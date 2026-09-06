domingo 6  de  septiembre 2026
Ephesus

Ephesus, the magnificence of Greek and Roman times and how to visit the site today

Surviving columns, marble streets, theaters, and monumental façades provide a striking impression of the city's former grandeur

Biblioteca de Celso, Éfesos, Anatolia, hoy Turquía.

Biblioteca de Celso, Éfesos, Anatolia, hoy Turquía.

Jesús Hernández / DLA
Ilustración de Éfesos, durante el poderío de Grecia, Anatolia, hoy Turquía.

Ilustración de Éfesos, durante el poderío de Grecia, Anatolia, hoy Turquía.

Ilustrcaión Chat GPT
Detalle de la Biblioteca de Celso, Éfesos, Anatolia, hoy Turquía.

Detalle de la Biblioteca de Celso, Éfesos, Anatolia, hoy Turquía.

Jesús Hernández / DLA
Ilustración de lo que fue Éfesos en tiempos de la Grecia clásica.

Ilustración de lo que fue Éfesos en tiempos de la Grecia clásica.

Ilustración ChatGPT
Fachada de la Biblioteca de Celso, Éfesos, Anatolia, hoy Turquía.

Fachada de la Biblioteca de Celso, Éfesos, Anatolia, hoy Turquía.

Jesús Hernández / DLA
Ilustración de lo que fue Éfesos en tiempos de la Roma clásica.

Ilustración de lo que fue Éfesos en tiempos de la Roma clásica.

Ilustración ChatGPT
Avenida Curetes, Éfesos, Anatolia, hoy Turquía.

Avenida Curetes, Éfesos, Anatolia, hoy Turquía.

Jesús Hernández / DLA
Fachada del Templo de Adriano, Éfesos, Anatolia, hoy Turquía.

Fachada del Templo de Adriano, Éfesos, Anatolia, hoy Turquía.

Jesús Hernández / DLA
Fuente de Trajano, Éfesos, Anatolia, hoy Turquía.

Fuente de Trajano, Éfesos, Anatolia, hoy Turquía.

Jesús Hernández / DLA
Capitel de la columna corintia, Éfesos, Anatolia, hoy Turquía.

Capitel de la columna corintia, Éfesos, Anatolia, hoy Turquía.

Jesús Hernández / DLA
Capitel de columna jónica, Éfesos, Anatolia, hoy Turquía.

Capitel de columna jónica, Éfesos, Anatolia, hoy Turquía.

Jesús Hernández / DLA
Diosa Nike, Éfesos, Anatolia, hoy Turquía.

Diosa Nike, Éfesos, Anatolia, hoy Turquía.

Jesús Hernández / DLA
Teatro, Éfesos, Anatolia, hoy Turquía.

Teatro, Éfesos, Anatolia, hoy Turquía.

Jesús Hernández / DLA
Ruinas del monumental Templo de Artemisa, Éfesos, Anatolia, hoy Turquía.

Ruinas del monumental Templo de Artemisa, Éfesos, Anatolia, hoy Turquía.

Jesús Hernández / DLA
Casa de la Virgen María, tras huir de Judea, cerca de Éfesos, Anatolia, hoy Turquía.

Casa de la Virgen María, tras huir de Judea, cerca de Éfesos, Anatolia, hoy Turquía.

Jesús Hernández / DLA
Diario las Américas | JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ
Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

Visiting the ruins of Ephesus today helps us to understand the ancient Mediterranean world, not simply because of the spectacular ruins but because the site allows visitors to see how a major city evolved over thousands of years.

Located in today’s Turkey, in the northwest corner of the peninsula of Anatolia, Ephesus was far more than an ancient Greek city. Archaeological evidence reveals a remarkably long history of settlement in the area, stretching back to the Neolithic period.

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At Çukuriçi Mound, just south of the ancient city, archaeologists have found evidence of human occupation dating to the seventh millennium B.C.

Historians agree that, over the centuries, Ephesus evolved through Anatolian, Greek, Hellenistic, Roman and Christian periods, leaving behind a complex archaeological landscape.

Classical Greek era

During the Classical Greek era, Ephesus became one of the twelve cities of the Ionian League. Its location near the mouth of the Cayster River—today's Küçük Menderes—helped transform it into an important commercial and religious center.

“The sanctuary of Artemis, whose origins reach back to an Anatolian goddess, grew into one of the most influential religious centers of the ancient world,” the tour guide Ecir explained. The monumental Temple of Artemis, completed in the sixth century B.C., became one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World and attracted pilgrims from across the Mediterranean.

The city entered another decisive chapter in the fourth century B.C., when Lysimachus, one of Alexander the Great's generals, established a new Ephesus farther west. The relocation was not simply a political decision. Archaeological and geological research shows that the coastline was gradually moving westward as the Cayster carried sediment into the ancient gulf. Ephesus and its harbors repeatedly had to move as the landscape itself changed.

Roman rule

Ephesus later came under Roman control and, in 133 B.C., became the capital of the Roman province of Asia. It flourished as one of the largest and wealthiest cities of the eastern Mediterranean.

The monumental remains visible today—including the Library of Celsus, the Great Theatre, Hadrian's Temple, and the Terrace Houses—reflect the wealth, sophistication, and urban planning of Roman Ephesus.

The Great Theatre could accommodate an audience of thousands, while the Library of Celsus became one of the city's most recognizable monuments.

Christianity

Ephesus also occupies a prominent place in the history of Christianity. “The city is associated with the ministry of St. Paul and is addressed in one of the Pauline epistles,” the tour guide commented. It was also one of the seven churches of Asia mentioned in the Book of Revelation. Archaeological remains and historical records testify to the city's growing Christian importance, including the Church of Mary and the Basilica of St. John. Two important councils of the early Christian Church were held at Ephesus, in 431 and 449.

Decline

Archaeologists believe that Ephesus's decline cannot be attributed to a single event. The Gothic attack of the third century was a serious blow, but the city continued to exist and change for centuries afterward. One of the most important forces shaping its eventual decline was environmental: the Cayster River continued depositing enormous quantities of sediment into the harbor. “Scientific studies of harbor sediments indicate that seasonal flooding was a major source of the silt, while the westward migration of the river mouth accelerated the process”, the tour guide explained.

The transformation was profound. The city that had once depended on maritime commerce gradually lost its direct connection with the sea. What had been a busy harbor became an archaeological landscape surrounded by land. In many ways, the changing coastline is as important to the story of Ephesus as its emperors, temples, and monuments.

Today

Today, Ephesus is one of the world's most remarkable archaeological sites. More than a century of excavation has revealed not simply individual monuments but an entire ancient urban landscape, offering researchers clues about architecture, commerce, religion, and everyday life. Austrian archaeologists have been conducting systematic research at Ephesus since 1895, and excavations continue to produce new discoveries.

In 2015, Ephesus was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. For visitors, the surviving columns, marble streets, theaters, and monumental façades provide a striking impression of the city's former grandeur. For archaeologists, however, Ephesus represents something even more significant: “An extraordinary record of how human civilization adapted to political change, religious transformation, and the relentless reshaping of the natural environment”, emphasized the site host.

How to Visit Ephesus

You may travel to Izmir by air or land and take a one-day tour to Ephesus. An organized day trip from Istanbul by air is the practical choice. These excursions typically combine flights, transportation between zmir and Ephesus, admission, and a guide, allowing visitors to see the principal monuments without arranging each segment of the journey independently.

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