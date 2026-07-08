miércoles 8  de  julio 2026
TRAVEL

Quebec City celebrates its French heritage with Les Fêtes de la Nouvelle-France

The festival features an extensive program of activities, outdoor concerts, food fairs, and exhibitions from August 7 to 10

Quebec City.

Quebec City.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Le Château Frontenac, Quebec City.

Le Château Frontenac, Quebec City.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Les Fêtes de la Nouvelle-France, Quebec, Canada.

Les Fêtes de la Nouvelle-France, Quebec, Canada.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Les Fêtes de la Nouvelle-France, Quebec, Canada.

Les Fêtes de la Nouvelle-France, Quebec, Canada.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Les Fêtes de la Nouvelle-France, Quebec, Canada.

Les Fêtes de la Nouvelle-France, Quebec, Canada.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Quebec City.

Quebec City.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Les Fêtes de la Nouvelle-France, Quebec, Canada.

Les Fêtes de la Nouvelle-France, Quebec, Canada.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Les Fêtes de la Nouvelle-France, Quebec, Canada.

Les Fêtes de la Nouvelle-France, Quebec, Canada.

Les Fêtes de la Nouvelle-France, Quebec, Canada.

Les Fêtes de la Nouvelle-France, Quebec, Canada.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Les Fêtes de la Nouvelle-France, Quebec, Canada.

Les Fêtes de la Nouvelle-France, Quebec, Canada.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Les Fêtes de la Nouvelle-France, Quebec, Canada.

Les Fêtes de la Nouvelle-France, Quebec, Canada.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Les Fêtes de la Nouvelle-France, Quebec, Canada.

Les Fêtes de la Nouvelle-France, Quebec, Canada.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Les Fêtes de la Nouvelle-France, Quebec, Canada.

Les Fêtes de la Nouvelle-France, Quebec, Canada.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Quebec City.

Quebec City.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Quebec City.

Quebec City.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Quebec City.

Quebec City.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Bardes à Barbe, Quebec City.

Bardes à Barbe, Quebec City.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Quebec City.

Quebec City.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Le Duo Corsaire, Quebec City.

Le Duo Corsaire, Quebec City.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Quebec City.

Quebec City.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Quebec City.

Quebec City.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
La Citadelle, Quebec City.

La Citadelle, Quebec City.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Quebec City.

Quebec City.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Diario las Américas | JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ
Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

The historic city of Quebec is preparing to celebrate one of its most important cultural traditions: Les Fêtes de la Nouvelle-France, a festival that honors the region’s French roots through cultural activities, concerts, gastronomy, and historical reenactments from August 6 to 9.

During the summer months, Quebec City becomes a unique destination in North America. Its cobblestone streets, European-style architecture, historic fortifications, and the silhouette of the iconic Château Frontenac provide the perfect setting for a celebration that transports visitors back to the early centuries of the French colony in America.

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The festival takes place mainly in Old Quebec, which was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1985. Here, residents and visitors can enjoy an extensive program that combines history, entertainment, and popular traditions.

“Many of us live in modern Quebec, outside the city walls, but this is where our true identity is preserved — here, in Old Quebec,” said François, a member of the team at Le Clan restaurant, an establishment recently awarded a MICHELIN star.

One of the festival’s main attractions is the recreation of the atmosphere of the New France era. Visitors can dress in period costumes, explore markets inspired by the 17th and 18th centuries, and learn about customs that remain part of the province’s cultural heritage.

Gastronomy also plays an important role in the celebration. Visitors have the opportunity to sample traditional recipes that reflect the cuisine of the first French settlers, featuring local ingredients and simple preparations that have been preserved through generations.

The program also includes history lectures, art exhibitions, musical performances, street shows, costume contests, and family activities. Historical characters and large animated figures that parade through the streets create a festive atmosphere that appeals to both children and adults.

Founded in 1608 by Samuel de Champlain, Quebec City maintains a cultural identity deeply connected to its French past. Although French is the official language of the province of Quebec, English is also widely spoken in tourist areas.

Visitors interested in learning more about activities, schedules, and available options during the festival can consult the official website nouvellefrance.qc.ca as well as quebec-cite.com for detailed information about the city.

Enjoy the video recap we inlcude here

How to Get There

Several airlines provide service to Quebec City from Miami, usually with a connecting flight in New York, Montreal, or Toronto. However, Canadian airline Air Transat offers three weekly nonstop flights from Fort Lauderdale during the fall and winter seasons.

U.S. passport holders do not need a visa to visit Canada. Travelers with passports from other countries should contact the nearest Canadian consular office for the appropriate entry requirements.

Where to Stay

Quebec City offers a wide range of accommodations, including hotels, guesthouses, and apartment rentals to suit different budgets.

Visitors can consult quebec-cite.com, available in French, English, and Spanish, for information about lodging and many other travel services.

Saving Money

The local currency is the Canadian dollar (CAD), which fluctuates at approximately 1.41 CAD per U.S. dollar.

Using ATMs or credit cards is recommended to help reduce currency exchange fees and additional charges.

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