Opera Festival of Verona comes to Miami

A remarkable performance brings some of the greatest voices of the summer festivity in northern Italy

MIAMI.- The Italian Cultural Institute in Miami and the Opera Festival in the Arena of Verona hosted a memorable event gala that introduced some of the greatest voices of the summer festivity in northern Italy.

Cohosted by the Consulate General of Italy in Miami and the Italian National Tourist Board, Consul General of Italy in Miami Michele Mistò addressed the audience and proposed to “build bridges and know each other,” as he invited to visit Italy, and visit Verona.

Meanwhile, Fondazione Arena di Verona’s General Manager Cecilia Gasdia explained how “the opera festival celebrates 102 years in 2025 at the 2.000 years old Roman amphitheater”.

Deputy Artistic Director Stefano Trespidi emphasized “we are the largest opera stage in the world. We bring large productions and great performances with dancers, orchestra and more. There’s nothing compared to the Verona Arena performance with 12.000 spectators in the audience.”

The Verona Arena stands as one of the grand structures that defined Roman architecture and is among the best-preserved ancient amphitheaters to have survived in the modern era.

During the summer months, June 13th through September 6th in 2025, the Arena hosts the renowned Arena di Verona Festival, with opera seasons that have run uninterrupted since 1913, while throughout the rest of the year, it serves as a venue for numerous international singers and musicians.

The memorable Opera Festival in the Arena of Verona event gala in Miami presented great voices like sopranos Eleonora Bellocci and Eughee Maggio, tenor Gianluca Terranova and baritone Giulio Mastrototaro, accompanied by Cecilia Gasdia at the piano.

They performed extraordinary arias from operas Rigoletto and Aida, written by Giuseppe Verdi, La Bohème, Tosca and Turandot, by Giacomo Puccini.

The opera gala concluded with a remarkable Libiamo, ne’ lieti calici, from La Traviata, performed by the entire cast.

Following the performance, we heard voices from the audience agree “this accomplishment deserves to be offered at an auditorium in Miami.”

Please, visit website for more information about the Opera Festival in the Arena of Verona, including program and tickets to attend the festival.

Verona dates to 500 BC and it was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO because of its extraordinary urban structure and architecture.

How to get there?

There are airlines that provide service from several major airports in Europe to Verona. Otherwise, you may take a train from Milan, Rome or Venecia.

If you carry a US passport you do not need a visa for up to 90 days, but if you travel with a document from another origin, please contact the Italian consular office to have appropriate information.

Visit website Verona for more information.

Where to Stay

Verona has a wide array of accommodation options for all budgets. From five-star hotels to boutique hotels, hostels, and Airbnb apartments.

