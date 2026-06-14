A journey through Armenia's sacred landscapes and living heritage

Nestled in the South Caucasus, at the crossroads of Eastern Europe and Western Asia, Armenia offers ancient monasteries, remarkable landscapes, soulful cuisine, and resilient culture. Warm people, deep history, and quiet mysticism create a reflective, authentic travel experience far from crowded tourist paths.

Here history pans over 6,000 years, blending myth, archaeology, and documented civilization. It is widely recognized as the first nation to adopt Christianity as a state religion, in 301 AD, decades before the Roman Empire.

There has been a major long-term reduction in Armenian state-controlled territory compared to its largest ancient extent. The last major territorial loss shaping modern Armenia happened around 1920–1921, when nationalist Turkish forces took over the southwest area of the nation, including the most powerful national symbols for Armenians, Mount Ararat.

Beyond the invasions it has endured—from Romans, Arabs, Turks, Russians, and Soviets, among others—and the consequences of treaties imposed by outside powers, Armenia has survived for centuries. Armenians take pride in their country's resilience and endurance. They move through life at their own pace, as if confident that there is no need to hurry, trusting that tomorrow will come in its own time.

We have so much to tell that we can only present an introductory article here, which can later be expanded into a series of stories.

Yerevan

First, you can hardly believe you’re landing in Armenia, a land where every horizon carries the weight of ancient history.

The capital city itself dates to 782 BCE, founded as the fortress of Erebuni, making it one of the world’s oldest continuously inhabited cities.

Yerevan today blends ancient heritage with a lively, modern rhythm. Known as the Pink City for its rose-hued tuff stone buildings, its architecture ranges from Soviet-era blocks to elegant neoclassical landmarks.

Life unfolds in open-air cafés, bustling markets, and leafy boulevards. Republic Square anchors the city with a stunning water, light, and sound show every evening, while the Cascade Complex offers sweeping views of Mount Ararat and the urban core.

Don’t miss the statue dedicated to the legendary French Armenian singer and national hero Charles Aznavour on Abovyan Street. It depicts him in a dynamic, life-like pose as if stepping forward on stage, surrounded by applause—without a tall pedestal, making it feel remarkably close and human.

On the other side of the city, the Armenian Genocide Memorial stands as one of the most emotionally powerful and architecturally striking sites in the country. Most historians estimate that between 1 and 1.5 million Armenians were killed by nationalist Turks.

Monasteries

Khor Virap Monastery is one of Armenia’s most iconic spiritual sites, deeply connected to early Christian history, where St. Gregory the Illuminator was imprisoned 14 years before converting King Tiridates to Christianity. Located on the Ararat plain, it offers a dramatic view of Mount Ararat rising just across the border in today’s Turkey. Its architecture is simple yet powerful, with stone walls, underground chambers, and a sense of deep mysticism shaped by centuries of faith.

Noravank Monastery, built in the 13th–14th centuries, is a masterpiece of medieval Armenian architecture set in a striking red-rock canyon near Yeghegnadzor. Its intricate stone carvings, especially on Surb Astvatsatsin Church, reflect refined craftsmanship and spiritual depth. Surrounded by dramatic cliffs, the site feels secluded and mystical, where history, nature, and faith blend into a powerful atmosphere of timeless serenity.

Geghard Monastery, a UNESCO World Heritage site, dates to the 4th century and is partly carved into the surrounding cliffs. Its medieval stone churches and chambers reflect remarkable Armenian architecture blending seamlessly with nature. Set within a dramatic gorge of the Azat River, it carries a deep sense of mysticism, echoing centuries of prayer, pilgrimage, and spiritual devotion.

Cathedrals

Zvartnots Cathedral, built in the 7th century near Yerevan, was a masterpiece of early medieval Armenian architecture dedicated to St. Gregory. Its grand circular plan and soaring columns reflected bold innovation and spiritual ambition. Today, only its evocative remains survive, standing dramatically against the Ararat plain, with Mount Ararat in view, evoking deep mysticism and the haunting beauty of a lost civilization.

Echmiadzin Cathedral, founded in 301 AD by St. Gregory the Illuminator, is considered the first Christian cathedral in the world and the spiritual heart of Armenia. Its evolving architecture blends early basilica forms with later additions and restorations. Surrounded by the quiet plains near Mount Ararat, it radiates profound mysticism, embodying centuries of faith, pilgrimage, and enduring national identity.

St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral, often called the “new cathedral,” was designed by architect Stephan Kurkdjian in a contemporary Armenian style. Completed in 2001 to mark the 1,700th anniversary of Armenia’s adoption of Christianity, it is the largest church of the Armenian Apostolic Church and can accommodate about 2,000 worshippers.

Greco-Roman architectural style

Garni Temple, built in the 1st century AD and dedicated to the sun god Mihr, is Armenia’s only surviving temple built in the Greco-Roman architectural style. Its classical colonnades and basalt stone reflect Hellenistic influence. Perched above the Azat River Gorge, it is framed by dramatic cliffs and mountains, creating a powerful sense of mysticism where ancient pagan heritage meets timeless natural grandeur.

If you’re lucky, as we were, you may encounter someone inside the temple dressed in traditional Armenian attire playing the duduk, a 3,000-year-old double-reed woodwind instrument crafted from aged apricot wood.

Areni Cave

Located in Vayots Dzor is a remarkable archaeological site revealing human activity dating back over 6,000 years. Nestled within a dramatic canyon landscape, it overlooks the Arpa River valley. Known for the world’s oldest leather shoe and ancient winemaking traces, it carries a deep sense of mysticism, echoing early human ritual and everyday life.

Basalt rock formation

Symphony of Stones, located in the Garni Gorge of Armenia, is a striking basalt rock formation shaped by ancient volcanic activity millions of years ago. Its towering hexagonal columns resemble a natural organ, creating a dramatic, almost architectural landscape. Overlooking the Azat River, it carries a sense of mysticism, where geology and myth blend into an awe-inspiring natural masterpiece.

Its extremely dense and visually dramatic vertical columns, well preserved and accessible in a compact area, make it one of the most visually striking and photogenic basalt formations in the world, especially because of its canyon setting and symmetry.

Azat Reservoir appears unexpectedly among Armenia's dry volcanic hills like a fragment of sea dropped into the highlands. Its winding blue waters carve deep inlets between tawny ridges, while distant mountains frame a landscape that feels both rugged and serene. Though born from Soviet engineering, the reservoir blends so naturally into the terrain that it seems almost geological rather than man-made.

Wine, cognac

The strongest archaeological proof of wine making comes from the Areni Cave, where researchers found a complete ancient winery, wine press, and fermentation vats, as well as grape seeds and storage jars.

These remains are dated to about 4100–4000 BCE, making it the oldest known winery discovered so far in the world.

Today’s Armenian wine is mostly made from the Areni grape. It produces elegant, medium-bodied red wines with a bright ruby color and vibrant freshness. On the nose and palate, it often shows red fruits like cherry, pomegranate, and raspberry, sometimes layered with blackberries, dried herbs, and subtle spice.

While the Ararat Valley is home to the largest grape-growing areas and industrial wine production in Armenia, Van Ardi Winery stands out in the central-western region of Aragatsotn, where visitors can taste and purchase wine while enjoying a refined lunch or dinner. Founded in 2008 as part of a modern revival of the country’s ancient winemaking tradition, the winery is set on volcanic slopes near Mount Aragats and produces expressive red, white, and rosé wines from indigenous grapes such as Areni.

Near this winery is the striking Wine Museum of Armenia, whose main exhibition hall is carved into underground basalt rock layers. The museum highlights ancient winemaking traditions, archaeological artifacts, and contemporary Armenian wines, celebrating a viticultural heritage spanning 6,000 years.

Beyond wine, Armenian cognac is renowned for its smoothness and depth. It is produced mainly in Yerevan using select white grapes from the region. Aged in Caucasian oak barrels, it develops rich notes of dried fruit, vanilla, and spice. Its production combines French techniques with Armenian terroir, resulting in a refined spirit of internationally recognized quality.

Cuisine

Armenian cuisine reflects ancient traditions shaped by mountains, climate, and cultural crossroads. It features grilled meats like chicken, pork, lamb or freshwater trout, fresh herbs, lavash bread baked in clay ovens in the ground, and hearty stews. Dishes such as dolma highlight seasonal ingredients and communal dining. Rich flavors, rustic techniques, and hospitality define a culinary heritage deeply rooted in history, family, and celebration.

We had the opportunity to gain experience how to make dolma at the Sheram by Mariam restaurant. A highly rated family-run gem located in Areni, a village in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor province.

In Garni, the 7 QAR Restaurant is celebrated for its panoramic views of the Garni Gorge and the ancient Temple of Garni. It specializes in traditional Armenian cuisine, fresh local ingredients, and scenic outdoor dining. Here you can watch and learn how they make the traditional thin flatbread Lavash, inscribed on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list, known for its soft, pliable texture and versatility in Middle Eastern and Caucasian cuisine.

Back in Yerevan, we highly recommend Abovyan 12 and Zepyur restaurants, where you can enjoy traditional Armenian cuisine with a modern twist.

Getting There

Several airlines offer connecting flights to Yerevan in Europe or the Middle East. We recommend LOT Polish Airlines to take advantage of the few hours connecting flight and explore Warsaw before jumping on your flight to Yerevan.

U.S. and EU passport holders do not require a visa for visit stays. Travelers from other countries should check with their nearest Armenian consulate for entry requirements.

Tours

The best way to discover the wonders of Armenia is through a land excursion, and we recommend Marianna Paranyan, a tailor-made travel expert, tour guide, and founder and CEO of Haykenq Tours Tailormade Journeys.

Language

Armenian is the official language, while English language is also spoken specially in tourist areas.

Currency

The Armenian dram, abbreviated as AMD, is the official currency. Keep in mind 1 US dollar is roughly between 365 and 400 AMD (rate varies), so we recommend having a written list of conventions handy.

To minimize exchange fees, using an ATM or credit card is recommended over cash exchange.