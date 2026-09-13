Experience the Heart and Soul of Armenian Cooking

Nestled in the South Caucasus, at the crossroads of Eastern Europe and Western Asia, Armenia offers an extraordinary cuisine deeply rooted in ancient agricultural traditions, mountain ingredients, and centuries of interaction with neighboring cultures.

It features grilled meats like chicken, pork, lamb or freshwater trout, fresh herbs, lavash bread baked in clay ovens in the ground, and hearty stews.

Here some Armenian dishes worth trying

Khorovats: Armenia’s barbecue and perhaps the dish most closely associated with Armenian celebrations. Pork, lamb or beef is grilled over charcoal, often accompanied by onions, tomatoes, peppers and fresh herbs. More than a meal, it is a social ritual, with the cooking itself becoming part of the gathering.

Dolma: Stuffed leaves and vegetables

Grape leaves, cabbage or vegetables are filled with seasoned meat and rice, although meatless versions are also popular. Armenian dolma comes in numerous regional and family variations.

Lavash: The bread at the center of the table

Thin, soft lavash is traditionally baked against the walls of a tonir, a clay oven sunk into the ground. It is used to wrap food, accompany meals and share at the table. Its preparation and meaning are recognized by UNESCO as intangible cultural heritage.

Harissa: A dish with deep roots. Wheat and meat are slowly cooked together until they develop a thick, almost creamy consistency. Traditionally prepared for special occasions, harissa illustrates the importance of wheat and grain in Armenia's culinary heritage.

Tan: Made primarily from yogurt, water and salt. The yogurt is diluted with water until it becomes a thin, refreshing drink, with a mildly sour and salty flavor. It is often chilled. It is a good example of how Armenian cuisine makes use of simple, locally available ingredients.

Armenia's tradition of dried fruits and sweets reflects the country's abundance of orchards and vineyards and the practical art of preserving the harvest. Apricots, grapes, plums, figs and other fruits are dried or transformed into preserves, while walnuts and grape juice become sujukh, a distinctive traditional sweet. Pastries such as gata complete the table, where dried fruits, nuts and sweets are often shared with coffee or tea as part of the country's enduring culture of hospitality.

Experiences

At the Sheram by Mariam restaurant, we had the opportunity to learn how to prepare traditional dolma. A highly rated family-run gem located in Areni, a village in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor province.

In Garni, the 7 QAR Restaurant is celebrated for its panoramic views of the Garni Gorge and the ancient Temple of Garni. It specializes in traditional Armenian cuisine, fresh local ingredients, and scenic outdoor dining. Here you can watch and learn how they make the traditional thin flatbread Lavash, known for its soft, pliable texture and versatility.

Back in Yerevan, we highly recommend Abovyan 12 and Zepyur restaurants, where you can enjoy traditional Armenian cuisine with a modern twist.

On Tpagrichneri Street in Yerevan, Gagoyi Mot is a small food kiosk where traditional Armenian dishes are served through a window. The unassuming spot offers remarkably flavorful food at very affordable prices. Among the options worth trying are the homemade shawarma and tan, a refreshing yogurt-based drink.

Wine

In Armenia, wine is woven into the country's culinary heritage. With a winemaking tradition stretching back thousands of years, wine accompanies the shared table much as lavash, herbs and grilled meats do. Indigenous grapes such as Areni have given Armenia a distinctive wine identity, while the tradition of raising a glass to guests and important occasions reinforces wine's role in Armenian hospitality.

“For Khorovats, I recommend red wines, particularly those made from Armenia's indigenous Areni grape, pair naturally with grilled lamb and other meats”. Abovyan 12 executive Chef Erik Hayrapetyan explained.

For a phenomenal Harissa and a meat dish at Yerevans restaurant, featuring specialty local grills, kebabs, and steaks, we had a striking Vosken red dry wine.

Yet Armenian cuisine brings together ancient flavors, indigenous wines, dried fruits and traditional sweets, reflecting the country’s fertile land, enduring culinary traditions and generous culture of hospitality.