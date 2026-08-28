Poland launches global campaign to attract more visitors

The Polish Tourism Organization has launched a major international marketing campaign under the slogan “ Poland. More than you expected ,” as the country seeks to attract more visitors from around the world.

The campaign presents Poland as a modern, safe and culturally diverse destination, highlighting its historic cities, cultural heritage, natural landscapes and contemporary character.

TRAVEL Have a look at Poland: history, culture, and dynamic cities

The promotional materials feature prominent Polish and Polish-connected figures, including football star Robert Lewandowski, Hollywood filmmaker Jesse Eisenberg, who holds Polish citizenship, and supermodel Anja Rubik. The campaign also features Lech Wasa, the former Polish president and internationally recognized leader of the country’s anti-communist and labor movements.

A series of short cinematic videos showcases major cultural centers, including Warsaw, Kraków and Gdask, accompanied by music arranged by Polish composer and producer Jimek.

Other destinations highlighted by the campaign include Wrocaw, Pozna and ód, each offering its own combination of history, architecture, culture and contemporary life.

The campaign is based in part on market research indicating that international travelers tend to rate their experiences in Poland significantly higher after visiting than they had expected before their trips.

Sometimes described as an underrated European destination, Poland nevertheless ranks among the 20 world's leading countries for international tourist arrivals, reflecting the country's growing appeal to foreign travelers.

For those interested in discovering more, the Polish National Tourist Office website provides information in several languages about a country where history, culture and nature come together.

Visitors can also download a wide selection of PDF brochures covering destinations and experiences throughout Poland, including individual cities, culture and the arts, wild nature, castles and palaces, health resorts and spas, and the country's culinary traditions.

From historic urban centers and centuries-old monuments to forests, lakes and a distinctive culinary heritage, Poland offers travelers considerably more than they may initially expect.

I think this version works better as a journalistic travel-news feature rather than a straight promotional piece. If you want, I can also make it more engaging and magazine-style, with a stronger opening and a more narrative ending.

How to get to Poland?

Several airlines fly from metropolitan areas in the United States to Warsaw, including LOT Polish Airlines from Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Newark, and New York City.

If you carry a US passport you do not need a visa for up to 90 days, but if you travel with a document from another origin, please contact your local Polish consular office to have appropriate information.

Getting Around

Poland has a well-developed public transportation system, including trains, buses, and trams, making it easy to travel between cities and regions.

Language

Polish is the official language, but English is widely spoken and understood in many cities and tourist destinations.

Where to Stay

This European country has a wide array of accommodation options for all budgets. From five-star hotels in several cities to boutique hotels, hostels, and apartments.

Keep in mind Poland is one of the most affordable countries in Europe. You can find very budget-friendly options for food, accommodation, transportation, and activities.

Currency

Even though Poland is a European Union member, the zoty is still the official currency and legal tender of the country. It is subdivided into 100 groszy (gr), like cents are to a dollar, and it’s pronounced zwt.

Using ATMs and credit cards is generally more convenient, although travelers should check their bank's foreign-transaction and currency-conversion fees.