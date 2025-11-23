A Window into Another Way of Life: Traveling Through Indiana's Amish Country

A spiritual retreat somewhere around the world might give us the much-needed connection to ourselves and the world, but the Amish people, right here at home, in Indiana , can provide you with a unique opportunity for reflection, spiritual growth, and a deeper appreciation for simple living.

With over 65.000 Amish residents in Indiana, Elkhart and LaGrange counties offer a rare glimpse into a culture grounded in faith, family, and self-reliance.

The city of Elkhart is the perfect starting point for exploring the Amish Country and other experiences in the region, but if you want more, keep on reading and get on the road.

Amish

The Amish came to the United States in the 18th century, migrating from Europe primarily to escape religious persecution and compulsory military service.

Today, while the Amish live alongside modern society, they maintain a lifestyle centered on tradition and eschew political involvement, and military service. Most now earn a living through small businesses like agriculture, woodworking, baking, and quilting, boasting a business failure rate of just 5%, a stark contrast to the national average.

Visitors can explore this unique culture through buggy rides, firsthand experiences at the Menno-Hof Museum, and scenic drives leading to charming cottage shops filled with handmade goods and homegrown produce.

Let’s step into this simpler, more purposeful way of life in Northern Indiana’s LaGrange and Elkhart Counties.

Curiosity

The Amish are a fascinating and deeply traditional group of people who have captured the curiosity of millions around the world. Known for their plain dress, horse-drawn buggies, and resistance to modern technology, the Amish way of life often seems like a window into the past.

Here we learn the Amish men grow beards only after marriage, while single men are clean-shaven.

“The beard symbolizes a man's transition into adulthood, his commitment to his family, and his dedication to the community's values of peace and humility,” Rachel, one of the attendants at the Menno-Hof Museum, explained.

The mustache is shaved because, historically, mustaches were associated with military service, and the Amish are pacifist people who avoid military roles.

However, they have had to adapt and innovate and negotiate the changing world. The animal rights movement has targeted them for using horses to ride, and many women are uncomfortable at the role women play in Amish communities; they can have as many as 13 children.

But there is also great power and meaning in the Amish way; it is, in a way, a mirror of how many of us might wish to live or do wish to live.

Yes, they believe in God. And that is one of the reasons they were prosecuted in Europe centuries ago, when their core beliefs clashed with established political and religious powers during the Protestant Reformation and beyond.

According to historians, key reasons included their practice of adult baptism, rejection of infant baptism, and refusal to swear oaths or participate in military service, all of which were viewed as acts of rebellion and heresy by both Catholic and other Protestant authorities.

At the Menno-Hof Museum in Shipshewana we learned that this situation led to persecution such as imprisonment, heavy taxation, forced conscription, and confiscation of property.

Still, they didn't give up their beliefs, their care, or their thoughts for others. One of the most significant Amish stories comes from the 16th century: Dirk Willems endured torture, stood trial, and was convicted for organizing secret church gatherings in his own home and performing private baptisms. He escaped from prison. But when the guard pursuing him fell through the ice, Willems turned around to save the guard. He was then recaptured, tortured, and killed.

Please, watch the video recap we have included here.

Embed

Experiences

While talking to an Amish craftsman at Shipshewana Flea Market, he told us one simple rule of life: “If our ancestors didn’t do something 400 years ago, then we don’t do it now”.

And this is the reason why you don’t find most modern technology in their homes or lives: no phones ringing, no internet, no radio, no cell phones in many cases, and in some cases no electricity.

“Technology dominates much of people lives; we rather be dominated by family and faith matters,” he emphasized.

Having lunch or dinner at Yoder’s Homestyle Cooking will give you the experience you need. A highlight of this meal is the drive to get to this family homestead. Here you can see mom and daughter cooking together.

The countryside is peaceful and offers a time to reflect on how wonderful life can be when you slow down.

A typical meal at this home includes homemade roasted meats, mashed potatoes, bread, and pies, accompanied by homemade peanut butter and jelly, and mashed potatoes. If you´re interested in cooking, they also offer cooking classes.

Nearby, in Topeka, The Carriage House offers a similar experience. This is about a unique dish based on crushed crackers, seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cheese, often with additions like sour cream and melted cheese.

Don’t miss the peanut butter spread, made of marshmallow creme, creamy peanut butter, light corn syrup, and melted butter.

Good eats

Here the food scene is ample. Amish gastronomy is characterized by simple, hearty, and wholesome foods that emphasize fresh, locally sourced ingredients and traditional recipes passed down through generations.

There are plenty of shops and restaurants, like Dutch Country Market, Das Dutchman Essenhaus, Heritage Ridge Creamery, Ben’s Soft Pretzels, Blue Gate Restaurant & Bakery or even an in-home Amish dinner at Yoder’s Homestyle Cooking where you can enjoy a buggy ride.

They all offer Amish cuisine like roasted meats, mashed potatoes, homemade bread, and pies.

Right next to the flea market there is E&S Bulk Food supermarket, where the Amish people shop. This enormous food store is home to its own bakery. Yes, they use electronic cash registers, but they don’t take credit cards. Again, have either cash or checkbook handy. ATMs are also available on site.

How to get there

You can either drive to Amish Country or fly to Chicago or Indianapolis where you can rent a car and ride over your destination.

You might want to know that Shipshewana is a "dry town", where the sale or consumption of alcoholic beverages is prohibited or restricted. So, you are welcome to bring your favorite drinks from out of town to be consumed in private.

Accommodation

Amish Country in Indiana offers a variety of accommodation options, including hotels, motels, and extended stay options.

We stayed at Hotel Elkhart with the award-winning public relations firm Geiger & Associates, located right on Main Street where the main action is.

Built in 1923, the hotel hosted notable figures like Bob Hope and JFK. Completely renovated for Tapestry Collection by Hilton, it’s a full-service boutique hotel in downtown Elkhart.

Then, we stayed at the Blue Gate Garden Inn in Shipshewana, a short distance from the famous flea market and auction center.

This is a cozy, country-inspired décor paired with thoughtful amenities designed for both relaxation and convenience.