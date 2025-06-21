Germany is a great travel destination

When it comes to diverse landscapes, historical sites, and vibrant cities, Germany is on the list. You may consider visiting the Bavarian region, Berlin, or Munich, but there is a lot more.

Diverse Landscapes: From the North Sea and Baltic Sea coasts to the Alps in the south, Germany boasts a wide range of natural beauty. You can find stunning river valleys, charming low mountain ranges, and numerous national parks and nature parks.

Historic Cities and Towns: Germany is steeped in history, evident in its numerous historical sites, medieval castles, and vibrant cities. Some examples include the Rhine Valley, Heidelberg, Berlin, Munich, and Hamburg.

Rich Culture and History: Germany offers a rich cultural experience with its museums, festivals, and traditions. Visitors can delve into its history, including experiences related to WWII, explore renowned museums like the Pergamon Museum in Berlin or the Deutsches Museum in Munich, or enjoy events like Oktoberfest.

Variety of Activities: Whether you enjoy cycling holidays, river cruises, exploring historical sites, or indulging in local food and drink, Germany has something for everyone.

The German National Tourist Office launches several campaigns: Cultureland Germany, Embrace German Nature, and Season’s Greetings.

Unique anniversaries and events, from 275 years of Bach to the 100 years of Bauhaus movement and its architectural style.

What’s new across Destination Germany: hotel openings, museum highlights, including the new Digital Museum in Hamburg in 2025, and story-ready travel ideas.

Wine growing regions, with Fohr, the most northern winery.

The Upper Middle Rhine Valley, UNESCO World Heritage.

Wadden Sea, UNESCO World Heritage

Rugen, UNESCO Biosphere Reserve

Christmas time, Germany offers around 3.000 Christmas markets, with Ravenna Gorge Christmas Market on top of the list.

Chemnitz, European Capital of Culture in 2025.

How to Get There

Several international airlines connect major airports in the United States with Germany, including Lufthansa, the German airline, with over 200 flights per week from 26 airports in the US.

You do not need a visa if you are traveling with a U.S. passport. Otherwise, you should contact the German consulate.

Visit GermanyTravel online for more information.