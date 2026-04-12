The Camino Experience in St. Augustine

St. Augustine has a fascinating connection to Camino-style pilgrimages, inspired by the famous Camino de Santiago in Spain.

Officially affiliated with the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela, the Camino de las Americas First Coast Route stretches approximately 30 miles (50 km), from Jacksonville Beach to the Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine.

Pilgrims can purchase a passport at the First Coast Cultural Center to document their journey, collecting stamps at designated stops along the route. The trail can be completed in segments, allowing participants to walk at their own pace—whether along the beach or on nearby roads and sidewalks.

There is even a mobile app, Camino Is the Way, available for free on both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Importantly, you don’t need to be a person of faith to undertake this journey. Many walk the Camino for reflection and renewal, to mark a life transition, begin a personal journey, or simply for physical exercise.

Why St. Augustine?

This Camino-style pilgrimage in St. Augustine offers a meaningful ceremonial beginning, connecting Florida’s Spanish heritage with one of the world’s most renowned spiritual traditions.

St. Augustine, the oldest continuously inhabited European-established city in the United States, was founded in 1565 by Spanish explorer Pedro Menéndez de Avilés. Historically, it also served as a departure point for travelers from Spanish territories such as California and Texas, who would embark by ship for Spain.

Along this 30-mile route on Florida’s historic coast, pilgrims encounter a site believed by historians to correspond with the offshore location where Juan Ponce de León calculated his fleet’s position when he first sighted Florida in 1513—at 30° 8' North latitude.

As noted on the historical marker, “The site has been preserved in its natural condition by the State of Florida and is likely what Ponce de León would have seen as he approached Florida for the first time in 1513”—more than a century before the Mayflower landing.

Another deeply significant stop is Mission Nombre de Dios. Here, Pedro Menéndez de Avilés landed on September 8, 1565, with settlers to found the city. This site is recognized as the location of the first Catholic Mass in what is now the United States and the establishment of the first Marian shrine, the Shrine of Our Lady of La Leche, which has been fully restored and is open to visitors.

Enjoy the video recap of El Camino we have here for you.

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The Old City

Before entering the historic city gates, a visit to the Castillo de San Marcos is essential. Built by the Spanish between 1672 and 1705, it is the oldest masonry fort in the continental United States. Constructed from coquina stone, the fortress proved remarkably resistant to fire and enemy attacks.

From there, stroll along St. George Street and through Plaza de la Constitución to reach the Cathedral Basilica. Originally built between 1793 and 1797 and rebuilt after a devastating fire in 1887, it was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1970. Its congregation, established in 1565, is the oldest Christian congregation in the contiguous United States.

The cathedral reflects a strong Spanish architectural influence in both its design and décor. Inside, neoclassical elements—balanced proportions and refined details create a sense of harmony and grandeur. The interior is especially renowned for its luminous murals, which bathe the space in color and light, as well as its intricate religious ornamentation that evokes deep reverence.

Cuban-born priest Félix Varela served here as a preacher and pastor during his final years, contributing significantly to the cathedral’s spiritual life. Today, a statue of Father Varela stands in the cathedral courtyard.

Gastronomy

No visit to St. Augustine is complete without sampling its signature dish: Minorcan clam chowder. This flavorful stew combines tomatoes, onions, potatoes, and clams, seasoned with the distinctive and spicy datil pepper.

The Minorcans, a multicultural community that settled in the region during the 18th century, were primarily descendants of indentured workers from the Spanish island of Menorca.

For a memorable dining experience by the sea, don’t miss Lynda’s at the Ocean Club. At Lynda's, expect fresh seafood and seasonal dishes expertly crafted to delight the most discerning of palates.

Also, The Floridian. Located in the historic district, it offers a diverse menu focused on local, seasonal, and sustainable ingredients. From fresh salads to hearty sandwiches and inventive entrées, the offerings change throughout the year.

If you enjoy Southern flavors, try their fried green tomatoes, which remind us of the classic film Fried Green Tomatoes.

For those who appreciate sweet and tangy heat, be sure to sample local datil pepper sauce. Its origins are debated: some believe it was brought by Minorcan settlers, while others attribute it to Cuban influence in the late 19th century.

On the Water

For a distinct perspective of the city, consider a sailing experience with St. Augustine Sailing. Enjoy a mimosa or sparkling wine over lunch or dinner as you take in stunning views of the Castillo de San Marcos. Whether during a tranquil daytime cruise or a vibrant sunset sail, it’s an unforgettable way to experience the city’s coastal beauty.

How to Get There

The best way to reach St. Augustine-Ponte Vedra Florida’s Historic Coast is by road, or by flying into Jacksonville International Airport.

From there, visitors can rent a car, take private transportation services or buses departing from downtown Jacksonville to reach the area.

Where to Stay

The destination offers a wide range of accommodations, from luxury hotels to boutique inns, hostels, and Airbnb rentals.

For more information, call 1-800-653-2489 or visit viajastaugustine.com online.