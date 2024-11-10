Celebrate Christmas in San Antonio

Downtown San Antonio in Texas celebrates the Holidays with a Christmas -themed promenade with decorations, light-draped trees, live music, street food, local products, and several events from November 29th. throughout January 2nd.

Visitors are encouraged to enjoy this holiday season in one of the most historic cities in the nation. Founded as a Spanish mission and colonial outpost in 1718, the settlement became the first chartered civil town in 1731 in what now present-day Texas is.

Today, San Antonio has evolved into a modern, prosperous city of 1.5 million inhabitants, the second most populated in the state of Texas.

As you visit the city, enjoy the River Walk, as architect Robert H. H. Hugman visioned it in 1929.

The two-mile loop in Downtown San Antonio offers a variety of restaurants, tours, arts, and shops. By night, a vibrant nightlife scene takes over with music, restaurants, and bars.

Don’t miss the chapel of the Alamo Mission, built by Spanish missionaries in 1718, where white American settlers (Texans) gathered at for a 13-day standoff against the Mexican army. Although most all the Texans died, the battle was a turning point in the Texas Revolution.

Nine years later, in 1845, Texas became the 28th state in the United States.

Visit website VisitSanAntonio for more information.

How to get there

San Antonio has a convenient and modern airport that is located 20 minutes from the city.

Well served by restaurants and shops, the SAT has non-stops flights from Dallas and many other cities.

Where to Stay

This Texan city has plenty of places to stay overnight. From hostels and Airbnb apartments to five-star hotels and historic buildings, like The Gunter, where you can travel back in time.