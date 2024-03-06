Places to travel to, here we let you know

sábado 9  de  marzo 2024
Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Bogotá, Colombia.

Bogotá, Colombia.

Madrid, Plaza Mayor.

Madrid, Plaza Mayor.

Monumento a Chiang Kai-shek, Taipei, Taiwán.

Monumento a Chiang Kai-shek, Taipei, Taiwán.

Panteón, Roma, Italia.

Panteón, Roma, Italia.

Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

This American city is the starting point to Tennessee, nestled along the banks of the Tennessee River in a valley surrounded by breathtaking scenic beauty.

Chattanooga, Tennessee.
It’s home to Lookout Mountain, Coolidge Park’s legendary carousel, the Chattanooga Choo Choo and ample greenways. It also has a spectacular downtown, bars, restaurants, museums and bustling arts and shopping districts. It’s a little bit of everything you need and anything you want nestled in the Appalachian Mountains.

Try Chattanooga Dinner Train. This unsual opportunity allows you to enjoy not only a historic train ride but also a delicious three-course meal served onboard restored dining cars.

Visit https://www.visitchattanooga.com/

Bogota

South of the Caribbean, where the land expands with wide green fields and high elevations, we arrive in Colombia’s engaging and vibrant capital city Bogota cradled by chilly Andean peaks and steeped in sophisticated urban cool.

Bogotá is also a dining destination. There you can find delicious local typical food and many South America’s promising young chefs.

Emirates airline launches a new daily service from Miami to Bogotá, starting June 3, which is a wonderful opportunity to experience the high onboard service offered by this airline, one of the best in the world. Tickets are now on sale.

https://colombia.travel/en/bogota

Madrid

This magnificent European city is part of the UNESCO World Heritage list, which includes sites that have exceptional universal value.

The amazing Paseo del Prado´s boulevard and Buen Retiro central park feature in such a privileged catalog in the category of Landscape of Arts and Sciences. An extraordinary urban environment, where culture, science and nature have coexisted since the mid-16th century.

This Landscape of Light is the first property to hold such a distinction in the city of Madrid, and the fifth in the Madrid region, along with the Monastery of El Escorial, the historic center of Alcalá de Henares, the cultural landscape of Aranjuez and the Hayedo de Montejo.

https://www.esmadrid.com/en

Taiwan

The island nation of Taiwan is one of the most densely populated countries in the world and its bustling and vibrant cities are full of beautiful old temples, fantastic museums and lively night markets which offer a stunning array of delicious cuisines.

Away from its busy streets, visitors enjoy exploring Taiwan’s incredible nature such as the beautiful Sun Moon Lake and spectacular Kinmen Island.

A bastion of democracy and human rights, Taiwan has long been at loggerheads with China which still lays claim to the country and the Taiwanese are friendly and welcoming people who proudly uphold their independence.

https://eng.taiwan.net.tw/

Rome

The capital city of Italy is one of the most romantic destinations in the world, and the resting place of Saint Valentine. The Eternal City earned its name because of the belief that no matter what happened, Rome would always persevere…a fantastic metaphor for love.

There are plenty of romantic places to stay at, and Bettoja Hotels are among them. You can choose from Hotel Mediterraneo or Hotel Massimo D’Azeglio, all within walking distance from the Colosseum, Opera House, Forum, Trevi Fountain, and the Spanish Steps.

The chefs at Ristorante Massimo d’Azeglio will offer a special four-course Valentine’s Day Menu for €50,00 per person (VAT and service included).

Guests can also choose to order a la carte from the special menu. One of the oldest restaurants in Rome, Ristorante Massimo d’Azeglio is a member of the Historical Places of Italy Association and Historical Shops of Excellence. For more information, visit www.bettojahotels.it on-line.

