures

Noravank, Armenia.

Noravank, Armenia.

JESUS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Khor Virap, Armenia.

Khor Virap, Armenia.

Geghard, Armenia.

Geghard, Armenia.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Khor Virap,Armenia.

Khor Virap,Armenia.

JESUS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Noravank, Armenia.

Noravank, Armenia.

Geghard, Armenia.

Geghard, Armenia.

Noravank, Armenia.

Noravank, Armenia.

Armenian alphabet
Armenia.

Armenia.

Khor Virap, Ararat, Armenia.

Khor Virap, Ararat, Armenia.

Armenia.

Armenia.

Armenia.

Armenia.

Armenia.

Armenia.

Armenia.

Armenia.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Diario las Américas | JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ
Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

Nestled between Eastern Europe and Western Asia, Armenia captivates visitors with spectacular landscapes and ancient monasteries steeped in quiet mysticism.

It is a mid-June morning when we leave the capital, Yerevan. After driving for about half an hour through the country's highlands, the driver pulls over and my guide, Marianna Paranyan, signals for us to step out of the vehicle.

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To the right, the snowcapped massif of Mount Ararat rises in the distance, its outline softened beneath the hazy morning sun. The broad plain stretches to the foot of the immense volcanic mountain that Turkish nationalists seized it from the Armenians a little more than a century ago, and Soviet Russia later sealed the arrangement through a secret treaty.

To the left, the contrasting landscape invites exploration: brown hills and rugged ravines reveal patches of green meadows while concealing centuries—and even millennia—of villages and stories of hardship, endurance, and survival.

Khor Virap

A few more miles down the road, we arrive at Khor Virap Monastery, one of Armenia's most iconic spiritual landmarks and a place deeply intertwined with the history of Christianity. According to tradition, Saint Gregory the Illuminator was imprisoned here for 14 years before converting King Tiridates III to Christianity.

Perched on a hill overlooking Mount Ararat, whose snow-covered silhouette dominates the horizon, Khor Virap is distinguished by its austere architecture, volcanic-stone walls, a small church crowned with the traditional Armenian pyramidal dome, and monastic buildings that reflect centuries of faith.

Its natural surroundings include farmland, vineyards, and gently rolling hills that shift from green to shades of ocher and gold during autumn and winter. The open landscape offers breathtaking views of Mount Ararat, especially at sunrise and sunset, when golden light blankets the valley. The combination of understated architecture and majestic scenery creates an atmosphere of contemplation, living history, and profound spirituality.

Noravank

Farther south stands Noravank Monastery, rising like a magnificent altar within a narrow canyon surrounded by towering red-rock cliffs that create one of Armenia's most dramatic landscapes. Built between the 13th and 14th centuries, the complex is renowned for its refined medieval architecture, featuring volcanic-stone churches, intricate carvings, and elegant conical domes characteristic of Armenian design.

The Church of Surb Astvatsatsin (Holy Mother of God) is especially notable for its remarkable exterior stone staircase leading to the upper level.

Two additional churches—Surb Karapet (Saint John the Baptist) and Surb Grigor (Saint Gregory)—complete the monastic complex, their distinctive stonework and weathered walls bearing witness to centuries of history and devotion.

The surrounding landscape, sculpted by wind and erosion, contrasts sheer cliffs with wild vegetation and wide-open skies. The harmony between architecture, geology, and tranquility gives Noravank an unmistakable sense of spiritual strength, austere beauty, and emotional depth that invites quiet reflection and lingers long after the visit.

Enjoy this brief video recap showcasing Armenia

Geghard

Geghard Monastery is nestled within a narrow gorge surrounded by steep mountains and rocky cliffs, creating a setting of extraordinary natural beauty. Designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site, it combines freestanding stone buildings with chapels and chambers carved directly into the mountainside—a remarkable hallmark of medieval Armenian architecture.

After passing through a lively marketplace offering handicrafts and delicacies from Armenia's rural traditions, and walking beneath a striking stone archway, we arrive at a spacious courtyard surrounded by four churches, chapels, burial chambers, monastic cells, and numerous rooms carved into solid rock.

Its churches feature conical domes, restrained façades, and finely sculpted stone reliefs.

Inside, light filtering through small openings creates an atmosphere of profound serenity. The murmur of the nearby river, the lush valley, and the surrounding cliffs reinforce a sense of isolation and spirituality. It is this seamless integration of nature and architecture that makes Geghard such a captivating monastery.

A Written Legacy

As moving as Armenia's natural landscapes and sacred sites are, equally extraordinary is the Armenian alphabet enhancing many of the country's historic monuments. A symbol of ancient civilization, it resembles a constellation written by hand—an old sky brought down upon stone walls and parchment.

The alphabet was created in A.D. 405 by the linguist, monk, and theologian Mesrop Mashtots to translate the Bible and unify Armenia's Christian population. Each letter appears like a figure at rest, a symbol that has learned to embrace silence.

Some curves evoke water searching for its course, while bold strokes resemble mountains that never apologize for their existence. Some letters open like ancient doorways; others close like carefully guarded secrets. Together, they seem less like a collection of written characters than a conversation between stone and voice.

"Our country has been invaded, fragmented, and plundered time and again," recalls Narek, an educator at the History Museum of Armenia in the elegant capital city of Yerevan. "Romans, Arabs, Turks, Russians, and Soviets—all left their mark."

"We have even lost more than half of our territory over the centuries, but we have survived. Our language and culture have helped keep us alive and move forward," he emphasizes.

Getting There

Several airlines offer connecting flights to Yerevan through Europe and the Middle East. We recommend flying with LOT Polish Airlines, allowing enough time during your layover to explore Warsaw before continuing to Armenia.

Citizens of the United States and the European Union do not need a visa for stays of up to 90 days.

Tours

The best way to discover Armenia's treasures is through a guided tour. We recommend Marianna Paranyan, a specialist in tailor-made travel experiences and founder and CEO of Haykenq Tours Tailormade Journeys.

Language

Armenian, with its distinctive alphabet, is the country's official language, although English is widely spoken in major tourist areas.

Currency

The official currency is the Armenian dram (AMD), which trades between 365 and 400 AMD per U.S. dollar.

Using ATMs or credit cards is recommended to minimize exchange fees.

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