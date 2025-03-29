lunes 31  de  marzo 2025
Pasta restaurant in Miami, remarkable combination of flavors

Here they pay tribute to traditional Italian cuisine and add a Peruvian twist to a couple of dishes

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Diario las Américas | JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ
Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

Pasta, that’s all you need to know to recognize it’s an Italian restaurant, and Wynwood, once an industrial area which has transformed into a vibrant entertainment hub in Miami, is home to it.

Chefs Juan Manuel Umbert and Janice Buraschi brought to Miami their well-respected Lima spot by the same name, where they pay tribute to traditional Italian cuisine and add a Peruvian twist to a couple of dishes.

The couple studied at the prestigious culinary school Le Cordon Bleu in London. After graduating, they embarked on a journey to explore Italy's cuisine.

They worked at reputable restaurants in New York City and returned to Peru to open their first Italian eatery.

Now in Miami, Pasta’s menu highlights some Italian classics like Cacio e Pepe, house made ‘Nduja, Stracciatella and Spaghetti alle vongole made to perfection.

They adjusted some ingredients to meet some local taste we Miamians might have. Let’s say less heat and less salt but a lot of aged Parmesan cheese, which is good.

“We make pasta and many ingredients from scratch and apply several techniques to enrich flavor and texture,” Chef Luis Arana affirmed while closely watching and literately tasting every single dish being made along the open kitchen serving as the focal point. See video included in this post.

Yes, 'Nduja is a spicy, spreadable pork sausage from the Calabria region of Italy, made with meat trimmings, fatback, and Calabrian chili peppers, and is known for its fiery taste and versatility in cooking. However, Pasta restaurant leaves some of the heat behind, but if you want more of the heat just ask for it.

Staters

Appetizers come in six different forms, ranging from Bruschetta with 'nduja, honey, and parmigiano Reggiano, Stracciatella with sourdough bread to Calamari fritti and Tuna tartare with aji amarillo (Peruvian pepper), egg yolk and the traditional Mediterranean delicacy bottarga.

And yes, you need a glass of wine, and they have plenty of it, or a beer.

We tried the house made stracciatella topped with black pepper and sided by sourdough bread, and it couldn’t be a better choice to start dinner.

Stracciatella cheese is a creamy ‘salad’ made of shredded mozzarella and cream filling found inside burrata cheese, and Pasta restaurant top it with a delicious Italian olive oil and black pepper.

Don’t miss the Razor clams, 'Nduja with salsa verde. They are narrow clams, and it is a delicacy, and they taste even better with salsa verde.

Two pastas to try

Fettuccine is a type of pasta popular in Roman cuisine, flat and thick and traditionally made of egg and flour, and mascarpone is a soft Italian cheese, and when you bring together these two components and add 'Nduja you find the perfect dish of Fettuccine with 'Nduja and mascarpone.

The dish is characterized by the creamy, rich flavor of the mascarpone, balanced by the spicy kick of the 'Nduja, and the soft texture of the fettuccine.

On the other hand, they have Agnolotti di funghi with butter and 36-month Parmigiano Reggiano. Here perfection takes a higher step: Incredible agnolotti packed with savory wild mushrooms. Paired with a simple butter sauce, and extraordinarily aged cheese.

Pasta dishes come in decent sizes to allow you room for dessert.

Last course

You have four favorites to choose from. House made gelati is the right choice if you want to go on the light side. Either cioccolato (Italian for chocolate), lúcuma or chirimoya, which are extremely popular Peruvian fruits. We chose lúcuma and savored the unique, sweet flavor often described as a blend of caramel, maple, and sweet potato, with some also noting butterscotch or vanilla undertones.

More cheese? Tarta de quesos (cheesecake), and you will not be disappointed.

With seating for over 70 diners and a terrace, a blend of rustic and modern elements, Pasta brings an inviting ambiance where guests can sit back and enjoy a remarkable combination of flavors.

Pasta, 124 NW 28th Street, Miami. Tel. (786) 558-4308. Parking is available along the street. Visit pasta-restaurants.com/miami for more information.

