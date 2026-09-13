Beyond Paris: New Routes to France from the United States

MIAMI. - France is about to become easier to reach from the United States, but the most interesting part of the expansion may be where travelers will land.

While Paris remains the country’s principal international gateway, a series of new and returning nonstop flights scheduled for 2027 will give travelers more direct access to other parts of France, from the Mediterranean coast and Provence to the southwest and the French Riviera.

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Beginning in spring 2027, new services from New York, Washington, D.C., Denver and Seattle will connect travelers directly with Paris, Marseille, Nice and Toulouse. American Airlines will also restore nonstop service between Charlotte and Paris.

The new routes add to established connections from major U.S. metropolitan areas, including New York, Washington, D.C., Miami and Los Angeles, further strengthening the air links between the two countries.

For travelers, the significance goes beyond the convenience of avoiding a connection. Direct flights to Marseille, Nice and Toulouse can make it easier to build an itinerary around regions that offer a very different experience from the French capital.

A Direct Route to Provence

One of the most notable additions will be the new connection between Newark and Marseille, providing a direct gateway from the United States to France’s Mediterranean coast and Provence.

Beginning in June 2027, United Airlines will operate daily nonstop service from Newark aboard its new Airbus A321XLR aircraft.

For travelers interested in southern France, the route offers a different starting point from the traditional arrival in Paris. Marseille’s Old Port and Mediterranean coastline will be directly accessible, as will the landscapes, villages, vineyards and cultural heritage of Provence.

Instead of connecting through Paris or another European hub, visitors can begin their French journey in the south and build an itinerary around the Mediterranean and Provence.

New York and the French Riviera

The Côte d’Azur will also gain another nonstop connection from the United States.

Beginning May 6, American Airlines will introduce seasonal daily service between New York–JFK and Nice, using an Airbus A321XLR.

Nice provides a natural entry point to the French Riviera, with Cannes, Antibes and other Mediterranean destinations nearby. For American travelers, the new flight adds another option for reaching one of France’s best-known coastal regions without first traveling through Paris.

Washington, D.C., Heads to Toulouse

Southwestern France is gaining a new connection of its own, with Toulouse set to welcome nonstop service from Washington, D.C.

United Airlines will begin daily service from Washington Dulles International Airport in April 2027, linking the U.S. capital directly with Toulouse and the Occitanie region.

Known as La Ville Rose for its distinctive rose-colored architecture, Toulouse combines centuries of history with a lively culinary and cultural scene. The city is also a gateway to a broader region of southwestern France, where historic towns, landscapes and cultural attractions offer travelers an alternative to the country’s better-known destinations.

With the addition of Marseille and Toulouse, United will become the only U.S. airline offering nonstop service to both French cities, expanding its French network beyond the country's traditional international gateways.

More Ways to Reach Paris

Paris, of course, is not being left out of expansion.

United Airlines will launch daily nonstop service between Denver and Paris in May 2027, creating a new direct connection between the Rocky Mountain region and the French capital.

From the Pacific Northwest, Alaska Airlines will launch its first-ever service to France with a nonstop route between Seattle and Paris beginning in spring 2027. The seasonal service will operate five times a week through the fall, giving travelers in the region another direct option for reaching France.

Meanwhile, American Airlines will resume nonstop service between Charlotte and Paris on March 4, 2027. The returning route restores a connection between the southeastern United States and the French capital just as the spring travel season gets underway.

Together, the new and returning services broaden the geographic reach of nonstop flights to France, giving travelers in several parts of the United States more choices when planning a trip.

A Different Kind of French Experience

The expansion is also taking place at the premium end of the market.

Air France will introduce its new La Première cabin on daily flights between San Francisco International Airport and Paris–Charles de Gaulle. The move brings the airline’s most exclusive travel experience to the Bay Area, with a private airport journey, personalized service and French gastronomy forming part of the experience.

The broader expansion comes as France continues to attract large numbers of American visitors.

“France welcomed five million American travelers in 2025, and the 2026 fall season is already showing a 9.7 % increase giving us strong reason to be optimistic about 2027” said Adam Oubuih, CEO of Atout France, France’s Tourism Development Agency.

“This level of investment across multiple airlines is a strong reflection of the continued demand for travel to France from the United States. What is particularly significant is that this growth is not limited to Paris. New nonstop connections to Marseille, Toulouse and Nice are opening more of France directly to American travelers and creating new opportunities to discover the diversity of our destinations.”

For American travelers, that may ultimately be the most important development. France is no longer simply a destination reached through Paris. With more nonstop options arriving in different parts of the country, the journey itself can begin closer to the region travelers want to explore.

U.S. Cities with Nonstop Flights to France

As of today, the U.S. cities offering nonstop flights to France include: