Belize has something for everyone

From turquoise waters to lush jungles, Belize offers a perfect mix of adventure, culture, and natural beauty for every traveler

Reef Haven Belize, Ambergris Caye, Belize.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Fort George Hotel & Spa, Belize City.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Belize City.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Fort George Hotel & Spa, Belize City.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Belize City.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Fort George Hotel & Spa, Belize City.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Greg, Ambergris Caye, Belize.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Fort George Hotel & Spa, Belize City.

Reef Haven Belize, Ambergris Caye, Belize.

Fort George Hotel & Spa, Belize City.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Reef Haven Belize, Ambergris Caye, Belize.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Belize City, Belize.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Ambergris Caye, Belize.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Reef Haven Belize, Ambergris Caye, Belize.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Reef Haven Belize, Ambergris Caye, Belize.

Belize City.

San Ignacio, Xunantunich, Belize.

Xunantunich, Belize.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Xunantunich, Belize.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Xunantunich, Belize.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Xunantunich, Belize.

Xunantunich, Belize.

San Ignacio, Belize.

JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ / DLA
Diario las Américas | JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ
Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

Situated between Mexico and Guatemala, Belize is a Central American gem offering a rich blend of relaxation, adventure, and culture, along with a wide range of accommodations—from basic lodgings to upscale, all-inclusive resorts.

From its 240 miles of Caribbean coastline to the forested mountains in the west, and the ancient Maya temples scattered throughout the country, Belize transitions from a shoreline dotted with more than 450 small islands along the world’s second-largest barrier reef to lush broadleaf jungles.

Despite its abundant natural beauty and vibrant heritage, Belize remains relatively undiscovered by many travelers. Visitors can unwind along the coast with a refreshing margarita in hand, explore the rainforest to uncover history and culture, or experience the best of both worlds in a single trip.

Belize is still considered a developing nation. Since gaining independence from British colonial rule in 1981, the country has made meaningful strides in development. While many citizens continue to live below the poverty line, the nation’s outlook is promising, particularly in eco-tourism and environmental conservation.

The Cayes

Belize’s cayes are small, low-lying islands accessible by air or sea. Many of them sit atop or near the Belize Barrier Reef, ranging from tiny, uninhabited sandbars to lively islands with hotels, restaurants, and dive shops.

Ambergris Caye, the largest, is home to San Pedro town. We stayed at the all-inclusive Reef Haven Belize, renowned for its white sandy beaches, turquoise waters, snorkeling, diving, and direct access to the reef. Here, you can fish, sail, and kayak while enjoying a relaxed island atmosphere with friendly iguanas and birds.

Reef Haven Belize is a premium all-inclusive resort set among lush garden pathways—perfect for pausing, breathing, and disconnecting from everyday life. The resort offers direct access to the sea, the barrier reef, and the Great Blue Hole, one of the world’s most spectacular dive sites. Guests can enjoy yoga, Belizean cooking classes, karaoke, and live music around a fire pit at night.

Dining here is a highlight. Try Chef Miguel Lavin’s tomato-based soup and masterfully prepared lobster entrée—you’ll be amazed by the distinctive flavors.

Enjoy the video recap we have included here.

Belize City

Nestled on a slender stretch of Caribbean shoreline, Belize City is the country’s main port as well as its financial and industrial hub. Cruise ships anchor outside the port, with passengers tendered by residents.

Belize City was the capital of British Honduras (as Belize was then called) until the government moved to Belmopan in 1970. The Fort George area retains a distinctly colonial character, featuring Memorial Park, Baron Bliss Grave, Baron Bliss Lighthouse, and the Museum of Belize.

Fort George Hotel & Spa serves as an ideal base for exploring the country, with knowledgeable guides offering insights into Belize’s history and resources. The Treehouse Restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, including traditional Belizean dishes, in three unique, naturally lit dining spaces adorned with nature-inspired décor.

While certain sections of Belize City do not overlap with the typical tourism areas, you can cross the Swing Bridge to experience downtown and some local flavors. All visitors should exercise caution and follow good safety and security practices.

For a taste of local life, cross the Swing Bridge and stroll three or four blocks along Albert Street to experience downtown Belize City. Nearby, Battlefield Park and the High Court of Belize, a striking example of British colonial-era architecture rebuilt in 1926, stand as notable civic landmarks.

Maya Temples

Belize was once home to a thriving Maya civilization from around 2000 BCE to 1500 CE. The country has over 1,000 recorded Maya sites, featuring ceremonial temples, plazas, and palaces. These temples, often stepped pyramids, were used for rituals, religious ceremonies, and burials of important leaders.

Xunantunich, near the Guatemala border, features El Castillo, a 130-foot pyramid offering panoramic jungle views. Intricate friezes and stucco decorations highlight the artistry of the ancient Maya.

Caracol, the largest Maya site in Belize, rises over 140 feet above the forest canopy. Once a major political and economic center, the site includes ball courts, plazas, and hundreds of structures.

Gastronomy

Belizean cuisine reflects the country’s Maya, Garifuna, Mestizo, Creole, and Caribbean heritage. Dishes rely on fresh, local ingredients like seafood, tropical fruits, beans, rice, and vegetables, and are seasoned with recado (spice paste), coconut milk, lime, allspice, cilantro, and chili peppers.

Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker are perfect for fresh lobster, shrimp, and fish, while Belize City and San Ignacio (near Xunantunich) offer street food, markets, and family-owned restaurants at affordable prices.

Getting There

Multiple airlines offer non-stop flights from major cities in the U.S. and Canada, including Miami. If you hold a U.S. or European Union passport you do not need a visa. Travelers from other countries should contact their local Belizean consulate for entry requirements.

Language

English is the official language, while Spanish and Mayan are widely spoken.

Currency

The Belize dollar is the official currency, but U.S. dollars are widely accepted (approx. 2 BZD = 1 USD). To save on exchange fees, it’s best to use your ATM card or credit card rather than exchanging cash.

