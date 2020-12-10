Cuba: Carta abierta por los Derechos Humanos en la isla

Carta abierta

A los cubanos donde quiera que vivan e independiente de la ideología que profesen, sobre la necesidad de un Diálogo Nacional.

A las organizaciones internacionales y de derechos humanos.

A los gobiernos democráticos del mundo.

A los ciudadanos libres.

1- Luego de sesenta años de instaurarse una dictadura totalitaria de corte comunista, las tensiones al seno de la sociedad insular se agravan de manera irreversible.

2- En el último bienio, al agotamiento por la perenne crisis, se suma la falta de liderazgo del grupo en el poder y la desatención a los serios problemas acumulados en el país: el subdesarrollo crónico, el desempleo, crisis de alimentos, medicinas, insalubridad y una constante incertidumbre sobre el presente y el futuro de la nación.

3- Ante los claros signos de disfuncionalidad y agotamiento del estado, medrado, además por la falta absoluta de libertades, las violaciones permanentes de la Constitución y por la corrupción en todos los niveles, la sociedad da señales de angustia, malestar e irritación.

4- Así mismo, la sociedad ha comenzado a llamar la atención de manera perceptible a través de diferentes acciones cívicas, y la sentada de protesta y reclamo de más de 300 ciudadanos, en su mayoría jóvenes artistas e intelectuales, pidiendo al gobierno que escuche sus demandas libertarias y de solidaridad con los huelguistas del Movimiento San Isidro.

5- La respuesta de las autoridades ha sido movilizar efectivos militares, policiales paramilitares y civiles contra la ciudadanía; las de lanzar una campaña de desinformación, amedrentamiento y asesinato de la reputación de los intelectuales, artistas, periodistas y ciudadanos dispuestos a participar en un diálogo que apunte a una distensión y el respeto del disenso.

6- Las autoridades utilizan la actual situación sanitaria como herramienta para la represión legal. Se crea así un vacío ético entre salud pública y salud moral en el estado, que fortalece las tendencias centrífugas de la sociedad.

7- No ha faltado en el último decenio la actitud constructiva, creativa y solícita de la comunidad internacional, los Estados Unidos de América, la Unión Europea, Japón, varios países latinoamericanos, el Club de Paris y otras organizaciones transnacionales, dando pasos para eliminar tensiones y crear un clima positivo al interior y el exterior de Cuba.

8- Ante todas estas acciones de la ciudadanía, la sociedad civil cubana, y la comunidad internacional, el gobierno del estado, en contradicción con importantes premisas institucionales del Estado, solo ha tenido como respuesta la intransigencia, intolerancia, el odio y la violencia, y la negativa a un diálogo inclusivo desde la condición nacional.

9- En esa lógica, intenta transferir las tensiones acumuladas en el interior de la isla, al escenario internacional, culpándolo del drama que implica a toda la nación. Al mismo tiempo que apoya y se solidariza con sus aliados internacionales, demoniza cuando se trata del apoyo y la solidaridad internacional, a la comunidad de derechos humanos y prodemocrática cubana.

Por esas razones, los periodistas independientes y demás grupos alternativos de la sociedad civil nos pronunciamos:

1- A favor de las libertades individuales recogidas a la Declaración de los Derechos Humanos de las Naciones Unidas, de la que Cuba es signataria aunque el régimen prohíbe la circulación de este documento en el país, así como los reflejados en la Constitución cubana.

2- Por un diálogo nacional y por reformas profundas en todos los órdenes donde se resuelvan los problemas estructurales del país y la nación cubana.

3- El acompañamiento de los organismos internacionales y la comunidad internacional a este esfuerzo de la sociedad civil. Facilitando el diálogo y evitando los obstáculos que lo puedan frenar.

La Habana, 10 de diciembre de 2020

Los abajo firmantes, de antemano agradecen la difusión de esta carta en redes sociales y medios a su alcance.

Open Letter

To Cubans wherever they live and regardless of their ideology, this is about the need for a national dialogue.

To international and human rights organizations.

To the democratic governments of the world.

To all free citizen.

1. After sixty years of an established totalitarian communist dictatorship, the tensions within the island society are irreversibly aggravated.

2. In the last biennium, to the exhaustion due to the perennial crisis, it adds the lack of leadership of the group in power and the neglect of the serious problems accumulated in the country, such as: chronic underdevelopment, unemployment, food and medicine crises, unhealthy conditions and a constant uncertainty about the present and the future of the nation.

3. Faced with the visible signs of dysfunctionality and exhaustion of the state, outweighed, in addition to the absolute lack of freedoms, permanent violations of the Constitution and corruption at all levels, society is showing signs of anguish, discomfort and irritation.

4. Likewise, society has begun to draw attention in a perceptible way through different civic actions, protest and claim of more than 300 citizens, mostly young artists and intellectuals, asking the government to listen to their demands for freedom and solidarity with the San Isidro Movement strikers.

5. The response of the authorities has been to mobilize the military, paramilitary police and civilian troops against the citizenry; those of launching a campaign of disinformation, intimidation and murder of the reputation of intellectuals, artists, journalists and citizens willing to participate in a campaign of detente and respect for dissent.

6. The authorities use the current health situation as a tool for legal repression. This creates an ethical vacuum between public health and moral health in the state, which strengthens societal centrifugal tendencies.

7. In the last decade it has not been absent the constructive, creative and caring attitude of the international community, the United States of America, the European Union, Japan, several Latin American countries, the Paris Club and other transnational organizations , taking steps to eliminate tensions and create a positive climate inside and outside of Cuba.

8. Faced with all these actions by the citizens, Cuban civil society, and the international community, the state government, in contradiction with important institutional premises of the State, has only had as a response intransigence, intolerance, hatred and violence, and refusal to an inclusive dialogue from the national condition.

9. In this logic, the State tries to transfer the accumulated tensions in the interior of the island, to the international stage, blaming it for the drama that involves the entire nation. At the same time that it supports and stands in solidarity with its international allies, it demonizes the Cuban human rights and pro-democracy community when it comes to international support and solidarity.

For these reasons, independent journalists and other alternative groups of civil society speak out:

1. In favor of individual freedoms included in the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights, of which Cuba is a signatory, although the regime prohibits the circulation of this document in the country, as well as those reflected in the Cuban Constitution.

2. For a national dialogue and for profound reforms in all areas that leads to solving the structural problems of the country and the Cuban nation.

3. The accompaniment of international organizations and the international community to this effort by civil society. Facilitating dialogue and avoiding obstacles that may stop it.

Havana, December 10, 2020

Those signing bellow appreciate the dissemination of this letter on social networks and media at their disposal.