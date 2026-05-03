Summer always arrives with a sense of possibility, the kind that stirs curiosity, inspires movement, and invites us to see the world with fresh eyes. From coastal escapes and vibrant cities to serene mountain retreats and cultural gems, there is no shortage of places worth discovering. The challenge, if anything, lies not in finding destinations, but in choosing among the many that promise memorable experiences, rich flavors, and meaningful encounters.

With that in mind, we have selected 10 destinations to consider this summer, each offering its own distinct character and appeal. Rather than ranking them, we present them in alphabetical order—a simple way to let each place stand on its own merits, inviting you to explore based on your interests, mood, and sense of adventure.

TRAVEL Belize has something for everyone

Aragon

When it comes to history, landscapes, and cultural depth, Aragon is one of Spain’s hidden treasures. From Zaragoza to the high elevations of the Pyrenees and as far south as Teruel, this distinctly Spanish region—filled with valleys, mountain ranges, villages, and historic cities—captivates from the moment you arrive.

We begin in Zaragoza, the capital of Aragon, well connected by train to both Madrid and Barcelona. Here, the Basilica of Nuestra Señora del Pilar and the banks of the Ebro River immediately draw attention.

The historic center reveals an impressive concentration of sites, from the remarkable Moorish palace of the Aljafería—an enduring architectural legacy—to the lively tapas bars of the El Tubo neighborhood.

Colorado

Widely known as a world-class ski destination, Colorado also shines in summer, offering breathtaking scenery, outdoor recreation, vibrant arts, and flavorful cuisine.

From towering mountain peaks to lively towns and cities, the state presents an endless range of places to explore and experiences to enjoy.

Breckenridge is a perfect example, where locals agree that summer is ideal for relaxation, outdoor adventure, and reconnecting with nature. Surrounding green slopes invite hiking and biking, while chairlifts offer sweeping panoramic views from the mountain peaks.

Elkhart Lake

From dairy farms and lakeshores to forests and rolling prairies, Wisconsin is known for its peaceful towns, and Elkhart Lake is a perfect example of a tranquil summer retreat for biking, dining outdoors, enjoying music, and unwinding by the water.

Located about 45 minutes from Milwaukee, this small getaway—home to Victorian-style houses and fewer than 1,000 residents live along a clear blue lake that comes alive between June and September with restaurants, bars, and accommodations.

For those seeking a quiet escape from city life, where parking is easy and everything feels within reach, Elkhart Lake offers exactly that. With no traffic lights and an exceptionally low crime rate, it embodies small-town calm at its purest.

Hot Springs

For nature and relaxation, Hot Springs, Arkansas, is a destination that belongs high on any summer list. Nestled in the Ouachita Mountains near Little Rock, it combines natural hot springs, lush landscapes, and scenic hiking trails.

Central Avenue highlights the town’s historic heart, lined with elegant bathhouses and landmarks that reflect its past as a premier wellness destination.

Known as Bathhouse Row, this area preserves the legacy of early American spa culture, when bathing was considered both a social ritual and a form of healing.

Some bathhouses still operate today. At Buckstaff Bathhouse, visitors can step into the early 20th century, experiencing original facilities that evoke a bygone era of elegance and restoration.

Iceland

Sitting atop the Mid-Atlantic Ridge just south of the Arctic Circle, Iceland is a land where tectonic forces shape a landscape of dramatic contrasts—snow-capped peaks, vast lava fields, black-sand beaches, and powerful geysers. Add the ethereal glow of the Northern Lights in the winter, and the island feels almost otherworldly.

Yet Iceland’s appeal goes beyond its scenery. The air is pristine, the people are welcoming, and the sense of safety is unmistakable. With Icelandair now connecting Miami International Airport to Reykjavík, this remarkable destination is more accessible than ever.

Nashville

Nestled in the heart of the United States, Nashville is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, deeply rooted in its country and rock music traditions and offering a culinary scene that goes far beyond its famous hot chicken.

Today, Nashville blends heritage and reinvention, where historic honky-tonk bars coexist with stylish modern lounges.

For many artists, the path to discovery still begins in its music venues, where original songs and spontaneous performances fill the air.

Broadway remains the city’s beating heart, but smaller venues across town offer equally compelling experiences. Music truly surrounds you everywhere.

Entrance to many bars is free, and performances often unfold in an unpretentious, intimate way. Some musicians play for tips; others are simply sharing their craft, hoping for discovery in the tradition of legends like Roy Orbison, Willie Nelson, and Dolly Parton.

Poland

This European country offers a rich blend of history, culture, and natural beauty, making it one of Europe’s most diverse travel destinations.

Shaped by centuries of conflict and resilience, the country has preserved a strong national identity and cultural spirit. Today, it ranks among the top 20 most visited destinations in the world.

Cities such as Pozna, ód, and Wrocaw each reveal a different facet of the country’s character. Kraków enchants with its historic charm, Czstochowa stands as a major spiritual center and pilgrimage site, and Warsaw has emerged as a dynamic, fast-growing European capital.

Québec City

The most charming city in the Americas, Québec City, embraces summer with energy and pride. During Les Fêtes de la Nouvelle-France (August 6–9), the city celebrates its French heritage with outdoor concerts, food fairs, and cultural exhibitions.

Held throughout Old Québec, the festival transforms the historic district into a living stage. Visitors often dress in period costumes, immersing themselves in a festive atmosphere reminiscent of another era.

Pop-up tents, traditional dishes, and historical reenactments bring the past to life in unexpectedly vivid ways.

Founded in 1608, Québec City remains a cultural cornerstone of French North America. While French is the official language, English is widely spoken in tourist areas.

St. Augustine

St. Augustine traces its origins to 1513, when Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de León arrived in search of the Fountain of Youth. The city itself was later founded in 1565 by Spanish admiral Pedro Menéndez de Avilés, who named it San Agustín. It served as the capital of Spanish Florida for more than two centuries.

At its heart stands Castillo de San Marcos, the oldest masonry fort in the continental United States—a 300-year-old Spanish stronghold built to defend Spain’s claims in the New World. It remains a National Monument and a striking reminder of colonial history.

Historic downtown preserves much of the city’s heritage, with cobblestone streets, centuries-old buildings, and a vibrant mix of restaurants, shops, and hotels.

Virginia

Tucked into the gentle folds of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the Appalachian region, the towns of Blacksburg and Christiansburg in southwest Virginia offer a quiet immersion in nature that feels both restorative and expansive. In Montgomery County, forested ridgelines stretch toward the horizon, creeks trace silver lines through valleys, and each season subtly reshapes the landscape in compelling ways.

Life here moves at an unhurried pace. The communities are known for their friendliness and ease, with everyday encounters often unfolding naturally in cafés, local events, and shared public spaces. Rather than feeling rushed or transactional, social interactions tend to be relaxed and open, allowing time for conversation and connection.