Holiday Season in the charming city of Quebec

Knowing this charming city in the Summer, you only need to look at the pictures in the Winter: Magic takes over Québec City during the Holiday Season. The 416-year-old city becomes a winter wonderland in December, just in time for Christmas decorations.

This destination is the best place in North America to say goodbye to the old year and celebrate the beginning of a new year.

Let’s see what the Editorial Team from Quebec-Cite.com has to say.

When the air becomes crisp and snow begins to fall, Old Québec transitions into a stunning winter wonderland. Snow-capped 17th and 18th-century buildings, festive lights strung along doorways and roofs, and in the heart of Old Québec, a charming Québec City German Christmas Market which runs from November 21 to December 23, (Thursday to Sunday).

Here Are 10 Reasons to Plan a Visit:

Québec City German Christmas Market transforms Old Québec into a truly magical Christmas village, with more than 90 wooden kiosks across 5 illuminated sites and a festive holiday spirit that’s fun for kids and grown-ups alike.

More than just a market, the Québec City German Christmas Market also entertains visitors with a colorful, varied, and free program the whole family can enjoy. Sing with the choirs, dance to traditional Christmas tunes, discover the unique sound of the Alphorns and meet the emblematic characters of the European holiday folklore.

Old Québec’s irresistible European charm is made even more so with the addition of thousands of lights and Christmas decorations. The warm atmosphere, the bright lights… Under a little snow, it’s the perfect place for a festive night out or a romantic getaway!

Feeling chilly? Head to the Québec City German Christmas Market for some Glühwein, the famous mulled wine, a traditional holiday drink that will warm you up from head to toe. When it’s time to get into the holiday spirit, the WinterBar, the AlpenBar, the GlühweinBar and the SchokoKaffeeBar are the perfect places to have a drink and soak up the laid-back European vibe.

It’s like heaven for foodies! Fill up on tasty German delicacies: bratwurst, pretzels, stollen (a traditional German cake) and authentic Nuremberg gingerbread. You can also taste a wide variety of local products and discover why Québec City is known for being a gourmet destination.

It also offers spectacular shows you won’t see anywhere else, like the famous giant puppet parade throughout Old Québec. For the occasion, Saint Nicholas, and Krampus stroll on Saint-Jean Street, accompanied by musicians and percussionists. It’s an event you won’t want to miss.

There is no better place in town to find original gift ideas! Local artisans welcome you with a smile and offer you a wide selection of products made in Québec. Looking for the classics with a unique twist? You’ll find European Christmas decorations, intricately carved Christmas pyramids, wooden Santa Claus and other products exclusively imported from Germany for the event.

Children will love all the free activities in the Kinderchalet, including the Christmas-themed arts and crafts workshops, the board games sessions, and the original puppet show. Of course, they’ll also have the chance to meet the REAL Santa Claus in his castle.

It is one of the top Instagram destinations in Old Québec in winter. Yes, really! Each of the five sites offers a truly magical setting for your photoshoot, with thousands of lights and magnificent Christmas decor. After your visit to the Market, walk up to the top of Pierre-Dugua-de-Mons Terrace, capture the festive lights strung along rue du Petit-Champlain and ride the ferry across the St. Lawrence River to Lévis for a beautiful shot of the Québec City skyline.

Last but certainly not least: admission to the event, including all the shows and activities the Québec City German Christmas Market has to offer, is absolutely FREE!

How to get there

Airlines provide service to Quebec City from Miami, via New York, Montreal, or Toronto. However, you may fly nonstop from Fort Lauderdale for less money in the winter.

If you carry a US passport you don´t need a visa, but if you are traveling with another document, please contact your local Canadian consular office for appropriate information.

Where to stay

Quebec has a wide range of hotels, guest houses and apartment rentals for all budgets.

Visit quebec-cite.com, available in French, English, and Spanish, for information on accommodation and much more.

Save money!

Follow these tips to make it easier in your pocketbook. DO NOT EXCHANGE MONEY. Most tourists tend to exchange dollars and don´t know that they are charged a commission that is often excessive.

Carry your ATM card and use it as soon as you arrive at the destination. This will save you the exchange fee and will give you the best international rate available.

Check with your banking institution about a possible international service charge.

You can also use your ATM and credit cards in stores, restaurants, and hotels.