Journey Through the Heights of the Aragonese Pyrenees

Filled with valleys, mountain ranges, peaks, and villages, the Aragonese Pyrenees, in Spain’s Aragón region, are an ideal paradise for lovers of rural tourism, hikers, and skiers.

In this rugged mountain range, where nature hides dreamlike landscapes of rivers, streams, lagoons, and canyons, there are hundreds of hiking and skiing options for all levels, from historic paths to high-mountain routes, passing through villages rich in history and fine cuisine.

You can rent a car or simply take a train or bus from Zaragoza to Huesca and continue to Jaca, the gateway to the Aragonese Pyrenees.

In Jaca, with nearly 14,000 inhabitants, the Cathedral of San Pedro stands out as one of the most distinctive and oldest examples of Romanesque architecture in Spain.

On the way to the Pyrenees, travelers encounter the four miles of the Congosto del Entremón route. This impressive gorge, carved by the Cinca River between towering cliffs, rocks, and curious caves, channels the waters of the El Grado reservoir.

Charming villages such as Aínsa, Roda de Isábena, Graus, and the incomparable Alquézar—known for its maze of narrow streets and centuries-old buildings—are also must-see stops.

Just 18 km from Jaca lies Canfranc, right on the French border in the Aragón River valley, famous for its monumental International Railway Station and its natural setting for hiking and winter sports.

The Canfranc railway station, inaugurated in 1928 and inspired by 19th-century French palace architecture, now houses a luxury hotel and operates the so-called “Blue Train,” which connects to Zaragoza on select dates.

Pyrenees

Relatively close to Canfranc is Ordesa y Monte Perdido National Park, where nature created another of its masterpieces at elevations reaching nearly 3,348 meters (10,984 feet).

Do not fear the altitude—staying well hydrated is enough to keep moving comfortably.

Some of the most iconic hiking routes in Europe can be found here. In the heart of the national park, the trail connecting the Ordesa Meadow to the Cola de Caballo waterfall is a must: a walk where every step reveals a new corner of forest, rock, and water, explaining why this valley is legendary among hikers.

For those who want to see mountain peaks reflected in high-altitude lakes, the Tena Valley never disappoints. The ascent to the Anayet Lakes, watched over by the peak of the same name, perfectly balances effort and reward.

For a true high-mountain hike, the route from La Sarra to the Respomuso Refuge crosses a world of granite and silence, surrounded by imposing mountains and peaks rising above 3,000 meters.

Near the French border lies another gem: Ibón de Estanés. Its alpine beauty—easily accessible from the Aspe Valley or from Candanchú—makes the final stretch feel like a reward for hikers who enjoy gaining elevation step by step.

Winter

When it comes to skiing, the Aragonese Pyrenees have it all in winter. Several resorts are not to be missed.

Formigal-Panticosa tops the list: the largest ski area in Spain, with more than 180 km of slopes, a wide variety of runs for all levels, and a famous, lively après-ski scene in Marchica, placing it among Europe’s leading destinations for skiing and leisure.

Cerler, by contrast, offers the greatest alpine experience. As the highest resort in the Pyrenees, it features thrilling descents for the most demanding skiers.

Other notable options include the well-known Candanchú and Astún resorts, ideal for straightforward ski days.

For beginners or those seeking a quieter atmosphere, Javalambre and Valdelinares are small gems with gentle slopes and welcoming surroundings.

All these resorts combine ski slopes, ski schools, and breathtaking panoramic routes. After a day on the slopes, the mountains continue to offer comfort through cozy accommodations and local cuisine to recharge your energy.

Visit the Aragon office of tourism website here for more information.

Gastronomy

As throughout Spain, Aragón’s cuisine is diverse and rich in meats, cheeses, and cured products.

Along with rabbit, lamb is especially abundant, as are trout, chicken, pork, and a wide variety of vegetables that give flavor to traditional dishes such as migas with ham and grapes or roasted and braised ternasco (young lamb).

How to Get There

Several airlines offer service from Miami and major U.S. cities to Madrid or Barcelona, where travelers can take a train to Zaragoza or Huesca to reach the Pyrenees.

U.S. passport holders do not need a visa. Travelers with passports from other countries should contact the Spanish consulate for accurate information.

Where to Stay

Aragón offers a wide range of hotels for all budgets.

In the Pyrenees, the five-star Hotel Canfranc Estación, located in the recently renovated railway terminal, captivates guests with its blend of tradition and modernity.

Another five-star option, the Hotel Monasterio de Boltaña, near Ordesa y Monte Perdido National Park, is set in a restored 17th-century monastery that combines original architecture with modern comforts.

In Alquézar, several lodging options are available, including the Hotel Villa de Alquézar and the Hotel Castillo.

Money

Follow these tips to save money: do not exchange cash, either before traveling or at your destination. Many travelers exchange dollars without realizing the high fees involved.

It is better to keep your money in your bank account and use an ATM card upon arrival. Your bank may charge a small fee, but you will avoid poor exchange rates and receive the best available international rate.

Credit cards are also widely accepted in shops, restaurants, and hotels.