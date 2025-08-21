Have a look at Poland: history, culture, and dynamic cities

Travel videos can be a useful source of information for planning trips, and Rick Steves ' Poland episode offers a comprehensive look at the country, highlighting its history, culture, and dynamic cities.

The episode highlights specific locations like Kraków, Warsaw, and Gdask, as well as the sadly notorious Auschwitz-Birkenau memorial.

Steves covers the Polish proud national culture, including how this European country was able to recover its territory after World War I and reborn after World War II, and again following 45 years of pro-Soviet regime.

It does emphasize how the Polish people remained steadfast in their adherence to the Catholic faith during the years and fought for their freedom through various means.

This episode was aired by Public Broadcasting Service, and is now available for streaming on PBS.org and the PBS App.

You can also watch the full episode here at RickSteves.com here.

Locations

Krakow: Known for its well-preserved medieval Old Town, vibrant Main Market Square, churches and the nearby Wawel Castle.

Warsaw: A city rebuilt after World War II, offering a blend of historical architecture and modern urban life.

Gdansk: This port city has a rich maritime history, including the social movement and trade union Solidarity story and the amber trade.

Wroclaw: The city is known for its unique architecture, including the historic Market Square and the charming Old Town.

Torun: This is another medieval city, better known for its gingerbread and its connection to Copernicus.

Time to Visit

Spring (March to May) and fall (September to November) offer pleasant weather and fewer crowds, while summer (June to August) is the most popular time to visit.

Winter can be cold and snowy, but beautiful as well. From the snow-capped Tatra Mountains to the enchanting Christmas markets, winter is a fun time to visit- even if it’s cold. If you´re looking to ski and snowboard in a less touristy area, Wisla might be the place to go.

Getting Around

Poland has a well-developed public transportation system, including trains, buses, and trams, making it easy to travel between cities and regions.

Language

Polish is the official language of Poland, but English is widely spoken and understood in major cities and tourist destinations.

You may want to learn or keep handy a couple of Polish phrases to greet people, like “Dzie dobry” for Good Morning or “Przepraszam, czy mówisz po angielsku?” for I´m sorry, do you speak English?

Where to Stay

Poland has a wide array of accommodation options for all budgets. From five-star hotels in several cities to boutique hotels, hostels, and apartments.

How to get there?

There are airlines that provide service from several metropolitan areas in the United States to Warsaw, including LOT Polish Airlines from Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Newark, and New Yor City.

If you carry a US passport you do not need a visa for up to 90 days, but if you travel with a document from another origin, please contact your local Polish consular office to have appropriate information.

Visit poland.travel for more information.