Miches, the unknown getaway in Dominican Republic

The northeastern coast of the Dominican Republic is defined by plenty of beaches and natural landscapes that invite relaxation. From Punta Cana to Samaná, towns and resort complexes reflect the strong tourism development the Caribbean nation enjoys today. Among them is Miches , a destination that blends the character of a historic town, nature, and warm service.

Located 95 kilometers (about 59 miles) from Punta Cana, the drive is an experience. A well-maintained highway winds through lush vegetation, colorful villages, and mountain scenery, inviting travelers to slow down and take it all, perhaps even stop for a beer at one of the small roadside restaurants or shops along the way.

“This area has grown tremendously,” says Juan Giménez, the driver. “There are hotels, many apartment developments, and companies bringing jobs,” he adds.

Indeed, investment and a construction boom are clearly visible around Punta Cana and are beginning to extend along the route to Miches.

For all these reasons and more, the Dominican Republic remains the most visited destination in the Caribbean basin.

Destination

Nestled near the Samana Bay town of Miches, just an hour and a half west of Punta Cana, the newly opened Viva Miches by Wyndham sprawls across a nearly deserted three-mile stretch of golden sand, offering the rare feeling of being a world away from the bustle of civilization.

The $130 million resort is thoughtfully divided into two zones. At the front, you’ll find four restaurants, several boutique shops, an outdoor theater, a lively disco, kids’ facilities, and a central bar that keeps the pulse of activity alive.

The accommodation is set toward the back in a striking four-story horseshoe formation, surrounding a broad lawn and pool, with every room offering ocean views.

We stayed on the second floor, directly facing the beach—a perfect vantage point for sunrise and sunset over the sparkling water. First-floor rooms feature small patios with private plunge pools, while upper floors enjoy spacious balconies, perfect for soaking in the tropical breezes.

The rooms themselves are a study in modern, clean design, rendered in soothing shades of turquoise and tan. Our luxury bedroom included a large bathroom with dual showerheads, and the king-size bed was exceptionally comfortable.

Enjoy the video recap about the destination here.

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“Our room and bathroom are spacious, and we have a lovely balcony overlooking the courtyard, pool, and ocean,” said Aurora, an Italian visitor attending one of the resort’s beachside painting classes. “The fridge is stocked with brut, local beers, and Coca-Cola. Even robes and slippers are provided!”

As part of the Wyndham all-inclusive Viva brand—now boasting nine properties across the Caribbean and Mexico, with another opening soon in Jamaica—Viva Miches ensures guests never want for food or drink. The resort features a buffet hall serving pasta, meats, fish, and breakfast specialties, along with a beach-facing station offering pizza and snacks throughout the day.

Daily rates start now at $177 per person, bookable via Viva Resorts by Wyndham website, making it an accessible gateway to indulgent relaxation.

You can include transportation to and from the airport.

Adventures

For those seeking adventure beyond the beach and the pleasures of a great resort, there are numerous local excursions. Visit Montaña Redonda, where you can take in views of lakes, mountains, and the ocean from 300 meters above.

Explore the town of Miches and discover the daily life of its approximately 20,000 residents, each with stories to tell. There, you can shop for local handicrafts and paintings, enjoy fresh seafood by the sea, and sip margaritas while soaking up the relaxed Caribbean atmosphere.

How to Get There

Several airlines offer direct flights to Punta Cana from major cities in the United States and Canada, including Miami. Citizens of the United States and the European Union do not need a visa, but they must fill out an online form before boarding. Travelers from other countries should contact the corresponding Dominican consulate to learn about entry requirements.

Language

Spanish is the official language, although English is spoken in tourist areas.

Currency

The Dominican peso is the official currency, but the U.S. dollar is accepted in many places at a rate of RD$63 per 1 USD. To save on exchange fees, it is recommended to use a debit or credit card instead of exchanging cash.