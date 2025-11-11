Fredericksburg Celebrates the Holidays with a Very Special Touch

Tucked in the heart of Texas Hill Country, Fredericksburg charms visitors year-round with its blend of German tradition and Texan hospitality—but during the holiday season, it shines even brighter. Twinkling lights drape its historic Main Street, carols fill the crisp evening air, and festive aromas drift from bakeries offering old-world treats like stollen and gingerbread.

If you’re planning a trip to Texas for the Holidays, this quaint town offers a perfect mix of history, culture, and celebration. Families can enjoy the famous 26-foot German Christmas Pyramid, go ice-skating in the town square, or explore the many local wineries for a cozy winter tasting.

Fredericksburg’s exceptional ability to maintain its dual heritage creates a holiday experience both timeless and uniquely Texan. Here, amid rolling vineyards and festive lights, the season feels warmer, the nights brighter, and the spirit of community stronger than ever. For more information, visit this site.

Fredericksburg's Christmas Nights of Lights: November 25, 2025–January 6, 2026. Marktplatz Nightly at 6 p.m. | Closed December 5 and 3. Experience the magic of the season each evening with the lighting of the Community Christmas Tree and iconic German Christmas Pyramid - the 26-foot carousel-like structure called a Weihnachtspyramide. Enjoy the festive music and audio presentation on the rich German culture of Fredericksburg that is sure to bring the holiday spirit to life. Whether you're ice skating or shopping along Main Street, each night will be filled with joy and laughter for all ages. Visit here for more information.

Deck the Halls at Sauer-Beckman Living History Farm November 29. Lyndon B. Johnson State Park and Historic Site 10 a.m -2 p.m. All are welcome to come deck the halls and decorate for the holidays at the Sauer-Beckman Living History Farm with handmade arts and crafts. Located at Lyndon B. Johnson State Park and Historic Site, Sauer-Beckman is a living history farmstead where visitors can learn about seasonal activities such as sausage making, sheep shearing and canning. Visit here for more information.

Night the Light Christmas Parade December 5. Main Street 6:30 p.m. Gather on Fredericksburg’s Historic Main Street to bask in the twinkling lights of the annual parade. Don’t miss out on capturing a picture with Mr. and Mrs. Clause who will be available in the Peppermint Platz following the parade.

Santa Day Parade December 6. Main Street and Courthouse Square 10 a.m. Santa is making a stop in Fredericksburg to visit with local children and here their wish lists this holiday season. Coming in from the North Pole, Santa will be making his first stop at Fredericksburg Fire Department fire engine in the 800 block of W. Main Street. Santa and his sleigh will continue down Main St. to Washington St. then he will head back to the gazebo on the Gillespie County Courthouse Square around 10 a.m. There, he will visit children to uncover what they really want for Christmas. Santa even brought early Christmas gifts of free bags filled with holiday goodies.

Kinderfest December 6. Pioneer Museum 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. A wonderful tradition for children 10 and under. A free event full of fun, cheer and holiday spirit. Enjoy crafts, music, goodies and more. Children are invited to bring a stocking to hang on the giant fireplace. Don’t forget to take a picture with Santa and leave with a stocking magically filled with goodies. Visit here for more information.

56th Annual LBJ Tree Lighting at LBJ State Historic Site December 21. Lyndon B. Johnson State Park and Historic Site 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. A tradition unlike no other, started by President and Mrs. Johnson 56 years ago. Come experience carolers, a live nativity, Santa Claus, refreshments and of course, the breathtaking tree lighting. Enjoy refreshments and activities near Park Headquarters before making your way back to Sauer-Beckman Farm at dusk along a lantern-lit path. Experience the charm of an authentic Texas-German Christmas with a beautifully decorated real Christmas tree in the parlor, live music and delicious homemade treats. Visit here for more information.

Winter winery events

The Texas Wine Collective will be hosting a Holiday Treat and Wine Pairing experience on December 6th or 13th for tasty holiday-bites paired with wines from the Texas Wine Collective. Clear your calendars December 26th for The Becker Vineyard’s Annual Boxing Day Celebration. Attendees are welcome at Becker Vineyards from noon to 4:30 p.m. to enjoy wine, complimentary holiday hors d’oeuvres and Yuletide music. A tradition started by the Becker family to entertain guests, the event falls on the British holiday “Boxing Day.” Referred to by the Germans as “Zweiter Weihnachtstag” or “Second Christmas.”

Holiday shopping

Fredericksburg offers a festive lineup of shopping experiences this holiday season, from artisan markets to hands-on creations and one-of-a-kind finds.

Holiday Market – November 22 Part of the 66th Annual Gillespie County Historical Home Tour, the Holiday Market runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and features nearly 20 artisanal vendors offering handmade gifts and seasonal treats. Admission is included with Home Tour tickets, or market-only entry is $12.

Enchanted Fredericksburg Glassblowing – October 9–January 10, 2026. Visitors can create their own keepsake during a “Blow Your Own” ornament experience. Under the guidance of a glassblower, participants choose their colors and shape molten glass into a unique holiday ornament. Open to ages 8 and up, with discounts for multiple participants.

Fredericksburg Trade Days – December 19–21. A Hill Country tradition, Fredericksburg Trade Days features more than 350 vendors showcasing antiques, collectibles, clothing, jewelry, food and more. Open Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A $5 parking pass is valid for the entire weekend.

Redbud Artisan Market – December 13–14 Returning to Marktplatz, Redbud Artisan Market is a juried market highlighting over 50 Texas artisans specializing in fine crafts, jewelry, pottery, metalwork, photography and glass art. Live music throughout the weekend adds to the holiday atmosphere. Open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For a complete calendar of winter events and travel planning resources, visit VisitFredericksburgTX.com online.