From Miami to the Land of Fire and Ice Aboard Icelandair's New aircraft

Flying more than eight hours from Miami’s warm Atlantic shores to the otherworldly landscapes of Iceland calls for a comfortable ride—and Icelandair delivers. The airline’s brand-new Airbus A321LR connects the sun-soaked beaches of South Florida to the northern wonderland island with style.

For decades, the Boeing 757 was Icelandair ’s workhorse. But even icons retire. As President and CEO Bogi Nils Bogason puts it, “the arrival of this modern, fuel-efficient narrowbody marks the start of a new era.” And he’s right: this sleek aircraft is not only completely new—from the seats to the entertainment system—but also 30% more fuel-efficient than the aging fleet it’s replacing.

Operating such a jet isn’t cheap. Market lease rates for the A321LR hover around $16,000 per day—before adding $12,000 in fuel and several thousand more in crew, maintenance, airport, and navigation expenses. But Icelandair manages to maintain competitive fares without sacrificing much passenger service.

With a range capable of nine hours nonstop, the A321LR carries 187 passengers: 22 in Saga Premium Class and 165 in Economy.

Saga Premium Class

The experience begins at Miami International Airport, where Saga Premium travelers have priority check-in and can relax in the Turkish Airlines Lounge’s Business Room: buffet spread, and drinks set the tone for the journey ahead.

Once on board, the first thing you notice is the warmth of the crew’s welcome—and the beautiful Italian-made Geven Comoda recliner seats. Arranged in a 2–2 configuration, these aren’t lie-flat beds, but they’re comfortable. Think of them as a blend between U.S. domestic first class and the better international premium economy seats—but with Icelandair’s fresh, modern twist.

Each seat offers 21 inches of width, 42 inches of legroom, and 7 inches of recline. The value proposition is hard to beat: round-trip fares typically start at $1,400, depending on the season.

Entertainment comes via a crisp 16-inch 4K OLED touchscreen stocked with movies, shows, children’s content, and a highly detailed, customizable flight map. Wi-Fi is included for Saga Premium passengers, and each seat features USB-C ports, AC power outlets, and footrests. A pillow and blanket, noise-canceling headphones, and an amenity kit (available on request) round out the setup.

Before takeoff, glasses of chilled Prosecco set the mood.

Please, watch the video recap we include here.

Embed

When it comes to food service, Icelandair serves a three-course meal on its North America flights.

We had two options for the main course: flavorful black-garlic chicken skewers with smoked beetroot bulgur salad. Another choice was butter-fried cod on celeriac mousse with potatoes served in real ceramic plates.

The service began with bread, whipped butter, and a sprinkle of Icelandic lava salt—an unexpected delight that blends flaky sea salt with activated charcoal for a smooth, earthy flavor.

The appetizer, which was served alongside the meal, consisted of nobashi-style shrimp with wakame salad and sesame seeds, fresh and balanced.

Dessert was a surprising and satisfying “pumpkin trio”—mousse, spice syrup, and crumble presented as a layered trifle.

The drink selection isn’t extensive, but it’s curated: wines from Italy, New Zealand, Spain, and France (including a French sparkling wine made outside Champagne), plus coffee served with Icelandic chocolate. Icelandic spirits—gin, vodka, and even whisky—are a highlight worth trying.

The crew in this sector was quite friendly. With two flight attendants working in the cabin, they were available upon request, despite the large 22-seat cabin.

Icelandair offers a lounge at its hub airport in Reykjavík, known as the Saga Lounge. It feels like a calm Nordic retreat. Warm lighting, plenty of seating—including loungers—and sweeping tarmac views, make it an easy place to relax between flights.

When we visited, the buffet leaned toward a light lunch with barbecue chicken, fish dishes, cheese, salads, and desserts. A generous selection of wines, beers, soft drinks, and coffees rounded out the experience.

Economy Class

The 165-seat Economy cabin continues the fresh, modern feel of the A321LR. The 31-inch pitch offers decent legroom, and the adjustable headrests and individual air vents make a noticeable difference on an eight-hour flight.

Each seat includes a sharp 13-inch touchscreen with plenty of entertainment options and the same customizable map found in Saga Premium. USB ports are available, and Wi-Fi can be purchased.

Icelandair offers three Economy fare types, starting at $399.00 depending on availability, each with different baggage and refund options. All include carry-on, complimentary tea, coffee, and water.

Additional drinks and meals can be purchased from a reasonably priced onboard menu. From salads, hot sandwiches, pasta and pizza to a three-course hot meal in a box, and a selection of spirits, wine and beers.

One of Icelandair’s greatest perks remains its Stopover Program: you can spend up to several days exploring Iceland at no additional airfare when connecting between North America and Europe.

And what could be better than two destinations for the price of one?

Iceland is a landscape like no other—glacier-capped mountains, black-sand beaches, waterfalls, ancient lava fields, steaming geysers, and the dancing glow of the Northern Lights. As Icelandair likes to say: stopping in Iceland is easy… the hard part is leaving.