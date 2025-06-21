sábado 21  de  junio 2025
TRAVEL

Germany is a great travel destination

This European country offers a lot more than landscapes, historical sites, and vibrant cities

Eltz Castle, Wierschem, Germany.

Eltz Castle, Wierschem, Germany.

UNSPLASH
Diario las Américas | JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ
Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

When it comes to diverse landscapes, historical sites, and vibrant cities, Germany is on the list. You may consider visiting the Bavarian region, Berlin, or Munich, but there is a lot more.

Diverse Landscapes: From the North Sea and Baltic Sea coasts to the Alps in the south, Germany boasts a wide range of natural beauty. You can find stunning river valleys, charming low mountain ranges, and numerous national parks and nature parks.

Lee además
Impresionante fachada de la biblioteca romana de Celso.
TRAVEL

All the way to Ephesus, aboard Turkish Airlines
Catedral Basílica El Pilar y río Ebro.
TRAVEL

Aragon, jewel of the Spanish crown

Historic Cities and Towns: Germany is steeped in history, evident in its numerous historical sites, medieval castles, and vibrant cities. Some examples include the Rhine Valley, Heidelberg, Berlin, Munich, and Hamburg.

Rich Culture and History: Germany offers a rich cultural experience with its museums, festivals, and traditions. Visitors can delve into its history, including experiences related to WWII, explore renowned museums like the Pergamon Museum in Berlin or the Deutsches Museum in Munich, or enjoy events like Oktoberfest.

Variety of Activities: Whether you enjoy cycling holidays, river cruises, exploring historical sites, or indulging in local food and drink, Germany has something for everyone.

The German National Tourist Office launches several campaigns: Cultureland Germany, Embrace German Nature, and Season’s Greetings.

Unique anniversaries and events, from 275 years of Bach to the 100 years of Bauhaus movement and its architectural style.

What’s new across Destination Germany: hotel openings, museum highlights, including the new Digital Museum in Hamburg in 2025, and story-ready travel ideas.

Wine growing regions, with Fohr, the most northern winery.

The Upper Middle Rhine Valley, UNESCO World Heritage.

Wadden Sea, UNESCO World Heritage

Rugen, UNESCO Biosphere Reserve

Christmas time, Germany offers around 3.000 Christmas markets, with Ravenna Gorge Christmas Market on top of the list.

Chemnitz, European Capital of Culture in 2025.

How to Get There

Several international airlines connect major airports in the United States with Germany, including Lufthansa, the German airline, with over 200 flights per week from 26 airports in the US.

You do not need a visa if you are traveling with a U.S. passport. Otherwise, you should contact the German consulate.

Visit GermanyTravel online for more information.

Temas
Te puede interesar

¡Recibe las últimas noticias en tus propias manos!

Descarga LA APP

Deja tu comentario

Las más leídas

Tommy Ford, sheriff del condado Bay, en el norte de Florida, durante una rueda de prensa. 
CORRUPCIÓN

Florida: Desmantelan red de licencias fraudulentas, implicados empleados del DMV y agencia de envíos

Un escuadrón de aeronaves K8 de fabricación china, pertenecientes a la Fuerza Aérea Venezolana, sobrevuela un desfile militar para celebrar el 211 aniversario de la Independencia de Venezuela en Caracas, el 5 de julio de 2022. 
Poder militar en descenso

Sistema de defensa aérea en Venezuela está "colapsado", según informe

El embajador de Irán en Venezuela, Ali Chegini, habla durante una manifestación contra los ataques de Israel a Irán, en solidaridad con el pueblo palestino y para pedir la paz mundial en Caracas, el 19 de junio de 2025.
VENEZUELA

Embajador de Irán en Caracas reconoce apoyo armamentístico al régimen chavista

Lejos de cualquier indicio de distanciamiento, Candela Márquez ha mantenido su habitual presencia, compartiendo momentos de su día a día con Alejandro Sanz
CELEBRIDADES

Alejandro Sanz defiende su amor con Candela Márquez

El portaaviones Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transita por el Estrecho de Gibraltar, el 25 de noviembre de 2024.
¿Escalada del conflicto?

EEUU envía un tercer portaviones cerca de Medio Oriente, escenario de guerra entre Israel e Irán

Te puede interesar

Imagen de una plataforma petrolera.
NEGOCIOS

Magnate de Florida "takes advantage" del petróleo y la crisis política venezolana

Por María Victoria Álvarez
Personas y personal de emergencia se congregan en la azotea de un edificio que fue alcanzado por un ataque israelí en Teherán el 13 de junio de 2025. 
GUERRA

Israel confirma la muerte de tres comandantes de Irán y bombardea instalación nuclear de Isfahán

El presidente Donald Trump, junto al secretario de Defensa, Pete Hegseth, habla durante una reunión de gabinete en la Casa Blanca el 10 de abril de 2025, en Washington, DC.
CONFLICTO

Trump da un "máximo" de dos semanas a Irán, que se niega a negociar mientras Israel "mantenga la ofensiva"

El portaaviones Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transita por el Estrecho de Gibraltar, el 25 de noviembre de 2024.
¿Escalada del conflicto?

EEUU envía un tercer portaviones cerca de Medio Oriente, escenario de guerra entre Israel e Irán

Cónsul general de Israel en Miami Maor Elbaz-Starinsky
MUNDO

Cónsul General de Israel en Miami: "Con nuestras acciones ayudamos al mundo"