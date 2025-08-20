Amish Country, an unforgettable escape to new experiences

Nestled in the heart of the state of Indiana, Amish Country gives you the opportunity to immerse yourself in a unique culture through history, markets, food, and uncommon experiences.

People might perceive the Amish differently due to a combination of their unique lifestyle, deep-rooted religious beliefs, and selective approach to modernity, like riding horse-drawn carriages, but the fact is they are known for simple living, plain dress, Christian pacifism, and slowness to adopt many conveniences of modern technology.

TRAVEL Hot Springs, experience the charm of the early 1900s surrounded by nature

“We have a view neither to interrupt family time, nor replace face-to-face conversations whenever possible, and a view to maintain self-sufficiency,” John Yoder explained.

Elkhart County

The city of Elkhart is the perfect starting point for exploring several attractions and experiences in the region.

Besides the Amish population that surrounds the city, Elkhart is home to over 50,000 residents and offers a distinctive view of urban life and outdoor beauty.

“For a community of our size to have so much to offer is quite amazing: Plenty of nice restaurants, shopping, collections of arts, artisans, Amish culture and traditional food,” Elkhart County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Jon Hunsberger stated.

“Primarily people come here for history and culture,” he emphasized.

Here the Midwest Museum of American Art stands out with a curated selection of nearly 6.500 objects, including paintings, spanning over 200 years of American art.

“One of my favorite pieces is Sheaves of Corn (1931), by Grant Wood. The same artist who made the famous American Gothic in 1930”, museum’s director Brian Byrn admitted.

At Goertzen Pottery, you can appreciate the work of ceramist Mark Goertzen and his artisan friends in a wide display of kitchen and home pieces.

Close to Elkhart you will find Goshen, Middlebury, and Nappanee where the arts, shopping, dining, and nature come together as a whole.

Pay attention to the Wellfield Botanical Garden. This not-for-profit organization, funded by private donations, earned revenue, memberships, and grants, is expanded over 36 acres to create a community asset that serves locals and visitors alike, preserving the natural habitat and contributing to the local economy.

You also find in Goshen the US Janus motorcycles manufacturer, known for its American-made craftsmanship, with a focus on vintage-inspired designs.

Elkhart County is also home to the largest manufacturing of motorhomes in the nation, and the RV/MH Hall of Fame features a variety of historical recreational vehicles from Airstream, Winnebago, and other American makers.

Embed

Shipshewana

As you approach Shipshewana, you will notice more chic horse-drawn black carriages they call buggies. Pay attention to the horses´ natural, smooth, and rhythmic gaits. Today´s riders have been breeding, feeding, and training these stallions since they were kids.

While you’re planning to shop at the famous flea market, visit the Menno-Hof first where you can learn about Amish history through multimedia presentations, historical environments, and colorful displays.

Here history unfolds as you explore a 17th century sailing ship and replicas of a 19th century print shop, and Amish home.

One of the most significant Amish stories comes from the 16th century, when a number of Christians faced brutal torture and death in Europe due to their unwavering faith.

Dirk Willems endured torture, stood trial, and was ultimately convicted for organizing secret church gatherings in his own home and performing private baptisms. He escaped from prison. But when the guard pursuing him fell through the ice, Willems turned around to save the guard. He was then recaptured, tortured, and killed.

Time for shopping and experience some good Amish auction. This is Amish Country, and yes, there are horses, buggies, and bicycles on the roads.

The Shipshewana Flea Market is the center of action Tuesdays & Wednesdays throughout the Summer. Here you will find fair prices for home décor, clothing, produce, plants, tools, crafts, books, beauty supplies, accessories, handmade items, vintage items, and everything imaginable.

Keep in mind that most of the merchants don’t accept credit cards. You need to have either cash or your checkbook handy. ATMs are available on site.

When it comes to auctions, the Amish know how to do it. You can move from ring to ring at the Shipshewana Antique Auction Building every Wednesday, year-round, to catch the best deals on a wide variety of merchandise, as six to nine rapid-fire speech auctioneers call out bids and encourage bidding.

The Riegsecker family is an institution in Shipshewana. They own and operate the Blue Gate hospitality business, known for its Amish-style food restaurant, bakery, theater, and hotel.

Check out the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center, you might find great country, folk, or rock music concerts, where all-time great performers have graced this stage in the past, or even some good musical or comedy show.

Good eats

Here the food scene is ample. Amish gastronomy is characterized by simple, hearty, and wholesome foods that emphasize fresh, locally sourced ingredients and traditional recipes passed down through generations.

There are plenty of shops and restaurants, like Dutch Country Market, Das Dutchman Essenhaus, Heritage Ridge Creamery, Ben’s Soft Pretzels, Blue Gate Restaurant & Bakery or even an in-home Amish dinner at Yoder’s Homestyle Cooking where you can enjoy a buggy ride.

They all offer Amish cuisine like roasted meats, mashed potatoes, homemade bread, and pies.

Right next to the flea market there is E&S Bulk Food supermarket, where the Amish shop. This enormous food store is home to its own bakery. Yes, they use electronic cash registers, but they don’t take credit cards. Again, have either cash or checkbook handy. ATMs are also available on site.

You might want to know that Shipshewana is a "dry town", where the sale or consumption of alcoholic beverages is prohibited or restricted. So, you are welcome to bring your favorite drinks from out of town to be consumed in private.

How to get there

You can either drive to Amish Country or fly to Chicago or Indianapolis where you can rent a car and ride over your destination.

Accommodation

Amish Country in Indiana offers a variety of accommodation options, including hotels, motels, and extended stay options.

First, we stayed at Hotel Elkhart with the award-winning public relations firm Geiger & Associates, located right on Main Street where the main action is.

Built in 1923, the hotel hosted notable figures like Bob Hope and JFK. Completely renovated for Tapestry Collection by Hilton, it’s a full-service boutique hotel in downtown Elkhart.

Then, we stayed at the Blue Gate Garden Inn in Shipshewana, a short distance from the famous flea market and auction center.

This is a cozy, country-inspired décor paired with thoughtful amenities designed for both relaxation and convenience.