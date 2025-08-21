jueves 21  de  agosto 2025
TRAVEL

Have a look at Poland: history, culture, and dynamic cities

Rick Steves' travel video gives you a comprehensive look at this European country

Rick Steves, Polonia.

Rick Steves, Polonia.

Rick Steves' video
Krakow, Poland.

Krakow, Poland.

Polish Tourism Organisation
Tatra National Park, High Tatras, Poland.

Tatra National Park, High Tatras, Poland.

Polish Tourism Organisation
Wroclaw, Poland.

Wroclaw, Poland.

WPM UMW
Wroclaw, Poland.

Wroclaw, Poland.

WPM UMW
Wroclaw, Poland.

Wroclaw, Poland.

WPM UMW
Warsaw, Poland.

Warsaw, Poland.

City of Warsaw
Warsaw, Poland.

Warsaw, Poland.

City of Warsaw
Warsaw, Poland.

Warsaw, Poland.

City of Warsaw
Poznan, Poland.

Poznan, Poland.

Visit Poznan
Poznan, Poland.

Poznan, Poland.

Visit Poznan
Diario las Américas | JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ
Por JESÚS HERNÁNDEZ

Travel videos can be a useful source of information for planning trips, and Rick Steves' Poland episode offers a comprehensive look at the country, highlighting its history, culture, and dynamic cities.

The episode highlights specific locations like Kraków, Warsaw, and Gdask, as well as the sadly notorious Auschwitz-Birkenau memorial.

Lee además
Impresionante fachada de la biblioteca romana de Celso.
TRAVEL

All the way to Ephesus, aboard Turkish Airlines
Bardes à Barbe, Quebec City.
TRAVEL

Quebec celebrates its French heritage

Steves covers the Polish proud national culture, including how this European country was able to recover its territory after World War I and reborn after World War II, and again following 45 years of pro-Soviet regime.

It does emphasize how the Polish people remained steadfast in their adherence to the Catholic faith during the years and fought for their freedom through various means.

This episode was aired by Public Broadcasting Service, and is now available for streaming on PBS.org and the PBS App.

You can also watch the full episode here at RickSteves.com here.

Locations

Krakow: Known for its well-preserved medieval Old Town, vibrant Main Market Square, churches and the nearby Wawel Castle.

Warsaw: A city rebuilt after World War II, offering a blend of historical architecture and modern urban life.

Gdansk: This port city has a rich maritime history, including the social movement and trade union Solidarity story and the amber trade.

Wroclaw: The city is known for its unique architecture, including the historic Market Square and the charming Old Town.

Torun: This is another medieval city, better known for its gingerbread and its connection to Copernicus.

Time to Visit

Spring (March to May) and fall (September to November) offer pleasant weather and fewer crowds, while summer (June to August) is the most popular time to visit.

Winter can be cold and snowy, but beautiful as well. From the snow-capped Tatra Mountains to the enchanting Christmas markets, winter is a fun time to visit- even if it’s cold. If you´re looking to ski and snowboard in a less touristy area, Wisla might be the place to go.

Getting Around

Poland has a well-developed public transportation system, including trains, buses, and trams, making it easy to travel between cities and regions.

Language

Polish is the official language of Poland, but English is widely spoken and understood in major cities and tourist destinations.

You may want to learn or keep handy a couple of Polish phrases to greet people, like “Dzie dobry” for Good Morning or “Przepraszam, czy mówisz po angielsku?” for I´m sorry, do you speak English?

Where to Stay

Poland has a wide array of accommodation options for all budgets. From five-star hotels in several cities to boutique hotels, hostels, and apartments.

How to get there?

There are airlines that provide service from several metropolitan areas in the United States to Warsaw, including LOT Polish Airlines from Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Newark, and New Yor City.

If you carry a US passport you do not need a visa for up to 90 days, but if you travel with a document from another origin, please contact your local Polish consular office to have appropriate information.

Visit poland.travel for more information.

Temas
Te puede interesar

Tumaco bets on resurfacing after years of ravaging

¡Recibe las últimas noticias en tus propias manos!

Descarga LA APP

Deja tu comentario

Las más leídas

El dictador de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro. 
NARCOTRÁFICO

EEUU despliega avión P-8 Poseidon hacia Venezuela

El destructor de misiles guiados de la clase AI Arleigh-burke USS Kidd (DDG 100). 
VENEZUELA

EEUU envía tres buques de guerra cerca de las costas de Venezuela, Maduro moviliza las milicias

Daniella Levina-Cava, alcaldesa de Miami-Dade. 
ARCAS PÚBLICAS

Daniella Levine Cava halla $66 millones para el presupuesto tras críticas por recortes en cultura y servicios comunitarios

Imagen del famoso y querido juez Frank Caprio.
Obituario

Fallece a sus 88 años el querido y compasivo juez Frank Caprio

El secretario de Estado de Estados Unidos Marco Rubio
Política

Rubio anuncia nuevas sanciones a cuatro miembros de la CPI por "amenaza a la seguridad nacional"

Te puede interesar

Jameel Blemur y Zacahary Sloan son buscados por el FBI tras un tiroteo en Miramar, al norte de Miami.
INVESTIGACIÓN

FBI ofrece recompensa por información de dos fugitivos tras homicidio en Miramar

Por DANIEL CASTROPÉ
Los perros de la raza pitbull son considerados muy peligrosos y en diferentes estados de EEUU está prohibido tenerlos en casa. (ARCHIVO)
SUCESOS

Niño de siete años sufre graves heridas tras ser atacado por dos pitbulls en Florida

Nicolás Maduro junto a Diosdado Cabello
DICTADURA

Diosdado Cabello amenaza con represalias contra quienes en Venezuela pidan "invasiones y sanciones"

Todo migrante que aspira a obtener la nacionalidad debe acudir al edificio de USCIS de EEUU. Foto del 8 de mayo de 2025 en la ciudad de Nueva York.
INMIGRACIÓN

USCIS refuerza sanciones contra el fraude migratorio y reclamos falsos de ciudadanía

Los hermanos Lyle y Erik Menéndez se encuentran en prisión perpetua por asesinar a sus padres en 1989.
JUSTICIA

Liberación de los hermanos Menéndez se examina en una comisión judicial de California