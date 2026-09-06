Bhutan: Pristine landscapes, rich culture, and a commitment to Sustainability

Bhutan features high mountain peaks, deep green valleys, ancient Buddhist traditions, and a distinctive commitment to protecting its natural environment and cultural heritage. Known as the Land of the Thunder Dragon, the country is recognized for its pristine landscapes, rich culture, and approach to sustainable tourism.

While planning a trip to Bhutan, we learn about nature, culture, and a national commitment to sustainability.

These three elements are deeply connected in Bhutan. Its forests and mountains are protected as national treasures, Buddhism influences everyday life and cultural traditions, and tourism policies are designed to encourage visitors to experience the country while minimizing their impact on its environment and communities.

Pristine Landscapes

Himalayan Mountains: Towering peaks cover much of the northern region, including Gangkhar Puensum, widely recognized as the world's highest unclimbed mountain.

Towering peaks cover much of the northern region, including Gangkhar Puensum, widely recognized as the world's highest unclimbed mountain. Forest Cover: Forests cover more than 70 percent of Bhutan's territory, providing important habitat for wildlife and playing a major role in the country's environmental policies.

Forests cover more than 70 percent of Bhutan's territory, providing important habitat for wildlife and playing a major role in the country's environmental policies. Flowing Rivers: Rivers originating in the Himalayas flow through forested valleys, contributing to the country's dramatic landscapes and rich ecosystems.

Rich Culture

Buddhist Traditions: Buddhism is deeply woven into Bhutanese life, influencing its traditions, art, architecture, festivals, and spiritual practices.

Buddhism is deeply woven into Bhutanese life, influencing its traditions, art, architecture, festivals, and spiritual practices. Traditional Clothing: Bhutanese men traditionally wear the gho, while women wear the kira. Traditional dress remains an important expression of national identity.

Bhutanese men traditionally wear the gho, while women wear the kira. Traditional dress remains an important expression of national identity. Unique Architecture: Bhutanese buildings are distinguished by elaborate woodwork, painted façades, distinctive windows, and strong connections to the country's Buddhist heritage.

Commitment to Sustainability

Carbon Negative: Bhutan's extensive forests absorb more carbon dioxide than the country emits, making it one of the world's few carbon-negative countries.

Bhutan's extensive forests absorb more carbon dioxide than the country emits, making it one of the world's few carbon-negative countries. Constitutional Protection: Bhutan's Constitution requires at least 60 percent of the country to remain under forest cover for all time.

Bhutan's Constitution requires at least 60 percent of the country to remain under forest cover for all time. Gross National Happiness: Bhutan is internationally known for its philosophy of Gross National Happiness, which places importance on people's well-being, culture, the environment, and sustainable development alongside economic progress.

Bhutan's emphasis on Gross National Happiness (GNH) rather than relying solely on Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has become one of the country's most distinctive characteristics.

The philosophy extends to tourism. Bhutan has developed a “high-value, low-impact” tourism model intended to generate economic benefits while protecting the country's natural environment and cultural heritage.

Visitors pay a Sustainable Development Fee that supports national priorities, including environmental conservation, infrastructure, cultural preservation, and other initiatives. The approach is intended to ensure that tourism contributes to Bhutan's development without allowing the country to become overwhelmed by mass tourism.

For travelers preparing to visit, this philosophy provides an important introduction to Bhutan. The country is not simply promoting its spectacular scenery; it is also seeking to preserve the cultural traditions, communities and natural resources that define its identity.

Buddhism is best understood in Bhutan as both a religion and a philosophical and cultural foundation. It has influenced the country's values, architecture, art, festivals, social traditions, and relationship with nature.

The belief that living beings and the natural world are interconnected has helped shape attitudes toward environmental protection, community well-being, and respect for sacred places.

For anyone planning a journey to Bhutan, understanding these principles provides important context for experiencing the country.

Gastronomy

Bhutanese cuisine is defined by two main pillars: hot chilies and creamy homemade cow or yak cheese. However, when ordering food they can adjust the heat ingredients.

In Bhutan, chilies are not used as a mere seasoning or garnish; they are treated as a foundational vegetable. Because of the crisp mountain air and high-altitude living, the food is purposefully designed to be hearty, warming, and comforting.

Besides Bhutanese dishes, there are Tibetan, Nepali, and Indian food, which are all quite common and well represented throughout the country.

Iconic Dishes

Ema Datshi (Chilies & Cheese): The undisputed national dish of Bhutan. An authentic bowl consists entirely of split green or red-hot chilies simmered down in a rich pool of melted farmhouse cheese and local butter. It is eaten daily with mountains of red rice.

Kewa Datshi & Shamu Datshi: Milder variations of the national dish. Kewa Datshi features tender, sliced potatoes swimming in cheese sauce with just a hint of chili, while Shamu Datshi highlights earthy, wild Himalayan mushrooms.

Phaksha Paa & Sikam Paa: Rich, slow-cooked pork dishes. Phaksha Paa features thick cuts of pork stewed with whole radishes and dried red chilies. Sikam Paa uses strips of sun-dried pork belly (like thick, fatty bacon) flash-fried with dry chili pods.

Meals are deeply communal events, traditionally shared while sitting cross-legged on woven mats around a low timber table. Food is served out of hand-woven bamboo baskets called bangchung and beautiful hand-carved wooden bowls. While modern restaurants provide utensils, authentic homestays and rural households eat cleanly with their right hands, rolling the nutty red rice into a compact ball to scoop up the rich, cheesy stews.

How to get there

To get to Bhutan from the US, you must connect planes in a Dubai, New Delhi, or Bangkok.

No international airlines fly directly into Bhutan, and only certified pilots from Drukair and Bhutan Airlines are permitted to land at Paro International Airport (PBH) due to the dangerous terrain.

Best Middle East Hub: Dubai (DXB). Emirates offers direct routes from Miami (MIA) and other major US cities straight into Dubai, aligning perfectly with your itinerary with Drukair.

Best South Asian Hubs: New Delhi (DEL), Kolkata (CCU), or Kathmandu (KTM). Air India and American Airlines offer paths connecting through New York or Europe into New Delhi.

Best Southeast Asian Hub: Bangkok (BKK). This is a highly popular option with daily connections into Bhutan.

Once at a gateway hub, you must transfer to a flight operated exclusively by Drukair or Bhutan Airlines. Because these flights do not appear on standard US booking aggregators like Expedia, you must book them directly through the official airline websites or your licensed Bhutanese tour operator.

Visa and fees

US citizens need a visa to enter Bhutan. There is no option for a traditional, unarranged "visa on arrival" for American travelers; your entire visa framework must be pre-processed and cleared before you are even permitted to board a flight to Paro.

Visa Fee: A one-time, non-refundable USD $40 application processing fee.

Sustainable Development Fee (SDF): A government tax of USD $100 per adult, per night. Children aged 6 to 12 receive a discounted rate of $50 per night.

Most US travelers choose to submit documents directly to a licensed Bhutanese tour company, as they process the application on your behalf.

The official Bhutan Department of Tourism Operator Portal can help you to find an authorized tour company.